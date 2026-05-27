The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023.
Windsor, CT, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023.
Founded by long-time friends Alex Litt and Cory Sullivan — who both lost their fathers to ALS — the ALS 100 brings together avid golfers, each with a personal connection to the disease, to play 100 holes in a single day. What began as a deeply personal tribute has grown into a national fundraising and awareness movement, raising more than $200,000 in its inaugural year, more than $300,000 in its second year, and more than $450,000 in 2025. The total now surpasses $1 million in support of urgent ALS research, care, and support.
Event Details: A New Invitational
For the first time in the event’s history, there will be a Sponsors’ Invitational Tournament (“the Invitational”) held on June 15 at the prestigious Country Club of New Canaan, followed by the event’s signature 100-hole endurance challenge on June 16th at Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor, CT. The Invitational will bring together corporate partners, sponsors, and special guests for a celebratory day of golf, culminating in a welcome dinner and a premier auction. The following morning, on June 16th, the full field of thirty-two golfers will tee off at dawn at Keney Park Golf Course to complete the signature 100-holes.
Proud Sponsors Driving the Mission Forward
The ALS 100 is proud to recognize the exceptional generosity of its 2026 sponsor family. Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, returns as Platinum Sponsor — elevating their commitment from Gold Sponsor in 2025. Stonepeak’s steadfast support has been instrumental in growing the event’s reach and impact.
Stonepeak said, “We are proud to partner with the ALS 100 and stand alongside an organization so deeply committed to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing meaningful resources in the fight against ALS. Their dedication to this mission is inspiring, as is what they are doing for those impacted by ALS.”
Joining as Gold Sponsors are two of the world’s leading law firms: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Their partnership reflects a growing commitment from the legal and financial communities to stand behind those fighting ALS.
Iconic golf apparel brand B. Draddy returns as the event’s official Apparel Sponsor, exclusively outfitting all players of the ALS 100. B. Draddy first joined the ALS 100 in 2025 and their continued commitment reflects a shared belief that style and purpose can go hand in hand.
Three Beneficiaries, One Cause
All proceeds raised by the ALS 100 benefit three extraordinary organizations working to improve the lives of those affected by ALS:
- ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) — the world’s foremost nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to ALS research, driving science from the lab bench to the bedside.
- Team Gleason — ensuring that people living with ALS have access to life-changing technology and resources to live with purpose and dignity.
- Experience Camps — providing free, one-week camps for children who have experienced the loss of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver, offering a community of healing and hope.
A Voice from the ALS Community
“ALS does not define what is possible — it only sharpens your sense of purpose. Every dollar raised, every hole played, every partnership formed is a declaration that we refuse to accept the status quo. I am honored to be part of an organization that channels grief into action and turns community into a cure.” — Zach Zangl, Chief Inspiration Officer and Board Member, ALS 100; person living with ALS
Zach Zangl, a person living with ALS, has joined the ALS 100 board as Chief Inspiration Officer, bringing a powerful firsthand perspective to the organization’s leadership. His presence on the board underscores the ALS 100’s deep commitment to centering the voices and experiences of those living with the disease.
“ALS isn’t incurable — it’s underfunded,” said co-founder Alex Litt. “Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to what can happen when a community rallies together with a shared sense of urgency and hope. With the addition of the Sponsors’ Invitational, we’re creating an even bigger platform to drive additional resources and awareness to the fight for a cure.”
Co-founder Cory Sullivan added: “Every year this event grows, and every year it reminds us why we started — for the people we’ve lost and for those who are still fighting. Having Zach on our board, and sponsors like Stonepeak, Simpson Thacher, Ropes & Gray, and B. Draddy standing with us, gives us tremendous momentum as we push toward the next million.”
Event Details
Sponsors’ Invitational: Monday, June 15, 2026
The Country Club of New Canaan, New Canaan, CT
ALS 100 Endurance Challenge: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Keney Park Golf Course, Windsor, CT
To donate, register, or learn more, visit www.als100.com or fundraise.als.net/hole100. Follow live updates on Instagram at @als100holes.
About the ALS 100
The ALS 100 is an annual endurance golf challenge and fundraiser founded by Alex Litt and Cory Sullivan, two friends who lost their fathers to ALS. The event rallies thirty-two golfers to play 100 holes in a single day, raising critical funds for ALS research, care, and support through its three beneficiaries: the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Team Gleason, and Experience Camps. Since its founding in 2023, the ALS 100 has raised over $1 million.
Media Contact:
ALS 100 Communications
info@als100.com
www.als100.com
Founded by long-time friends Alex Litt and Cory Sullivan — who both lost their fathers to ALS — the ALS 100 brings together avid golfers, each with a personal connection to the disease, to play 100 holes in a single day. What began as a deeply personal tribute has grown into a national fundraising and awareness movement, raising more than $200,000 in its inaugural year, more than $300,000 in its second year, and more than $450,000 in 2025. The total now surpasses $1 million in support of urgent ALS research, care, and support.
Event Details: A New Invitational
For the first time in the event’s history, there will be a Sponsors’ Invitational Tournament (“the Invitational”) held on June 15 at the prestigious Country Club of New Canaan, followed by the event’s signature 100-hole endurance challenge on June 16th at Keney Park Golf Course in Windsor, CT. The Invitational will bring together corporate partners, sponsors, and special guests for a celebratory day of golf, culminating in a welcome dinner and a premier auction. The following morning, on June 16th, the full field of thirty-two golfers will tee off at dawn at Keney Park Golf Course to complete the signature 100-holes.
Proud Sponsors Driving the Mission Forward
The ALS 100 is proud to recognize the exceptional generosity of its 2026 sponsor family. Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, returns as Platinum Sponsor — elevating their commitment from Gold Sponsor in 2025. Stonepeak’s steadfast support has been instrumental in growing the event’s reach and impact.
Stonepeak said, “We are proud to partner with the ALS 100 and stand alongside an organization so deeply committed to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing meaningful resources in the fight against ALS. Their dedication to this mission is inspiring, as is what they are doing for those impacted by ALS.”
Joining as Gold Sponsors are two of the world’s leading law firms: Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP. Their partnership reflects a growing commitment from the legal and financial communities to stand behind those fighting ALS.
Iconic golf apparel brand B. Draddy returns as the event’s official Apparel Sponsor, exclusively outfitting all players of the ALS 100. B. Draddy first joined the ALS 100 in 2025 and their continued commitment reflects a shared belief that style and purpose can go hand in hand.
Three Beneficiaries, One Cause
All proceeds raised by the ALS 100 benefit three extraordinary organizations working to improve the lives of those affected by ALS:
- ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) — the world’s foremost nonprofit biotech dedicated solely to ALS research, driving science from the lab bench to the bedside.
- Team Gleason — ensuring that people living with ALS have access to life-changing technology and resources to live with purpose and dignity.
- Experience Camps — providing free, one-week camps for children who have experienced the loss of a parent, sibling, or primary caregiver, offering a community of healing and hope.
A Voice from the ALS Community
“ALS does not define what is possible — it only sharpens your sense of purpose. Every dollar raised, every hole played, every partnership formed is a declaration that we refuse to accept the status quo. I am honored to be part of an organization that channels grief into action and turns community into a cure.” — Zach Zangl, Chief Inspiration Officer and Board Member, ALS 100; person living with ALS
Zach Zangl, a person living with ALS, has joined the ALS 100 board as Chief Inspiration Officer, bringing a powerful firsthand perspective to the organization’s leadership. His presence on the board underscores the ALS 100’s deep commitment to centering the voices and experiences of those living with the disease.
“ALS isn’t incurable — it’s underfunded,” said co-founder Alex Litt. “Reaching the $1 million milestone is a testament to what can happen when a community rallies together with a shared sense of urgency and hope. With the addition of the Sponsors’ Invitational, we’re creating an even bigger platform to drive additional resources and awareness to the fight for a cure.”
Co-founder Cory Sullivan added: “Every year this event grows, and every year it reminds us why we started — for the people we’ve lost and for those who are still fighting. Having Zach on our board, and sponsors like Stonepeak, Simpson Thacher, Ropes & Gray, and B. Draddy standing with us, gives us tremendous momentum as we push toward the next million.”
Event Details
Sponsors’ Invitational: Monday, June 15, 2026
The Country Club of New Canaan, New Canaan, CT
ALS 100 Endurance Challenge: Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Keney Park Golf Course, Windsor, CT
To donate, register, or learn more, visit www.als100.com or fundraise.als.net/hole100. Follow live updates on Instagram at @als100holes.
About the ALS 100
The ALS 100 is an annual endurance golf challenge and fundraiser founded by Alex Litt and Cory Sullivan, two friends who lost their fathers to ALS. The event rallies thirty-two golfers to play 100 holes in a single day, raising critical funds for ALS research, care, and support through its three beneficiaries: the ALS Therapy Development Institute, Team Gleason, and Experience Camps. Since its founding in 2023, the ALS 100 has raised over $1 million.
Media Contact:
ALS 100 Communications
info@als100.com
www.als100.com
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
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