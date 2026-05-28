Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026
Parsippany, NJ, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sleeping Bear Productions’ Beyond The Green Podcast, in partnership with the Morris County Park Commission and the Parsippany Library, will officially launch a new live podcast series on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, with its inaugural episode titled “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks.”
The live event will take place from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Parsippany Library on Halsey Road and will feature special guest Melanie Bump.
The new series is designed to bring history, culture, and storytelling directly to the community through live recorded conversations featuring historians, curators, educators, and local voices connected to Morris County and beyond. Audience members will have the opportunity to experience the podcast recording process firsthand while participating in live question and answer sessions.
The debut episode will explore the hidden stories found within early American cookbooks and recipe collections, examining how food connected to family traditions, medicinal practices, immigration, agriculture, and everyday life throughout American history.
“We are excited to continue our ongoing collaboration with the Morris County Park Commission while also launching this new partnership with the Parsippany Library,” said Peter Barbounis, Executive Producer and Host of Beyond The Green. “Together, this creates a unique opportunity to bring history, storytelling, and community engagement directly to the public as we approach America’s 250th anniversary.”
“We often associate cookbooks with food, but they are really windows into the lives of the people who used them,” said Melanie Bump. “Many early American recipes carried family traditions, cultural influences, medicinal remedies, and practical knowledge that were passed down through generations. This conversation is an opportunity to explore how something as simple as a recipe can tell a much larger story about American history and everyday life.”
As Curator of Collections and Exhibits for the Morris County Park Commission, Bump has played a key role in preserving and interpreting the region’s historical collections and artifacts. Her work often highlights how everyday objects can reveal larger stories about American life and culture.
“We are excited to help launch this new community centered series,” said Heidi Jensen, Program and Outreach Coordinator for the Parsippany Library. “The library has always been a place for learning and conversation, and this partnership creates a unique way for residents to engage with local history in an interactive setting.”
The live series is part of Beyond The Green’s continuing mission to preserve and share the stories of Morris County through thoughtful conversations and educational programming leading into America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
Admission is free and open to the public.
To register, visit the Parsippany Library website at
https://live-parsippany.pantheonsite.io/event/live-podcast-recording-beyond-green-26145
The live event will take place from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Parsippany Library on Halsey Road and will feature special guest Melanie Bump.
The new series is designed to bring history, culture, and storytelling directly to the community through live recorded conversations featuring historians, curators, educators, and local voices connected to Morris County and beyond. Audience members will have the opportunity to experience the podcast recording process firsthand while participating in live question and answer sessions.
The debut episode will explore the hidden stories found within early American cookbooks and recipe collections, examining how food connected to family traditions, medicinal practices, immigration, agriculture, and everyday life throughout American history.
“We are excited to continue our ongoing collaboration with the Morris County Park Commission while also launching this new partnership with the Parsippany Library,” said Peter Barbounis, Executive Producer and Host of Beyond The Green. “Together, this creates a unique opportunity to bring history, storytelling, and community engagement directly to the public as we approach America’s 250th anniversary.”
“We often associate cookbooks with food, but they are really windows into the lives of the people who used them,” said Melanie Bump. “Many early American recipes carried family traditions, cultural influences, medicinal remedies, and practical knowledge that were passed down through generations. This conversation is an opportunity to explore how something as simple as a recipe can tell a much larger story about American history and everyday life.”
As Curator of Collections and Exhibits for the Morris County Park Commission, Bump has played a key role in preserving and interpreting the region’s historical collections and artifacts. Her work often highlights how everyday objects can reveal larger stories about American life and culture.
“We are excited to help launch this new community centered series,” said Heidi Jensen, Program and Outreach Coordinator for the Parsippany Library. “The library has always been a place for learning and conversation, and this partnership creates a unique way for residents to engage with local history in an interactive setting.”
The live series is part of Beyond The Green’s continuing mission to preserve and share the stories of Morris County through thoughtful conversations and educational programming leading into America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
Admission is free and open to the public.
To register, visit the Parsippany Library website at
https://live-parsippany.pantheonsite.io/event/live-podcast-recording-beyond-green-26145
Contact
Sleeping Bear ProductionsContact
Beyond The Green
202-599-7912
www.beyondthegreenshow.com
Beyond The Green
202-599-7912
www.beyondthegreenshow.com
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