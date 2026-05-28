Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Expands Menu with 47 New Items, Including 42 Plant-Based Meals
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide. The changes come as the company celebrates its 40 year anniversary and reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization.
Ottawa, IL, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) announced today a major menu expansion introducing 47 new items – including 42 plant-based meals and five spring-inspired salads – while expanding its flexible “Choose Your Own Meals” plan nationwide.
The expansion comes as Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades as a leader in dietitian-designed meal delivery. Since its founding, SSHE has been recognized for its Dietitian-Designed calorie-controlled meal plans that provide the structure, balance, and consistency many people need to support long-term health and wellness goals. Building on that legacy, SSHE recently soft-launched its new “Choose Your Own Meals” program in November 2025, giving customers the flexibility to mix and match meals from a rotating weekly menu to create a fully customized meal experience.
These changes reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization, while maintaining SSHE’s hallmark commitment to balanced nutrition and great taste. “Today’s consumers want both structure and flexibility in how they approach nutrition,” said Rene Ficek, Registered Dietitian and owner of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, noting that the expanded menu gives customers more control over their personal taste preferences.
To expand customer variety, SSHE added five summer salads to the “Choose Your Own Meals” menu and is rolling out 42 new plant-based vegetarian meals in its weekly rotating menu beginning in May. This marks the company’s largest menu innovation to date, reinforcing SSHE’s leadership in combining clinically grounded nutrition with modern dietary needs.
“This launch is about more than just adding new menu items,” Ficek added. “It’s about continuing to remove barriers to healthy eating, whether that’s time, accessibility, or lack of variety.”
All meals are freshly prepared and never frozen, ready in under 3 minutes, dietitian-approved and chef-crafted, and available in both light and full portion sizes.
With the latest menu expansion, SSHE strengthens its position as a leader in the healthy meal delivery space – combining clinical credibility, culinary quality, and consumer flexibility.
The new meals are now available to order online or at any of their Chicagoland locations. Consumers can explore the new menu offerings by visiting seattlesutton.com/menus.
About Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) is the original healthy meal delivery service, founded in 1985 by Registered Nurse Seattle Sutton. Built on the belief that good health starts with good nutrition, SSHE provides freshly prepared, portion-controlled meals designed by registered dietitians and crafted by chefs. For 40 years, SSHE has helped customers simplify healthy eating through balanced, calorie-controlled meal plans and customizable meal options made with high-quality ingredients and nutrition-focused standards. Today, SSHE serves customers nationwide through home delivery and throughout Chicagoland and Northern Illinois through its local pickup and delivery network.
The expansion comes as Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades as a leader in dietitian-designed meal delivery. Since its founding, SSHE has been recognized for its Dietitian-Designed calorie-controlled meal plans that provide the structure, balance, and consistency many people need to support long-term health and wellness goals. Building on that legacy, SSHE recently soft-launched its new “Choose Your Own Meals” program in November 2025, giving customers the flexibility to mix and match meals from a rotating weekly menu to create a fully customized meal experience.
These changes reflect a growing demand for health-conscious meal options that offer convenience and personalization, while maintaining SSHE’s hallmark commitment to balanced nutrition and great taste. “Today’s consumers want both structure and flexibility in how they approach nutrition,” said Rene Ficek, Registered Dietitian and owner of Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating, noting that the expanded menu gives customers more control over their personal taste preferences.
To expand customer variety, SSHE added five summer salads to the “Choose Your Own Meals” menu and is rolling out 42 new plant-based vegetarian meals in its weekly rotating menu beginning in May. This marks the company’s largest menu innovation to date, reinforcing SSHE’s leadership in combining clinically grounded nutrition with modern dietary needs.
“This launch is about more than just adding new menu items,” Ficek added. “It’s about continuing to remove barriers to healthy eating, whether that’s time, accessibility, or lack of variety.”
All meals are freshly prepared and never frozen, ready in under 3 minutes, dietitian-approved and chef-crafted, and available in both light and full portion sizes.
With the latest menu expansion, SSHE strengthens its position as a leader in the healthy meal delivery space – combining clinical credibility, culinary quality, and consumer flexibility.
The new meals are now available to order online or at any of their Chicagoland locations. Consumers can explore the new menu offerings by visiting seattlesutton.com/menus.
About Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) is the original healthy meal delivery service, founded in 1985 by Registered Nurse Seattle Sutton. Built on the belief that good health starts with good nutrition, SSHE provides freshly prepared, portion-controlled meals designed by registered dietitians and crafted by chefs. For 40 years, SSHE has helped customers simplify healthy eating through balanced, calorie-controlled meal plans and customizable meal options made with high-quality ingredients and nutrition-focused standards. Today, SSHE serves customers nationwide through home delivery and throughout Chicagoland and Northern Illinois through its local pickup and delivery network.
Contact
Seattle Sutton's Healthy EatingContact
Leighann Follis
815-310-5389
seattlesutton.com
Leighann Follis
815-310-5389
seattlesutton.com
Categories