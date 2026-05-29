ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
San Antonio, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose learners are neurodivergent and performing below grade level.
Founded on a single conviction — that all learners learn — ExcelPrep San Antonio will serve students with autism, ADHD, developmental differences, and language challenges. The program pairs the instruction of a school with the supports of a clinic, uniting speech-language pathology and applied behavior analysis with evidence-based teaching so that every learner can make measurable progress toward grade-level mastery.
"All learners learn when instruction is precise, expectations are high, and the right support is built around the student rather than the student being asked to fit the system," said Landria Seals Green, Founder & Executive Director of ExcelPrep. "Bringing ExcelPrep to San Antonio means more families have access to a program that treats being below grade level not as a ceiling, but as a starting point we are equipped to move."
A Proven Model, Now in San Antonio
ExcelPrep's approach is grounded in precision teaching and Direct Instruction, with learner progress measured continuously and visibly using Standard Celeration Charts. Rather than relying on annual benchmarks, instructors review data daily, adjust quickly, and hold every program decision accountable to the question of whether the learner is improving.
Instruction is delivered along a structured continuum that meets each learner where they are — from intensive one-to-one support through ability-based classroom instruction — allowing students to progress as their skills, fluency, and independence grow. Throughout, an integrated team of speech-language pathologists and board certified behavior analysts works together rather than in parallel, so communication, behavior, and academic goals advance as one plan.
Program Highlights
Learners and families at ExcelPrep San Antonio will benefit from:
An integrated SLP and BCBA clinical model, with communication, behavior, and academic supports coordinated within a single team
Precision teaching and Direct Instruction, with progress charted and reviewed continuously rather than at year-end
A four-stage learning continuum, from one-to-one intensive instruction to ability-based classroom placement, that advances learners toward grade-level work
A program built specifically for neurodivergent students performing below grade level, including learners with autism, ADHD, developmental differences, and language challenges
Serving the San Antonio Community
The San Antonio location reflects ExcelPrep's continued growth across Texas and its commitment to closing access gaps for neurodivergent learners and their families. (Optional: add enrollment timeline, grade ranges served, or campus address once confirmed.) Families interested in learning more about programs, eligibility, and enrollment are encouraged to visit excelprepschools.org.
Media Contact
Destanea Gonzalez Chief Administrative Officer ExcelPrep 217-800-5210 https://www.excelprepschools.org
Founded on a single conviction — that all learners learn — ExcelPrep San Antonio will serve students with autism, ADHD, developmental differences, and language challenges. The program pairs the instruction of a school with the supports of a clinic, uniting speech-language pathology and applied behavior analysis with evidence-based teaching so that every learner can make measurable progress toward grade-level mastery.
"All learners learn when instruction is precise, expectations are high, and the right support is built around the student rather than the student being asked to fit the system," said Landria Seals Green, Founder & Executive Director of ExcelPrep. "Bringing ExcelPrep to San Antonio means more families have access to a program that treats being below grade level not as a ceiling, but as a starting point we are equipped to move."
A Proven Model, Now in San Antonio
ExcelPrep's approach is grounded in precision teaching and Direct Instruction, with learner progress measured continuously and visibly using Standard Celeration Charts. Rather than relying on annual benchmarks, instructors review data daily, adjust quickly, and hold every program decision accountable to the question of whether the learner is improving.
Instruction is delivered along a structured continuum that meets each learner where they are — from intensive one-to-one support through ability-based classroom instruction — allowing students to progress as their skills, fluency, and independence grow. Throughout, an integrated team of speech-language pathologists and board certified behavior analysts works together rather than in parallel, so communication, behavior, and academic goals advance as one plan.
Program Highlights
Learners and families at ExcelPrep San Antonio will benefit from:
An integrated SLP and BCBA clinical model, with communication, behavior, and academic supports coordinated within a single team
Precision teaching and Direct Instruction, with progress charted and reviewed continuously rather than at year-end
A four-stage learning continuum, from one-to-one intensive instruction to ability-based classroom placement, that advances learners toward grade-level work
A program built specifically for neurodivergent students performing below grade level, including learners with autism, ADHD, developmental differences, and language challenges
Serving the San Antonio Community
The San Antonio location reflects ExcelPrep's continued growth across Texas and its commitment to closing access gaps for neurodivergent learners and their families. (Optional: add enrollment timeline, grade ranges served, or campus address once confirmed.) Families interested in learning more about programs, eligibility, and enrollment are encouraged to visit excelprepschools.org.
Media Contact
Destanea Gonzalez Chief Administrative Officer ExcelPrep 217-800-5210 https://www.excelprepschools.org
Contact
Excel PrepContact
Destanea Gonzalez
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
Destanea Gonzalez
217-800-5210
https://www.excelprepschools.org
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