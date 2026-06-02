Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction

Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for.