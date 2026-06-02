Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for.
Dubuque, IA, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Klauer Manufacturing Company, a leading provider of high-quality steel building products, announces that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards.
Steel siding has long been recognized as one of the most fire-resistant exterior cladding options available and has historically met fire code requirements in many residential and commercial applications. As wildfire concerns continue to grow and jurisdictions adopt more stringent resiliency standards — including portions of the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code taking effect June 1 — verified Class A rated materials are becoming increasingly important for builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners in fire-prone regions.
Klauer’s Class A rated steel siding provides a durable, low-maintenance exterior solution designed to support projects where enhanced fire performance and code compliance are priorities. Tested under ASTM E84-25 standards, the siding demonstrates minimal flame spread and smoke development characteristics associated with high-performing building materials.
“Steel siding has always been a strong choice for durability and fire resistance,” said Joseph Smith, Director of Sales at Klauer Manufacturing. “This certification provides additional verification for customers, builders, and specifiers seeking exterior products that align with evolving wildfire resiliency standards and building code requirements.”
In addition to fire resistance, Klauer steel siding offers long-term performance benefits including weather durability, low maintenance, and lasting curb appeal, making it a versatile solution for residential and light commercial exterior applications.
As building requirements and environmental considerations continue to evolve, Klauer remains focused on expanding and improving its product offerings to help customers meet the demands of modern construction with confidence.
To learn more about Klauer’s Class A rated steel siding, please contact your local Klauer team member or call 563-582-7201.
Flyer: http://klauer.com/klauer-class-a-fire-rating-flyer
About Klauer Manufacturing Company
Klauer Manufacturing Company is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of premium exterior building products headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa. Founded in 1870, Klauer produces steel siding, aluminum soffit and fascia, rainware, flashing, and metal building components for residential, agricultural, and light commercial markets.
Focused on quality, consistency, and predictability, Klauer delivers durable, high-performance products designed for long-term value. The company’s ongoing investment in innovation, including Class A fire-rated steel siding—supports evolving building codes and safer exterior design.
To learn more about Klauer visit https://klauer.com/
Steel siding has long been recognized as one of the most fire-resistant exterior cladding options available and has historically met fire code requirements in many residential and commercial applications. As wildfire concerns continue to grow and jurisdictions adopt more stringent resiliency standards — including portions of the Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code taking effect June 1 — verified Class A rated materials are becoming increasingly important for builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners in fire-prone regions.
Klauer’s Class A rated steel siding provides a durable, low-maintenance exterior solution designed to support projects where enhanced fire performance and code compliance are priorities. Tested under ASTM E84-25 standards, the siding demonstrates minimal flame spread and smoke development characteristics associated with high-performing building materials.
“Steel siding has always been a strong choice for durability and fire resistance,” said Joseph Smith, Director of Sales at Klauer Manufacturing. “This certification provides additional verification for customers, builders, and specifiers seeking exterior products that align with evolving wildfire resiliency standards and building code requirements.”
In addition to fire resistance, Klauer steel siding offers long-term performance benefits including weather durability, low maintenance, and lasting curb appeal, making it a versatile solution for residential and light commercial exterior applications.
As building requirements and environmental considerations continue to evolve, Klauer remains focused on expanding and improving its product offerings to help customers meet the demands of modern construction with confidence.
To learn more about Klauer’s Class A rated steel siding, please contact your local Klauer team member or call 563-582-7201.
Flyer: http://klauer.com/klauer-class-a-fire-rating-flyer
About Klauer Manufacturing Company
Klauer Manufacturing Company is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of premium exterior building products headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa. Founded in 1870, Klauer produces steel siding, aluminum soffit and fascia, rainware, flashing, and metal building components for residential, agricultural, and light commercial markets.
Focused on quality, consistency, and predictability, Klauer delivers durable, high-performance products designed for long-term value. The company’s ongoing investment in innovation, including Class A fire-rated steel siding—supports evolving building codes and safer exterior design.
To learn more about Klauer visit https://klauer.com/
Contact
Klauer ManufacturingContact
Carrie Miller
563-582-7201
klauer.com/
Carrie Miller
563-582-7201
klauer.com/
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