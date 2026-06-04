File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store.
Stockholm, Sweden, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Xecrets Ez is advanced, but very easy to use, file encryption software that allows anyone to password-protect any file with strong encryption. It is compatible with AxCrypt, making migration a snap for existing users and runs on Windows, Linux and macOS.
It is important that encryption software is as unobtrusive as possible, so Xecrets Ez has traditionally been distributed as a single portable executable file, with no installation required.
However, some conveniences, such as icon display and double-click actions in Windows Explorer, have required a little manual configuration until now.
With the release on the Microsoft Store, the best of both worlds are available. Users can find, download and install Xecrets Ez with full Windows integration in just a few clicks, or choose to download the single portable executable and keep the advantages of that model.
Svante Seleborg, CEO and CTO of Axantum Software AB, says, “We are committed to providing the most secure and easy-to-use encryption tool available, and distribution through the Microsoft Store is another step on that journey for us. We have already created an easy-to-install package for macOS, and Linux is next.”
Xecrets Ez is continuously being developed, with recent new features including plain text encryption and password backup with Shamir’s Secret Sharing.
It is important that encryption software is as unobtrusive as possible, so Xecrets Ez has traditionally been distributed as a single portable executable file, with no installation required.
However, some conveniences, such as icon display and double-click actions in Windows Explorer, have required a little manual configuration until now.
With the release on the Microsoft Store, the best of both worlds are available. Users can find, download and install Xecrets Ez with full Windows integration in just a few clicks, or choose to download the single portable executable and keep the advantages of that model.
Svante Seleborg, CEO and CTO of Axantum Software AB, says, “We are committed to providing the most secure and easy-to-use encryption tool available, and distribution through the Microsoft Store is another step on that journey for us. We have already created an easy-to-install package for macOS, and Linux is next.”
Xecrets Ez is continuously being developed, with recent new features including plain text encryption and password backup with Shamir’s Secret Sharing.
Contact
Axantum Software ABContact
Svante Seleborg
+46 70 582 28 61
https://www.axantum.com
Svante Seleborg
+46 70 582 28 61
https://www.axantum.com
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