New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist, Dr. Shuwen Lin
Fresh Meadows, NY, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Shuwen Lin, a board-certified hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate cancer care. Beginning June 1, 2026, Dr. Lin will be practicing at NYCBS’s offices located at 6118 190th Street, Suite 217, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365, and 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Lin to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “Her exceptional clinical expertise, academic accomplishments, and commitment to compassionate patient care make her an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Lin’s experience strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality, individualized care to communities throughout New York.”
Dr. Lin provides comprehensive care for patients with solid tumors and hematologic conditions, with a clinical approach focused on evidence-based treatment, patient-centered decision-making, and supportive care throughout all stages of therapy. Before joining NYCBS, she served as an attending oncologist at Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center and as an Assistant Professor of Oncology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Lin earned her Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine after graduating summa cum laude from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, followed by a Hematology and Oncology fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
“I am excited to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and work alongside a team that is deeply committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care,” said Dr. Lin. “I look forward to serving patients throughout Queens and helping provide individualized treatment and support at every stage of their care journey.”
Dr. Lin has made extensive contributions to clinical research focused on breast cancer outcomes, immune checkpoint inhibitor toxicities, and cardiovascular complications associated with cancer therapies. Her work has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and presented at national oncology meetings, including ASCO and ASH. She remains committed to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes across the oncology and hematology spectrum.
To make an appointment with Dr. Lin, please call (718) 279-9101. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Lin to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “Her exceptional clinical expertise, academic accomplishments, and commitment to compassionate patient care make her an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Lin’s experience strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality, individualized care to communities throughout New York.”
Dr. Lin provides comprehensive care for patients with solid tumors and hematologic conditions, with a clinical approach focused on evidence-based treatment, patient-centered decision-making, and supportive care throughout all stages of therapy. Before joining NYCBS, she served as an attending oncologist at Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center and as an Assistant Professor of Oncology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Lin earned her Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine after graduating summa cum laude from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. She completed her Internal Medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, followed by a Hematology and Oncology fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
“I am excited to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and work alongside a team that is deeply committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care,” said Dr. Lin. “I look forward to serving patients throughout Queens and helping provide individualized treatment and support at every stage of their care journey.”
Dr. Lin has made extensive contributions to clinical research focused on breast cancer outcomes, immune checkpoint inhibitor toxicities, and cardiovascular complications associated with cancer therapies. Her work has been published in multiple peer-reviewed journals and presented at national oncology meetings, including ASCO and ASH. She remains committed to advancing clinical research and improving patient outcomes across the oncology and hematology spectrum.
To make an appointment with Dr. Lin, please call (718) 279-9101. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
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