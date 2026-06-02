Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Pembroke Park, FL, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks.
Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will showcase the copper and fiber infrastructure solutions that serve as the foundation for today's high-performance AV, networking, and smart building environments.
As AV and IT continue to converge, reliable infrastructure has become more critical than ever. From AV-over-IP and digital signage to conferencing, security, streaming, and intelligent building systems, every connected technology depends on a robust physical network.
At InfoComm 2026, Vertical Cable will demonstrate how integrators can build faster, cleaner, and more scalable installations using a complete ecosystem of connectivity and infrastructure solutions, including:
• Shielded CAT6 and CAT6A cabling systems
• Fiber optic connectivity and distribution solutions
• Rack-mount infrastructure and cable management
• Shielded keystone jacks and patch panels
• Armored fiber patch cords
• SFP modules and network connectivity products
• Made-in-USA bulk cable solutions
Attendees will also experience a fully integrated rack demonstration designed to showcase how copper, fiber, connectivity, and infrastructure products work together to support modern AV networks.
Bringing SPEED to InfoComm
In addition to its infrastructure showcase, Vertical Cable will introduce one of the show's most interactive attractions—the I-Punch Speed Tournament.
Using Vertical Cable's I-Punch Tool and V-Max Keystone Jacks, attendees will go head-to-head in a live keystone termination competition to earn a spot on the leaderboard and claim ultimate bragging rights as one of InfoComm's fastest terminators.
"InfoComm marks an exciting milestone for Vertical Cable," said Mahsa Sattarzadeh, Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to introduce our solutions to the AV community and demonstrate how dependable infrastructure can simplify installations while supporting the performance demands of modern AV systems."
Whether you're designing enterprise AV systems, deploying AV-over-IP networks, building smart spaces, or supporting large-scale commercial installations, Vertical Cable invites attendees to stop by Booth #C5034 and discover the infrastructure behind today's connected experiences.
See It. Test It. Race It.
Visit Vertical Cable at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall during InfoComm 2026.
For more information, and complimentary exhibit passes, visit Vertical Cable.
About Vertical Cable
Founded in 1989, Chiptech Inc., the parent company of Vertical Cable, has been a trusted name in the computer technology and telecommunications industries for decades. In 2006, Vertical Cable sharpened its focus on low voltage infrastructure solutions, evolving into a nationwide provider of structured cabling and connectivity products.
Today, Vertical Cable supports customers across the United States through strategically located distribution facilities in Florida, New York, Texas, and California, alongside a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Texas designed to support efficient production and nationwide distribution.
Vertical Cable delivers comprehensive low voltage solutions for contractors, integrators, installers, and business owners. Our product portfolio includes twisted-pair and optical fiber cables, patch panels, racks, tools, connectivity products, and structured cabling infrastructure designed to support a wide range of commercial, industrial, security, and networking applications.
Media Contact
Mike Kholmanskykh
Marketing Director
Vertical Cable
marketing@verticalcable.com
www.verticalcable.com
Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will showcase the copper and fiber infrastructure solutions that serve as the foundation for today's high-performance AV, networking, and smart building environments.
As AV and IT continue to converge, reliable infrastructure has become more critical than ever. From AV-over-IP and digital signage to conferencing, security, streaming, and intelligent building systems, every connected technology depends on a robust physical network.
At InfoComm 2026, Vertical Cable will demonstrate how integrators can build faster, cleaner, and more scalable installations using a complete ecosystem of connectivity and infrastructure solutions, including:
• Shielded CAT6 and CAT6A cabling systems
• Fiber optic connectivity and distribution solutions
• Rack-mount infrastructure and cable management
• Shielded keystone jacks and patch panels
• Armored fiber patch cords
• SFP modules and network connectivity products
• Made-in-USA bulk cable solutions
Attendees will also experience a fully integrated rack demonstration designed to showcase how copper, fiber, connectivity, and infrastructure products work together to support modern AV networks.
Bringing SPEED to InfoComm
In addition to its infrastructure showcase, Vertical Cable will introduce one of the show's most interactive attractions—the I-Punch Speed Tournament.
Using Vertical Cable's I-Punch Tool and V-Max Keystone Jacks, attendees will go head-to-head in a live keystone termination competition to earn a spot on the leaderboard and claim ultimate bragging rights as one of InfoComm's fastest terminators.
"InfoComm marks an exciting milestone for Vertical Cable," said Mahsa Sattarzadeh, Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to introduce our solutions to the AV community and demonstrate how dependable infrastructure can simplify installations while supporting the performance demands of modern AV systems."
Whether you're designing enterprise AV systems, deploying AV-over-IP networks, building smart spaces, or supporting large-scale commercial installations, Vertical Cable invites attendees to stop by Booth #C5034 and discover the infrastructure behind today's connected experiences.
See It. Test It. Race It.
Visit Vertical Cable at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall during InfoComm 2026.
For more information, and complimentary exhibit passes, visit Vertical Cable.
About Vertical Cable
Founded in 1989, Chiptech Inc., the parent company of Vertical Cable, has been a trusted name in the computer technology and telecommunications industries for decades. In 2006, Vertical Cable sharpened its focus on low voltage infrastructure solutions, evolving into a nationwide provider of structured cabling and connectivity products.
Today, Vertical Cable supports customers across the United States through strategically located distribution facilities in Florida, New York, Texas, and California, alongside a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Texas designed to support efficient production and nationwide distribution.
Vertical Cable delivers comprehensive low voltage solutions for contractors, integrators, installers, and business owners. Our product portfolio includes twisted-pair and optical fiber cables, patch panels, racks, tools, connectivity products, and structured cabling infrastructure designed to support a wide range of commercial, industrial, security, and networking applications.
Media Contact
Mike Kholmanskykh
Marketing Director
Vertical Cable
marketing@verticalcable.com
www.verticalcable.com
Contact
Vertical CableContact
Mike Kholmanskykh
954-454-3554
verticalcable.com
Mike Kholmanskykh
954-454-3554
verticalcable.com
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