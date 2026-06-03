Tree City Plunge & Sauna to Participate in Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho.
Boise, ID, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tree City Plunge & Sauna is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party taking place on June 18 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic in Meridian, Idaho.
As one of the featured wellness vendors, Tree City Plunge & Sauna will join fellow local businesses and health-focused organizations for an evening dedicated to community, wellness, education, and appreciation.
The event is open to established patients, their friends and families, and members of the public looking to connect with local wellness providers and discover new ways to improve their health and recovery.
Guests attending the event can enjoy:
• Complimentary snacks and refreshments
• Live music
• Wellness education and demonstrations
• Community networking
• Vendor booths
• Exclusive giveaways and raffles
• Free wellness offerings
• Special promotions from participating businesses
Tree City Plunge & Sauna will be showcasing its upcoming contrast therapy and recovery facility opening in Boise while providing attendees an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of cold plunge therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and recovery-focused wellness practices.
As part of the event raffle, Tree City Plunge & Sauna is contributing a One Month Unlimited Membership valued at approximately $190, giving one lucky attendee the opportunity to experience unlimited recovery and wellness sessions.
"We're excited to partner with Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic and support an event that brings together so many incredible local businesses focused on helping people improve their health," said representatives from Tree City Plunge & Sauna. "This is a great opportunity for the community to connect, learn, and experience some of the wellness resources available right here in the Treasure Valley."
The event also serves as an opportunity for attendees to learn more about Tree City Plunge & Sauna's upcoming grand opening, soft launch activities, founding member opportunities, and exclusive pre-opening promotions.
Event Details:
Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
June 18, 2026
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
14 S Baltic Place
Meridian, Idaho 83642
For additional information about Tree City Plunge & Sauna, upcoming memberships, grand opening events, and wellness offerings, visit TreeCityPlunge.com.
Media Contact:
Tree City Plunge & Sauna
Boise, Idaho
Website: TreeCityPlunge.com
As one of the featured wellness vendors, Tree City Plunge & Sauna will join fellow local businesses and health-focused organizations for an evening dedicated to community, wellness, education, and appreciation.
The event is open to established patients, their friends and families, and members of the public looking to connect with local wellness providers and discover new ways to improve their health and recovery.
Guests attending the event can enjoy:
• Complimentary snacks and refreshments
• Live music
• Wellness education and demonstrations
• Community networking
• Vendor booths
• Exclusive giveaways and raffles
• Free wellness offerings
• Special promotions from participating businesses
Tree City Plunge & Sauna will be showcasing its upcoming contrast therapy and recovery facility opening in Boise while providing attendees an opportunity to learn more about the benefits of cold plunge therapy, infrared sauna sessions, and recovery-focused wellness practices.
As part of the event raffle, Tree City Plunge & Sauna is contributing a One Month Unlimited Membership valued at approximately $190, giving one lucky attendee the opportunity to experience unlimited recovery and wellness sessions.
"We're excited to partner with Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic and support an event that brings together so many incredible local businesses focused on helping people improve their health," said representatives from Tree City Plunge & Sauna. "This is a great opportunity for the community to connect, learn, and experience some of the wellness resources available right here in the Treasure Valley."
The event also serves as an opportunity for attendees to learn more about Tree City Plunge & Sauna's upcoming grand opening, soft launch activities, founding member opportunities, and exclusive pre-opening promotions.
Event Details:
Healthy Habits Wellness Clinic Patient Appreciation Party
June 18, 2026
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
14 S Baltic Place
Meridian, Idaho 83642
For additional information about Tree City Plunge & Sauna, upcoming memberships, grand opening events, and wellness offerings, visit TreeCityPlunge.com.
Media Contact:
Tree City Plunge & Sauna
Boise, Idaho
Website: TreeCityPlunge.com
Contact
Tree City Plunge and SaunaContact
Bryce Vance
208-578-6265
https://drivenroi.com
Bryce Vance
208-578-6265
https://drivenroi.com
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