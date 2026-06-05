Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state.
Phoenix, AZ, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Appliance Works, a locally owned and operated Arizona appliance repair company serving communities across the state, has been named the 2026 Most Professional Servicer by the United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA) in the 8+ Technician category - the association's most competitive division, reserved for established, multi-technician service operations.
The award was presented at the UASA annual recognition ceremony and is among the most prestigious honors in the independent appliance service industry. Criteria evaluated by UASA include customer service standards, technician training and certification, operational processes, industry ethics, and overall commitment to elevating the profession.
UASA Most Professional Servicer Award — 2026
Category: 8+ Technician Operations · Recipient: Appliance Works
Presented by: United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA)
Service Territory: Phoenix Valley, Prescott Area, Casa Grande, Maricopa & surrounding Arizona communities
Appliance Works serves both residential and commercial customers across Arizona, with a strong presence in the greater Phoenix Valley and surrounding communities including Casa Grande, Prescott, and Maricopa. With a team of more than 10 certified technicians, the company provides repair services for all major appliance brands - including refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and commercial cooking and refrigeration equipment.
"This recognition from UASA reflects what our entire team works toward every single day — not just fixing appliances, but delivering a level of professionalism and customer experience that sets the standard for the industry. Arizona homeowners and businesses deserve a service company they can genuinely trust, and this award confirms we're delivering on that promise."—Brett Slaven, Owner, Appliance Works
The UASA's Most Professional Servicer designation is awarded annually and judged by industry peers and association leadership. The 8+ technician category represents companies with established operations, significant service volume, and the infrastructure to maintain consistent quality across a large team and broad service territory — making the recognition particularly meaningful for a locally owned Arizona operator competing alongside national service chains.
Appliance Works' commercial division serves restaurants, hotels, property management companies, and food service operations throughout the Phoenix Valley and greater Arizona market. The company's dual residential and commercial expertise, combined with its geographic reach across multiple Arizona communities, distinguishes it as one of the state's most capable independent appliance service providers.
The UASA 2026 Most Professional Servicer award will be displayed at Appliance Works headquarters. For more information, to schedule service, or to inquire about media opportunities related to this award, contact Brett Slaven at 602-800-7468 or visit applianceworksaz.com.
The award was presented at the UASA annual recognition ceremony and is among the most prestigious honors in the independent appliance service industry. Criteria evaluated by UASA include customer service standards, technician training and certification, operational processes, industry ethics, and overall commitment to elevating the profession.
UASA Most Professional Servicer Award — 2026
Category: 8+ Technician Operations · Recipient: Appliance Works
Presented by: United Appliance Servicers Association (UASA)
Service Territory: Phoenix Valley, Prescott Area, Casa Grande, Maricopa & surrounding Arizona communities
Appliance Works serves both residential and commercial customers across Arizona, with a strong presence in the greater Phoenix Valley and surrounding communities including Casa Grande, Prescott, and Maricopa. With a team of more than 10 certified technicians, the company provides repair services for all major appliance brands - including refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and commercial cooking and refrigeration equipment.
"This recognition from UASA reflects what our entire team works toward every single day — not just fixing appliances, but delivering a level of professionalism and customer experience that sets the standard for the industry. Arizona homeowners and businesses deserve a service company they can genuinely trust, and this award confirms we're delivering on that promise."—Brett Slaven, Owner, Appliance Works
The UASA's Most Professional Servicer designation is awarded annually and judged by industry peers and association leadership. The 8+ technician category represents companies with established operations, significant service volume, and the infrastructure to maintain consistent quality across a large team and broad service territory — making the recognition particularly meaningful for a locally owned Arizona operator competing alongside national service chains.
Appliance Works' commercial division serves restaurants, hotels, property management companies, and food service operations throughout the Phoenix Valley and greater Arizona market. The company's dual residential and commercial expertise, combined with its geographic reach across multiple Arizona communities, distinguishes it as one of the state's most capable independent appliance service providers.
The UASA 2026 Most Professional Servicer award will be displayed at Appliance Works headquarters. For more information, to schedule service, or to inquire about media opportunities related to this award, contact Brett Slaven at 602-800-7468 or visit applianceworksaz.com.
Contact
Appliance WorksContact
Brett Slaven
602-800-7468
applianceworksaz.com
Brett Slaven
602-800-7468
applianceworksaz.com
Multimedia
Receiving MPS Award at UASA Convention
It was a great honor to receive the Most Professional Servicer award at UASA's annual ASTI conference in January 2026.
Licensed Servicer in Arizona
Appliance Works is a Licensed Appliance repair company registered through the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. ROC #323128. Upholding a higher standard of professional service. Along with being licensed, they are bonded and insured.
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