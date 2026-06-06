L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design
Atlanta, GA, June 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- L’Atelier Paris Haute Design is proud to announce its recognition in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Southeast 2026 Awards, receiving the distinction of “Best Luxury Tailor-Made.” The honor celebrates the atelier’s dedication to creating fully bespoke kitchen environments defined by craftsmanship, performance, and personal expression.
Founded on the belief that the kitchen should be as thoughtfully designed as the architecture surrounding it, L’Atelier Paris specializes in tailor-made cooking ranges, cabinetry, and complete kitchen suites handcrafted in the United States. Every creation begins with a blank canvas, allowing homeowners, designers, and architects to customize every element, from color and configuration to materials, finishes, and architectural details.
“This recognition is a reflection of the passion and dedication behind every L’Atelier Paris creation,” said Co-Founders of L’Atelier Paris Haute Design. “Our vision has always been to preserve the artistry of traditional craftsmanship while offering our clients the freedom to create a kitchen that is entirely their own.”
Inspired by French culinary heritage and brought to life through American craftsmanship, L’Atelier Paris has redefined the role of the kitchen. Transforming it from a functional space into a personal expression of design, lifestyle, and gathering.
The Modern Luxury Best of Design Awards recognize leaders across architecture, interiors, and luxury living who continue to influence and elevate the design landscape. L’Atelier Paris’s recognition as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” reinforces the brand’s position at the intersection of bespoke manufacturing, culinary performance, and timeless design.
With showrooms across the United States, L’Atelier Paris continues to collaborate with leading interior designers, architects, builders, and discerning homeowners to create one-of-a-kind kitchen environments designed to last for generations.
About L’Atelier Paris Haute Design
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design designs and fabricates bespoke cooking ranges, steel cabinetry, fine woodworking, and complete kitchen environments. Inspired by French culinary heritage and engineered through American manufacturing, each kitchen is built entirely to specification and handcrafted in the United States.
L’Atelier approaches the kitchen as an architectural centerpiece, combining precision engineering, analog performance, and generational craftsmanship to create kitchens built to endure.
Founded on the belief that the kitchen should be as thoughtfully designed as the architecture surrounding it, L’Atelier Paris specializes in tailor-made cooking ranges, cabinetry, and complete kitchen suites handcrafted in the United States. Every creation begins with a blank canvas, allowing homeowners, designers, and architects to customize every element, from color and configuration to materials, finishes, and architectural details.
“This recognition is a reflection of the passion and dedication behind every L’Atelier Paris creation,” said Co-Founders of L’Atelier Paris Haute Design. “Our vision has always been to preserve the artistry of traditional craftsmanship while offering our clients the freedom to create a kitchen that is entirely their own.”
Inspired by French culinary heritage and brought to life through American craftsmanship, L’Atelier Paris has redefined the role of the kitchen. Transforming it from a functional space into a personal expression of design, lifestyle, and gathering.
The Modern Luxury Best of Design Awards recognize leaders across architecture, interiors, and luxury living who continue to influence and elevate the design landscape. L’Atelier Paris’s recognition as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” reinforces the brand’s position at the intersection of bespoke manufacturing, culinary performance, and timeless design.
With showrooms across the United States, L’Atelier Paris continues to collaborate with leading interior designers, architects, builders, and discerning homeowners to create one-of-a-kind kitchen environments designed to last for generations.
About L’Atelier Paris Haute Design
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design designs and fabricates bespoke cooking ranges, steel cabinetry, fine woodworking, and complete kitchen environments. Inspired by French culinary heritage and engineered through American manufacturing, each kitchen is built entirely to specification and handcrafted in the United States.
L’Atelier approaches the kitchen as an architectural centerpiece, combining precision engineering, analog performance, and generational craftsmanship to create kitchens built to endure.
Contact
L'Atelier Paris Haute DesignContact
Hannah Carlson
786-940-0809
www.leatelierparis.com
Hannah Carlson
786-940-0809
www.leatelierparis.com
Categories