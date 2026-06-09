Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology Honored with Eight NAACP Theatre Awards Nominations
Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology — A celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Interwoven with Gil’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire.
Hollywood, CA, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inner City Cultural Center II is proud to present Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology for the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology is an internationally award-winning, Off-Broadway theatrical triumph and an 8-time NAACP Theatre Awards nominee — an electrifying celebration of the life, music and revolutionary voice of Gil Scott-Heron. Melody Maker called Scott-Heron “The Most Dangerous Musician Alive,” and Gil is widely regarded as the forefather of rap music.
This fierce band of spoken word artists are spittin' fire and blazin' stages in rhythm and the prophetic truth of Scott-Heron’s iconic works—words that resonate today with even greater urgency.
Interwoven with Gil Scott-Heron’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire of truth, passion and collective awakening.
Racism, injustice and hatred know no borders, no generation and no single community. Fearless and unapologetic, Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology shines a powerful light on social injustice, bringing hidden truths out of the shadows and onto the stage—where art becomes activism, poetry becomes protest and performance becomes a call to action. gilscottheronbluesology.com
This fierce band of spoken word artists are spittin' fire and blazin' stages in rhythm and the prophetic truth of Scott-Heron’s iconic works—words that resonate today with even greater urgency.
Interwoven with Gil Scott-Heron’s timeless poetry and music, these electrifying performers including the legends daughter, Gia Scott-Heron share their own deeply personal poetic journeys, transforming the production into a living, breathing testament to struggle, resilience and liberation igniting a rip-roaring fire of truth, passion and collective awakening.
Racism, injustice and hatred know no borders, no generation and no single community. Fearless and unapologetic, Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology shines a powerful light on social injustice, bringing hidden truths out of the shadows and onto the stage—where art becomes activism, poetry becomes protest and performance becomes a call to action. gilscottheronbluesology.com
Contact
Inner City Cultural Center II, Inc.Contact
Tuesday Conner
818-714-4242
https://www.gilscottheronbluesology.com
https://www.tuesdayconner.org
Tuesday Conner
818-714-4242
https://www.gilscottheronbluesology.com
https://www.tuesdayconner.org
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