Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance.
Miami, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ERPS Group Founder Shares Insights on Background Checks, Risk Management, and Compliance Strategies for Business Owners
Ella Rivkin, Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, has been featured as an expert contributor in a national business publication article discussing the importance of employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management for small businesses.
The article, "How and When to Use Background Checks as a Small Business," highlights key considerations for business owners seeking to protect their organizations from hiring risks while maintaining compliance with federal and state regulations. Rivkin was selected to provide expert commentary on when background checks are appropriate and how employers can implement screening processes responsibly and legally.
In the article, Rivkin advises business owners to carefully evaluate positions that involve access to sensitive information, financial responsibilities, vulnerable populations, or company assets. She also emphasizes the importance of obtaining proper consent, working with reputable screening providers, and ensuring consistency throughout the hiring process to avoid discrimination concerns.
"Business owners often focus heavily on growing revenue, but protecting the business is equally important," said Rivkin. "The hiring decisions you make can have a significant impact on company culture, operations, and long-term success. Having proper systems and safeguards in place helps business owners make more informed decisions while reducing risk."
The publication further highlighted Rivkin's expertise regarding Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliance and the importance of following established procedures when conducting employee background screenings. Her guidance reinforces ERPS Group's ongoing commitment to helping business owners build stronger, more compliant, and more profitable organizations.
As businesses continue navigating increasingly complex hiring regulations, Rivkin believes that proactive planning and education remain critical.
"Whether it's taxes, business structure, financial planning, or hiring practices, successful business owners are proactive rather than reactive," Rivkin added. "The more informed your decisions, the stronger your business becomes."
Business owners interested in learning more about ERPS Group's advisory services, financial strategies, and business growth resources can visit www.erpsgroup.com or contact the team directly.
To read the full article featuring Ella Rivkin's expert commentary, visit: https://www.uschamber.com/co/run/human-resources/conducting-employee-background-checks
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, a nationally recognized tax strategist, business advisor, and financial educator with more than 27 years of experience. She helps business owners optimize taxes, improve cash flow, strengthen operations, and build long-term financial freedom through proactive planning and strategic decision-making.
About ERPS Group
ERPS Group is a business advisory, tax strategy, accounting, and financial consulting firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business owners achieve personal, professional, and financial success through customized planning and proactive guidance.
Media Contact:
Evelyn Kaplun
Marketing Manager
ERPS Group
evelyn@erpsgroup.com
www.erpsgroup.com
Ella Rivkin, Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, has been featured as an expert contributor in a national business publication article discussing the importance of employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management for small businesses.
The article, "How and When to Use Background Checks as a Small Business," highlights key considerations for business owners seeking to protect their organizations from hiring risks while maintaining compliance with federal and state regulations. Rivkin was selected to provide expert commentary on when background checks are appropriate and how employers can implement screening processes responsibly and legally.
In the article, Rivkin advises business owners to carefully evaluate positions that involve access to sensitive information, financial responsibilities, vulnerable populations, or company assets. She also emphasizes the importance of obtaining proper consent, working with reputable screening providers, and ensuring consistency throughout the hiring process to avoid discrimination concerns.
"Business owners often focus heavily on growing revenue, but protecting the business is equally important," said Rivkin. "The hiring decisions you make can have a significant impact on company culture, operations, and long-term success. Having proper systems and safeguards in place helps business owners make more informed decisions while reducing risk."
The publication further highlighted Rivkin's expertise regarding Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliance and the importance of following established procedures when conducting employee background screenings. Her guidance reinforces ERPS Group's ongoing commitment to helping business owners build stronger, more compliant, and more profitable organizations.
As businesses continue navigating increasingly complex hiring regulations, Rivkin believes that proactive planning and education remain critical.
"Whether it's taxes, business structure, financial planning, or hiring practices, successful business owners are proactive rather than reactive," Rivkin added. "The more informed your decisions, the stronger your business becomes."
Business owners interested in learning more about ERPS Group's advisory services, financial strategies, and business growth resources can visit www.erpsgroup.com or contact the team directly.
To read the full article featuring Ella Rivkin's expert commentary, visit: https://www.uschamber.com/co/run/human-resources/conducting-employee-background-checks
About Ella Rivkin
Ella Rivkin is the Founder and CEO of ERPS Group, a nationally recognized tax strategist, business advisor, and financial educator with more than 27 years of experience. She helps business owners optimize taxes, improve cash flow, strengthen operations, and build long-term financial freedom through proactive planning and strategic decision-making.
About ERPS Group
ERPS Group is a business advisory, tax strategy, accounting, and financial consulting firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business owners achieve personal, professional, and financial success through customized planning and proactive guidance.
Media Contact:
Evelyn Kaplun
Marketing Manager
ERPS Group
evelyn@erpsgroup.com
www.erpsgroup.com
Contact
ERPS GroupContact
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
Ella Rivkin
954-255-3848
www.erpsgroup.com
www.ellarivkin.com
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