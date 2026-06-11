While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right

Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one.