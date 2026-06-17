Vivage-Beecan Invites Community to Art with a Heart Silent Auction and Artisan Market
Vivage-Beecan invites the community to Art with a Heart, a silent auction and artisan market celebrating resident creativity. The event will feature one-of-a-kind artwork created by residents across Vivage-Beecan communities, local artisan vendors, and proceeds benefiting the Resident Holiday Fund.
Aurora, CO, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vivage-Beecan is proud to host Art with a Heart, a community event celebrating the creativity, talent, and dedication of residents and team members across its senior living and skilled nursing network.
Art with a Heart will take place on Wednesday, June 17, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Aviva at Fitzsimons, located at 13525 E. 23rd Ave. in Aurora. The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s event will feature a silent auction of resident-created artwork, handmade items, and donated pieces, along with an artisan market showcasing local vendors. Guests are invited to attend, browse the artwork, shop the market, and place bids in support of the Resident Holiday Fund.
More than a fundraiser, Art with a Heart is an opportunity to recognize the meaningful work taking place inside Vivage-Beecan communities every day. Residents and Activities teams have spent months creating one-of-a-kind pieces for the auction, making this event a heartfelt celebration of creativity, connection, and community.
“Art with a Heart is about so much more than the money raised,” said Jay Moskowitz. “It is about showing up for our residents, celebrating their talents, and creating a moment where they can see their work appreciated by the larger community.”
Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Resident Holiday Fund, which helps support special celebrations, activities, and holiday experiences for residents throughout the Vivage-Beecan network.
Community members, families, healthcare partners, and local supporters are encouraged to attend and help celebrate the resident artists whose creativity and hard work make this event so special.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
Art with a Heart will take place on Wednesday, June 17, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Aviva at Fitzsimons, located at 13525 E. 23rd Ave. in Aurora. The event is free and open to the public.
This year’s event will feature a silent auction of resident-created artwork, handmade items, and donated pieces, along with an artisan market showcasing local vendors. Guests are invited to attend, browse the artwork, shop the market, and place bids in support of the Resident Holiday Fund.
More than a fundraiser, Art with a Heart is an opportunity to recognize the meaningful work taking place inside Vivage-Beecan communities every day. Residents and Activities teams have spent months creating one-of-a-kind pieces for the auction, making this event a heartfelt celebration of creativity, connection, and community.
“Art with a Heart is about so much more than the money raised,” said Jay Moskowitz. “It is about showing up for our residents, celebrating their talents, and creating a moment where they can see their work appreciated by the larger community.”
Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Resident Holiday Fund, which helps support special celebrations, activities, and holiday experiences for residents throughout the Vivage-Beecan network.
Community members, families, healthcare partners, and local supporters are encouraged to attend and help celebrate the resident artists whose creativity and hard work make this event so special.
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting or how you can be supported in pursuing your organization's mission, please feel to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Media Contact:
Branding@VivageBeecan.com
Contact
Vivage-BeecanContact
Branding Team
303-238-3838
Vivage.com
Branding Team
303-238-3838
Vivage.com
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