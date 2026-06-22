GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling.
Cannes, France, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GW Health, a senior-led strategic communications agency serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations, today announced a formal partnership with VarsaAI, the AI mechanism-of-action (MOA) platform built specifically for regulated life sciences communications.
The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to advancing how AI is applied in pharmaceutical communications. VarsaAI will enable GW Health clients to produce compliant, high-quality MOA and mechanism-of-disease content in minutes instead of weeks.
“Today’s life sciences companies face increasing pressure to move complex science from lab to audience faster, without sacrificing accuracy or impact. Our partnership with VarsaAI meets that challenge directly. It pairs strategic communications leadership and creativity with technology built specifically for the realities of our industry,” said Aleisia Gibson Wright, Founder and President of GW Health.
Mechanism-of-action content is essential for product launches, congress presentations, disease education, and professional engagement. Traditional production requires multiple agency partners, lengthy development cycles, and significant costs. VarsaAI reimagines that process through its patent-pending VeriCore™ scientific verification system, sentence-level referencing, and a full medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) audit trail built to meet the standards of regulated healthcare communications. For GW Health clients, this means faster development of scientifically credible assets with compliance and strategic alignment intact.
“GW Health brings exactly the strategic depth that makes VarsaAI most valuable,” said Florence Holliday, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of VarsaAI. “Their team understands how MOA content fits into a larger launch narrative or a disease education campaign. Together, we take clients from scientific concept to compliant, audience-ready content faster than anything else currently available.”
About GW Health
GW Health is a senior-led strategic communications agency serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations across the full product lifecycle. Founded by Aleisia Gibson Wright, a PRWeek Top 30 Health Influencer with more than 25 years of healthcare communications experience, the agency helps organizations transform complex science into meaningful engagement. GW Health’s expertise spans more than 15 therapeutic categories and is strengthened through strategic partnerships.
About VarsaAI
VarsaAI is an AI mechanism-of-action platform built for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical affairs teams. The platform enables organizations to create scientifically verified MOA videos, presentations, and PDFs in minutes while maintaining full intellectual property ownership. Its patent-pending VeriCore™ technology and MLR-ready audit trail help organizations accelerate scientific communications while meeting regulated healthcare standards.
The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to advancing how AI is applied in pharmaceutical communications. VarsaAI will enable GW Health clients to produce compliant, high-quality MOA and mechanism-of-disease content in minutes instead of weeks.
“Today’s life sciences companies face increasing pressure to move complex science from lab to audience faster, without sacrificing accuracy or impact. Our partnership with VarsaAI meets that challenge directly. It pairs strategic communications leadership and creativity with technology built specifically for the realities of our industry,” said Aleisia Gibson Wright, Founder and President of GW Health.
Mechanism-of-action content is essential for product launches, congress presentations, disease education, and professional engagement. Traditional production requires multiple agency partners, lengthy development cycles, and significant costs. VarsaAI reimagines that process through its patent-pending VeriCore™ scientific verification system, sentence-level referencing, and a full medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) audit trail built to meet the standards of regulated healthcare communications. For GW Health clients, this means faster development of scientifically credible assets with compliance and strategic alignment intact.
“GW Health brings exactly the strategic depth that makes VarsaAI most valuable,” said Florence Holliday, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer of VarsaAI. “Their team understands how MOA content fits into a larger launch narrative or a disease education campaign. Together, we take clients from scientific concept to compliant, audience-ready content faster than anything else currently available.”
About GW Health
GW Health is a senior-led strategic communications agency serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences organizations across the full product lifecycle. Founded by Aleisia Gibson Wright, a PRWeek Top 30 Health Influencer with more than 25 years of healthcare communications experience, the agency helps organizations transform complex science into meaningful engagement. GW Health’s expertise spans more than 15 therapeutic categories and is strengthened through strategic partnerships.
About VarsaAI
VarsaAI is an AI mechanism-of-action platform built for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical affairs teams. The platform enables organizations to create scientifically verified MOA videos, presentations, and PDFs in minutes while maintaining full intellectual property ownership. Its patent-pending VeriCore™ technology and MLR-ready audit trail help organizations accelerate scientific communications while meeting regulated healthcare standards.
Contact
GW HealthContact
Aleisia Gibson Wright
917-405-0837
gwhealthpr.com
Aleisia Gibson Wright
917-405-0837
gwhealthpr.com
Categories