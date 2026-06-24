New Study: 36% of Americans Have Punished a Brand for Using AI — and the Wealthiest Customers Punish Hardest

A new SegmentOS study of 1,017 U.S. consumers finds that 36% have penalized a brand for using AI in the past six months, and 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. The backlash is strongest among the youngest and highest-earning customers.