Common Threads Project Releases Community Impact Report Documenting Transformative Healing for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence

Common Threads Project Releases 2025 Community Impact Report. Common Threads Project (CTP), a nonprofit delivering trauma-processing care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, has released Heard. Held. Healing. — Its 2025 Community Impact Report. The report documents outcomes across seven program sites in the U.S., Ecuador, Nepal, Nigeria, and Ukraine. In 2025, 220+ survivors participated in healing circles; 85.5% said that making story cloths helped them heal.