Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order

The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk.