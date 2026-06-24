Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk.
Miami, FL, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Qtonic Quantum Corp today warned that the June 22 White House order on advanced cryptographic attacks turns post-quantum cryptography from a future concern into a procurement, governance, and national-security issue.
Much of the nation’s sensitive digital trust still depends on public-key cryptography that a sufficiently capable quantum computer would be able to break. The danger is not only ahead of us. The order recognizes the risk that adversaries are collecting encrypted United States information now and may decrypt it later once large-scale quantum computers are operational.
That means information taken today can become readable years from now, even if the encryption appears strong at the moment.
The order is direct about what comes next. Federal agencies must identify post-quantum cryptography migration leads. OMB guidance will require agencies to review high-value assets and high-impact systems, transition those systems to post-quantum key establishment by December 31, 2030, and transition digital signatures by December 31, 2031. The order also directs public guidance on the minimum elements of a cryptographic bill of materials and proposed FAR rules for covered contractors.
For federal suppliers, critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and enterprises that hold long-lived sensitive data, the message is clear. The clock is running.
The hard part is not only choosing new algorithms. It is finding where the old cryptography lives.
You cannot protect cryptography you cannot see. In most organizations, cryptographic exposure is buried across applications, certificates, APIs, VPNs, identity systems, code-signing infrastructure, cloud services, software dependencies, and third-party vendors. Migration stalls when the inventory is incomplete.
Qtonic Quantum Corp was built for that problem.
Qtonic Quantum Corp brings a national-security and enterprise-security bench that includes a former Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, a former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, a former CISA Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, and senior cybersecurity operators with experience protecting high-consequence systems. Qtonic Quantum Corp is independent and vendor-neutral. Qtonic Quantum Corp does not sell encryption, and no encryption vendor pays Qtonic Quantum Corp to recommend a product.
“I spent a career where an encryption failure is a mission failure, so I do not treat this as a compliance exercise,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Roger L. Cloutier Jr., Founding Chair of the Allied Defense Council at Qtonic Quantum Corp. “This order forces the right sequence. Find the systems and cryptographic assets that matter, prove the exposure, then migrate with discipline. Adversaries are already storing what they cannot yet read. The only sound response is to find it, prove it, and fix it now.”
Qtonic Quantum Corp’s work maps directly to the operational problem the order creates. QScout identifies cryptographic exposure and produces cryptographic inventory and CBOM-style outputs, including CycloneDX 1.7 reporting. QStrike validates material exposure through governed, non-destructive testing and controlled quantum-cloud demonstrations. QSolve builds the prioritized, phased migration plan required to move from visibility to execution. Qtonic Quantum Lab scores post-quantum implementations on a vendor-neutral basis, so organizations can evaluate the standards and products they adopt with evidence.
Qtonic Quantum Corp reports that QScout has produced more than 5,000 validated High and Critical findings, rated CVSS 7.0 or higher, across more than 100 governed enterprise assessments.
“The order calls for practical evidence, not theory,” said Mark Schrick, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Qtonic Quantum Corp. “Cryptographic inventory comes first. Prioritized migration comes second. The organizations that move early will run this as an engineering program, not a last-minute scramble before a 2030 deadline.”
NIST finalized its first three post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024: FIPS 203 for ML-KEM, FIPS 204 for ML-DSA, and FIPS 205 for SLH-DSA. The policy environment is now catching up to the technical reality. Organizations that wait for full-scale quantum computers before acting may find that their sensitive data, procurement eligibility, and assurance posture are already exposed.
Organizations preparing for the order can begin with a QScout assessment and review Qtonic Quantum Corp’s research on cryptographic visibility and the timeline to a cryptographically relevant quantum computer at qtonicquantum.com.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is an independent, vendor-neutral post-quantum cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be’er Sheva, Israel. Through QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab, Qtonic Quantum Corp helps enterprises, defense organizations, and federal suppliers find, prove, and fix cryptographic exposure on the path to post-quantum readiness. No encryption vendor pays Qtonic Quantum Corp to favor its products, and Qtonic Quantum Corp does not sell encryption. Its standard is simple: Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously™.
Much of the nation’s sensitive digital trust still depends on public-key cryptography that a sufficiently capable quantum computer would be able to break. The danger is not only ahead of us. The order recognizes the risk that adversaries are collecting encrypted United States information now and may decrypt it later once large-scale quantum computers are operational.
That means information taken today can become readable years from now, even if the encryption appears strong at the moment.
The order is direct about what comes next. Federal agencies must identify post-quantum cryptography migration leads. OMB guidance will require agencies to review high-value assets and high-impact systems, transition those systems to post-quantum key establishment by December 31, 2030, and transition digital signatures by December 31, 2031. The order also directs public guidance on the minimum elements of a cryptographic bill of materials and proposed FAR rules for covered contractors.
For federal suppliers, critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and enterprises that hold long-lived sensitive data, the message is clear. The clock is running.
The hard part is not only choosing new algorithms. It is finding where the old cryptography lives.
You cannot protect cryptography you cannot see. In most organizations, cryptographic exposure is buried across applications, certificates, APIs, VPNs, identity systems, code-signing infrastructure, cloud services, software dependencies, and third-party vendors. Migration stalls when the inventory is incomplete.
Qtonic Quantum Corp was built for that problem.
Qtonic Quantum Corp brings a national-security and enterprise-security bench that includes a former Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, a former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, a former CISA Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, and senior cybersecurity operators with experience protecting high-consequence systems. Qtonic Quantum Corp is independent and vendor-neutral. Qtonic Quantum Corp does not sell encryption, and no encryption vendor pays Qtonic Quantum Corp to recommend a product.
“I spent a career where an encryption failure is a mission failure, so I do not treat this as a compliance exercise,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Roger L. Cloutier Jr., Founding Chair of the Allied Defense Council at Qtonic Quantum Corp. “This order forces the right sequence. Find the systems and cryptographic assets that matter, prove the exposure, then migrate with discipline. Adversaries are already storing what they cannot yet read. The only sound response is to find it, prove it, and fix it now.”
Qtonic Quantum Corp’s work maps directly to the operational problem the order creates. QScout identifies cryptographic exposure and produces cryptographic inventory and CBOM-style outputs, including CycloneDX 1.7 reporting. QStrike validates material exposure through governed, non-destructive testing and controlled quantum-cloud demonstrations. QSolve builds the prioritized, phased migration plan required to move from visibility to execution. Qtonic Quantum Lab scores post-quantum implementations on a vendor-neutral basis, so organizations can evaluate the standards and products they adopt with evidence.
Qtonic Quantum Corp reports that QScout has produced more than 5,000 validated High and Critical findings, rated CVSS 7.0 or higher, across more than 100 governed enterprise assessments.
“The order calls for practical evidence, not theory,” said Mark Schrick, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Qtonic Quantum Corp. “Cryptographic inventory comes first. Prioritized migration comes second. The organizations that move early will run this as an engineering program, not a last-minute scramble before a 2030 deadline.”
NIST finalized its first three post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024: FIPS 203 for ML-KEM, FIPS 204 for ML-DSA, and FIPS 205 for SLH-DSA. The policy environment is now catching up to the technical reality. Organizations that wait for full-scale quantum computers before acting may find that their sensitive data, procurement eligibility, and assurance posture are already exposed.
Organizations preparing for the order can begin with a QScout assessment and review Qtonic Quantum Corp’s research on cryptographic visibility and the timeline to a cryptographically relevant quantum computer at qtonicquantum.com.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is an independent, vendor-neutral post-quantum cybersecurity firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be’er Sheva, Israel. Through QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab, Qtonic Quantum Corp helps enterprises, defense organizations, and federal suppliers find, prove, and fix cryptographic exposure on the path to post-quantum readiness. No encryption vendor pays Qtonic Quantum Corp to favor its products, and Qtonic Quantum Corp does not sell encryption. Its standard is simple: Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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