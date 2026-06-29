The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online.
Orlando, FL, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Cruise Boys® have announced an update to the entertainment lineup for the Waves of Pride Cruise, scheduled to sail from September 5 to September 10, 2026.
Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance onboard due to a scheduling conflict with a new project.
Puerto Rican drag performer Jessica Wild will join the roster in her place.
Jessica Wild is a drag queen, professional make-up artist, and reality television personality. She first appeared during the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She recently competed as a "Lip Sync Assassin" on All Stars 6 and placed in the Top 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.
Wild's career includes performances alongside global music artists, such as an appearance with Jennifer Lopez at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and a performance with Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards. She also appeared on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart with her single "You Like It Wild."
The Waves of Pride Cruise has limited inventory remaining for the September 5-10, 2026 sailing.
Travelers interested in booking can visit www.wavesofpridecruise.com to view availability.
About The Cruise Boys®: The Cruise Boys® - powered by KVI Travel is a travel agency dedicated to curating cruise experiences for travelers. Providing travel planning and personalized service, the agency's team facilitates booking to ensure a seamless journey for clients. As an industry-recognized leader in travel, The Cruise Boys® is proud to be named among Virgin Voyages' Top 10 First Mates for three consecutive years (Top 100 for the last four years), as well as a Top 50 agency with Celebrity Cruises. The Cruise Boys® transforms ordinary vacations into elevated celebrations at sea.
Powered by KVI Travel—a full-service travel agency serving a global community of travelers since 1998—The Cruise Boys® leverages a network that combines over 3,500 years of collective industry experience. This partnership allows the agency to offer value, direct industry relationships, and expertise to make journeys effortless and memorable.
Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance onboard due to a scheduling conflict with a new project.
Puerto Rican drag performer Jessica Wild will join the roster in her place.
Jessica Wild is a drag queen, professional make-up artist, and reality television personality. She first appeared during the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race. She recently competed as a "Lip Sync Assassin" on All Stars 6 and placed in the Top 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.
Wild's career includes performances alongside global music artists, such as an appearance with Jennifer Lopez at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and a performance with Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards. She also appeared on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart with her single "You Like It Wild."
The Waves of Pride Cruise has limited inventory remaining for the September 5-10, 2026 sailing.
Travelers interested in booking can visit www.wavesofpridecruise.com to view availability.
About The Cruise Boys®: The Cruise Boys® - powered by KVI Travel is a travel agency dedicated to curating cruise experiences for travelers. Providing travel planning and personalized service, the agency's team facilitates booking to ensure a seamless journey for clients. As an industry-recognized leader in travel, The Cruise Boys® is proud to be named among Virgin Voyages' Top 10 First Mates for three consecutive years (Top 100 for the last four years), as well as a Top 50 agency with Celebrity Cruises. The Cruise Boys® transforms ordinary vacations into elevated celebrations at sea.
Powered by KVI Travel—a full-service travel agency serving a global community of travelers since 1998—The Cruise Boys® leverages a network that combines over 3,500 years of collective industry experience. This partnership allows the agency to offer value, direct industry relationships, and expertise to make journeys effortless and memorable.
Contact
The Cruise Boys® - Powered by KVI TRAVELContact
Robert Huss
(407) 205-2690
www.TheCruiseBoys.com
Robert Huss
(407) 205-2690
www.TheCruiseBoys.com
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