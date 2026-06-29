Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk.
Miami, FL, June 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Four-decade national security and intelligence leader to advise on government engagement and serve on the Defense Innovation Council
Qtonic Quantum today announced that Stephen K. Iwicki, a national security and intelligence leader with more than four decades across the U.S. Army and the defense and intelligence industry, has joined its Advisory Board. The appointment comes as Qtonic Quantum scales QScout Pulse, its real-time quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence offering for enterprise.
QScout Pulse rests on a straightforward premise. Quantum risk is no longer a future problem to schedule around. It is a present governance problem that boards and operators can find, prove, and fix today. Few people have spent as long turning intelligence into decisions as Iwicki, which is the discipline quantum risk now demands of the institutions exposed to it.
In 2005, Iwicki retired after serving a twenty-year career as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer. His Army assignments spanned tactical and strategic intelligence positions including: Director, Army Intelligence Transformation within the Army G2; Senior Intelligence Officer (SIO), White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP); and operational/combat intelligence experience in DESERT SHIELD/STORM, Haiti, Somalia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Iwicki's industry career includes P&L positions in private small and midsize companies and large public companies all supporting our nation's national security. He began his industry career as a program manager, followed by progressively responsible positions to include division manager, business unit general manager and Chief Operating Officer. He has served as a member of the executive teams in Leidos, GDIT, SOSi, OCTO, VivSoft and QinetiQ. He is the founder of Blue Water Advisory Services and serves as President of the National Military Intelligence Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to sustaining the nation's intelligence workforce.
"Stephen has spent his career inside the institutions our customers answer to," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum. "He has briefed decision-makers under real pressure, and he has built the organizations that deliver intelligence at scale. He knows the difference between a finding and a decision, and that is exactly where quantum risk has to land."
Iwicki will also serve on the company's Defense Innovation Council, chaired by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.). Across the Advisory Board and the council, he will advise Qtonic Quantum on national security and intelligence community engagement and on how quantum risk intelligence reaches the people responsible for acting on it.
"In intelligence, the job was never just to see the threat. It was to get someone to act before it arrived," said Iwicki. "Quantum is that kind of threat. Qtonic Quantum is doing the work of finding it and proving it while there is still time to act, and that is why I joined."
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum is a leading provider of quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence tools and services. The company is vendor-neutral, meaning it is not paid by any vendor to promote a particular solution. Its platform spans QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and the Qtonic Quantum Lab, validated against real quantum hardware across multiple quantum cloud platforms. Qtonic Quantum is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research operations in Be'er Sheva, Israel. Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously™.
Qtonic Quantum today announced that Stephen K. Iwicki, a national security and intelligence leader with more than four decades across the U.S. Army and the defense and intelligence industry, has joined its Advisory Board. The appointment comes as Qtonic Quantum scales QScout Pulse, its real-time quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence offering for enterprise.
QScout Pulse rests on a straightforward premise. Quantum risk is no longer a future problem to schedule around. It is a present governance problem that boards and operators can find, prove, and fix today. Few people have spent as long turning intelligence into decisions as Iwicki, which is the discipline quantum risk now demands of the institutions exposed to it.
In 2005, Iwicki retired after serving a twenty-year career as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer. His Army assignments spanned tactical and strategic intelligence positions including: Director, Army Intelligence Transformation within the Army G2; Senior Intelligence Officer (SIO), White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP); and operational/combat intelligence experience in DESERT SHIELD/STORM, Haiti, Somalia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Iwicki's industry career includes P&L positions in private small and midsize companies and large public companies all supporting our nation's national security. He began his industry career as a program manager, followed by progressively responsible positions to include division manager, business unit general manager and Chief Operating Officer. He has served as a member of the executive teams in Leidos, GDIT, SOSi, OCTO, VivSoft and QinetiQ. He is the founder of Blue Water Advisory Services and serves as President of the National Military Intelligence Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to sustaining the nation's intelligence workforce.
"Stephen has spent his career inside the institutions our customers answer to," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum. "He has briefed decision-makers under real pressure, and he has built the organizations that deliver intelligence at scale. He knows the difference between a finding and a decision, and that is exactly where quantum risk has to land."
Iwicki will also serve on the company's Defense Innovation Council, chaired by Lt. Gen. Mark E. Weatherington, USAF (Ret.). Across the Advisory Board and the council, he will advise Qtonic Quantum on national security and intelligence community engagement and on how quantum risk intelligence reaches the people responsible for acting on it.
"In intelligence, the job was never just to see the threat. It was to get someone to act before it arrived," said Iwicki. "Quantum is that kind of threat. Qtonic Quantum is doing the work of finding it and proving it while there is still time to act, and that is why I joined."
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum is a leading provider of quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence tools and services. The company is vendor-neutral, meaning it is not paid by any vendor to promote a particular solution. Its platform spans QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and the Qtonic Quantum Lab, validated against real quantum hardware across multiple quantum cloud platforms. Qtonic Quantum is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research operations in Be'er Sheva, Israel. Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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