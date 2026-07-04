American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students.
Miami, FL, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- American High School Academy, a Cognia-accredited private high school in Miami-Dade County, Florida, announces a worldwide student recruitment initiative for qualified students seeking a future-focused American high school education in Miami.
Serving students in grades 9–12, American High School Academy offers college-preparatory academics, STEM Magnet programs, aviation and aerospace pathways, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, dual enrollment opportunities, honors courses, AP options, SAT testing support, NCAA-approved courses for eligible student-athletes, ESOL-informed English-language support, leadership opportunities, and career-connected learning.
American High School Academy is certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program and is authorized to issue Form I-20 to eligible accepted international students applying for an F-1 student visa.
Families worldwide can learn more through AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com and AviationHighSchool.com.
“Families around the world are looking for high schools that prepare students for more than graduation,” said Reinaldo Valentino, Head of Schools at American High School Academy. “They want an accredited American high school where students can improve their English, prepare for college, explore aviation, aerospace, STEM, artificial intelligence, leadership, sports management, and emerging career pathways, and graduate ready for the future. AHSA is proud to welcome qualified students from around the world to Miami.”
A Grades 9–12 High School in Miami with Two Campus Locations
American High School Academy provides a private high school education for grades 9–12 students seeking an American diploma pathway in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
AHSA offers two Miami-Dade campus locations:
South Miami / Kendall Campus
10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 427
Miami, FL 33173
North Campus on the grounds of Miami Dade College North
11380 NW 27th Ave., Suite 8350
Miami, FL 33167
The North Campus at Miami Dade College provides students with a unique high school experience in a college campus environment, supporting AHSA’s emphasis on maturity, responsibility, college readiness, and postsecondary planning.
STEM Magnet Programs and Career-Focused Pathways
American High School Academy’s STEM Magnet programs and specialized pathways are designed to help students connect classroom learning with real-world industries, college goals, and future workforce needs.
Students may explore academic and career-connected pathways in aviation, aerospace, artificial intelligence, STEM, engineering, robotics, drone technology, cybersecurity, computer science, sports management, entrepreneurship, business innovation, digital media and technology, environmental stewardship, leadership, college readiness, career exploration, and emerging technologies.
These programs are designed to support academic confidence, communication skills, leadership, problem-solving, innovation, and career direction before graduation.
AviationHighSchool.com and the Aviation and Aerospace Pathway
AviationHighSchool.com serves as a dedicated online gateway for families interested in American High School Academy’s aviation and aerospace pathway in Miami.
The aviation pathway is designed for students interested in aviation, aerospace, drone technology, STEM, artificial intelligence, engineering, robotics, and future transportation and technology careers.
American High School Academy uses the AOPA Foundation High School Aviation STEM Curriculum within its aviation pathway. References to the AOPA Foundation curriculum describe educational resources used within AHSA’s aviation program.
College Preparation, Dual Enrollment, Honors, AP, and SAT Testing Support
American High School Academy provides a college-preparatory high school experience designed to help students plan for graduation, postsecondary education, and future careers.
Program opportunities include dual enrollment opportunities for eligible students, honors-level academic options, AP course options, SAT testing preparation and support, college placement support, graduation planning, transcript review and academic advising, and postsecondary pathway planning.
Eligible AHSA students may have access to Miami Dade College dual enrollment opportunities, subject to applicable requirements, availability, and student eligibility.
International Admissions and Form I-20 Eligibility
American High School Academy is recruiting qualified students worldwide, including students from Latin America, the Caribbean, Brazil, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets.
As an SEVP-certified school, AHSA is authorized to issue Form I-20 to eligible accepted international students applying for an F-1 student visa. International families may contact the school to learn more about admissions requirements, tuition, required documents, campus options, academic programs, and the F-1 student enrollment process.
Visa approval is determined by the appropriate authorities of the United States government.
English-Language and ESOL Support for International Students
For international students, English-language development is an important part of academic success. American High School Academy provides English-language and ESOL-informed academic support to help students strengthen communication, vocabulary, reading comprehension, writing, classroom participation, and college-preparatory language skills.
AHSA’s international student support model is designed to help students transition into an American high school environment while preparing for future college and career opportunities.
NCAA-Approved Courses for Eligible Student-Athletes
American High School Academy offers NCAA-approved courses for eligible student-athletes. These courses may support students as they plan for postsecondary academic and athletic opportunities.
NCAA eligibility is determined by the NCAA Eligibility Center and applicable colleges or universities. Students and families are encouraged to confirm requirements directly as part of their college planning process.
Leadership, Service, and Project-Based Learning
AHSA emphasizes student leadership, service, and real-world learning. Students may participate in Key Club, leadership activities, community service opportunities, project-based learning, and educational field experiences when available.
American High School Academy has also been recognized as an Everglades Champion School, reflecting its commitment to environmental education, civic responsibility, student engagement, and Florida-based learning experiences.
Why Families Choose American High School Academy
Families choose American High School Academy for its combination of accreditation, international student eligibility, Miami location, STEM Magnet programs, aviation and aerospace pathway, college preparation, English-language support, and career-connected learning.
Key highlights include Cognia accreditation, grades 9–12 high school programs, worldwide student recruitment, SEVP certification, Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted students, two Miami-Dade campus locations, STEM Magnet programs and specialized pathways, AviationHighSchool.com, aviation, aerospace, AI, robotics, drone technology, cybersecurity, sports management, emerging technology pathways, dual enrollment opportunities for eligible students, honors and AP academic options, SAT testing support, English-language and ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses for eligible student-athletes, college placement and graduation support, project-based learning and educational field experiences, Key Club, leadership, community service, Everglades Champion School recognition, and graduate workforce-ready education.
Additional Resources for Families
Families interested in AHSA’s college pathway, dual enrollment opportunities, and international student process may review the following official resources:
Miami Dade College High School Programs / Dual Enrollment Information:
https://www.mdc.edu/americanworldwide/default.aspx?utm_source=high-school-listing&utm_campaign=highschools
Study in the States — Students and the Form I-20:
https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/students/prepare/students-and-the-form-i-20
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — SEVIS Students Information:
https://www.ice.gov/sevis/students
These official resources help families better understand Miami Dade College high school opportunities, the Form I-20, SEVP-certified schools, SEVIS, and the F-1 international student process.
About American High School Academy
American High School Academy is a Cognia-accredited private middle and high school based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Established in 2003, AHSA has served more than 10,000 students and graduates through academic programs focused on high school completion, college preparation, career pathways, leadership, and student success.
Through AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com and AviationHighSchool.com, families can explore AHSA’s admissions process, grades 9–12 high school programs, international student options, STEM Magnet programs, aviation and aerospace pathway, dual enrollment opportunities, honors and AP options, SAT testing support, ESOL support, campus locations, and future-ready academic programs in Miami.
For more information about admissions, STEM Magnet programs, aviation, Form I-20 eligibility, F-1 student enrollment, tuition, required documents, campus options, or academic programs, contact American High School Academy.
American High School Academy
South Miami / Kendall Campus
10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 427
Miami, FL 33173
North Campus at Miami Dade College
11380 NW 27th Ave., Suite 8350
Miami, FL 33167
Phone: 305-270-1440
Main Website: AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com
Aviation Website: AviationHighSchool.com
Media Contact:
American High School Academy
Phone: 305-270-1440
Email: admin@americanhighschoolacademy.com
Website: AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com
Aviation Website: AviationHighSchool.com
Legal Notice: Visa approval is determined by the appropriate authorities of the United States government. Program opportunities, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT testing support, field experiences, NCAA eligibility, STEM Magnet pathways, aviation programming, and other academic options are subject to eligibility, availability, school approval, and applicable requirements.
Serving students in grades 9–12, American High School Academy offers college-preparatory academics, STEM Magnet programs, aviation and aerospace pathways, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, dual enrollment opportunities, honors courses, AP options, SAT testing support, NCAA-approved courses for eligible student-athletes, ESOL-informed English-language support, leadership opportunities, and career-connected learning.
American High School Academy is certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program and is authorized to issue Form I-20 to eligible accepted international students applying for an F-1 student visa.
Families worldwide can learn more through AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com and AviationHighSchool.com.
“Families around the world are looking for high schools that prepare students for more than graduation,” said Reinaldo Valentino, Head of Schools at American High School Academy. “They want an accredited American high school where students can improve their English, prepare for college, explore aviation, aerospace, STEM, artificial intelligence, leadership, sports management, and emerging career pathways, and graduate ready for the future. AHSA is proud to welcome qualified students from around the world to Miami.”
A Grades 9–12 High School in Miami with Two Campus Locations
American High School Academy provides a private high school education for grades 9–12 students seeking an American diploma pathway in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
AHSA offers two Miami-Dade campus locations:
South Miami / Kendall Campus
10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 427
Miami, FL 33173
North Campus on the grounds of Miami Dade College North
11380 NW 27th Ave., Suite 8350
Miami, FL 33167
The North Campus at Miami Dade College provides students with a unique high school experience in a college campus environment, supporting AHSA’s emphasis on maturity, responsibility, college readiness, and postsecondary planning.
STEM Magnet Programs and Career-Focused Pathways
American High School Academy’s STEM Magnet programs and specialized pathways are designed to help students connect classroom learning with real-world industries, college goals, and future workforce needs.
Students may explore academic and career-connected pathways in aviation, aerospace, artificial intelligence, STEM, engineering, robotics, drone technology, cybersecurity, computer science, sports management, entrepreneurship, business innovation, digital media and technology, environmental stewardship, leadership, college readiness, career exploration, and emerging technologies.
These programs are designed to support academic confidence, communication skills, leadership, problem-solving, innovation, and career direction before graduation.
AviationHighSchool.com and the Aviation and Aerospace Pathway
AviationHighSchool.com serves as a dedicated online gateway for families interested in American High School Academy’s aviation and aerospace pathway in Miami.
The aviation pathway is designed for students interested in aviation, aerospace, drone technology, STEM, artificial intelligence, engineering, robotics, and future transportation and technology careers.
American High School Academy uses the AOPA Foundation High School Aviation STEM Curriculum within its aviation pathway. References to the AOPA Foundation curriculum describe educational resources used within AHSA’s aviation program.
College Preparation, Dual Enrollment, Honors, AP, and SAT Testing Support
American High School Academy provides a college-preparatory high school experience designed to help students plan for graduation, postsecondary education, and future careers.
Program opportunities include dual enrollment opportunities for eligible students, honors-level academic options, AP course options, SAT testing preparation and support, college placement support, graduation planning, transcript review and academic advising, and postsecondary pathway planning.
Eligible AHSA students may have access to Miami Dade College dual enrollment opportunities, subject to applicable requirements, availability, and student eligibility.
International Admissions and Form I-20 Eligibility
American High School Academy is recruiting qualified students worldwide, including students from Latin America, the Caribbean, Brazil, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets.
As an SEVP-certified school, AHSA is authorized to issue Form I-20 to eligible accepted international students applying for an F-1 student visa. International families may contact the school to learn more about admissions requirements, tuition, required documents, campus options, academic programs, and the F-1 student enrollment process.
Visa approval is determined by the appropriate authorities of the United States government.
English-Language and ESOL Support for International Students
For international students, English-language development is an important part of academic success. American High School Academy provides English-language and ESOL-informed academic support to help students strengthen communication, vocabulary, reading comprehension, writing, classroom participation, and college-preparatory language skills.
AHSA’s international student support model is designed to help students transition into an American high school environment while preparing for future college and career opportunities.
NCAA-Approved Courses for Eligible Student-Athletes
American High School Academy offers NCAA-approved courses for eligible student-athletes. These courses may support students as they plan for postsecondary academic and athletic opportunities.
NCAA eligibility is determined by the NCAA Eligibility Center and applicable colleges or universities. Students and families are encouraged to confirm requirements directly as part of their college planning process.
Leadership, Service, and Project-Based Learning
AHSA emphasizes student leadership, service, and real-world learning. Students may participate in Key Club, leadership activities, community service opportunities, project-based learning, and educational field experiences when available.
American High School Academy has also been recognized as an Everglades Champion School, reflecting its commitment to environmental education, civic responsibility, student engagement, and Florida-based learning experiences.
Why Families Choose American High School Academy
Families choose American High School Academy for its combination of accreditation, international student eligibility, Miami location, STEM Magnet programs, aviation and aerospace pathway, college preparation, English-language support, and career-connected learning.
Key highlights include Cognia accreditation, grades 9–12 high school programs, worldwide student recruitment, SEVP certification, Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted students, two Miami-Dade campus locations, STEM Magnet programs and specialized pathways, AviationHighSchool.com, aviation, aerospace, AI, robotics, drone technology, cybersecurity, sports management, emerging technology pathways, dual enrollment opportunities for eligible students, honors and AP academic options, SAT testing support, English-language and ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses for eligible student-athletes, college placement and graduation support, project-based learning and educational field experiences, Key Club, leadership, community service, Everglades Champion School recognition, and graduate workforce-ready education.
Additional Resources for Families
Families interested in AHSA’s college pathway, dual enrollment opportunities, and international student process may review the following official resources:
Miami Dade College High School Programs / Dual Enrollment Information:
https://www.mdc.edu/americanworldwide/default.aspx?utm_source=high-school-listing&utm_campaign=highschools
Study in the States — Students and the Form I-20:
https://studyinthestates.dhs.gov/students/prepare/students-and-the-form-i-20
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — SEVIS Students Information:
https://www.ice.gov/sevis/students
These official resources help families better understand Miami Dade College high school opportunities, the Form I-20, SEVP-certified schools, SEVIS, and the F-1 international student process.
About American High School Academy
American High School Academy is a Cognia-accredited private middle and high school based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Established in 2003, AHSA has served more than 10,000 students and graduates through academic programs focused on high school completion, college preparation, career pathways, leadership, and student success.
Through AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com and AviationHighSchool.com, families can explore AHSA’s admissions process, grades 9–12 high school programs, international student options, STEM Magnet programs, aviation and aerospace pathway, dual enrollment opportunities, honors and AP options, SAT testing support, ESOL support, campus locations, and future-ready academic programs in Miami.
For more information about admissions, STEM Magnet programs, aviation, Form I-20 eligibility, F-1 student enrollment, tuition, required documents, campus options, or academic programs, contact American High School Academy.
American High School Academy
South Miami / Kendall Campus
10300 SW 72nd St., Suite 427
Miami, FL 33173
North Campus at Miami Dade College
11380 NW 27th Ave., Suite 8350
Miami, FL 33167
Phone: 305-270-1440
Main Website: AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com
Aviation Website: AviationHighSchool.com
Media Contact:
American High School Academy
Phone: 305-270-1440
Email: admin@americanhighschoolacademy.com
Website: AmericanHighSchoolAcademy.com
Aviation Website: AviationHighSchool.com
Legal Notice: Visa approval is determined by the appropriate authorities of the United States government. Program opportunities, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT testing support, field experiences, NCAA eligibility, STEM Magnet pathways, aviation programming, and other academic options are subject to eligibility, availability, school approval, and applicable requirements.
Contact
American High School AcademyContact
Reinaldo Valentino
305-270-1440
www.americanhighschoolacademy.com
The American Center for Aviation Innovation (amcai.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to aviation, aerospace, maritime, artificial intelligence (AI), STEM, and emerging technology education.
Reinaldo Valentino
305-270-1440
www.americanhighschoolacademy.com
The American Center for Aviation Innovation (amcai.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to aviation, aerospace, maritime, artificial intelligence (AI), STEM, and emerging technology education.
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