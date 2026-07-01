Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
St. Petersburg, FL, July 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space across its floors, courtyard, and rooftop — will be reimagined into a multi-concept dining and hospitality destination operated under a single ownership group. The acquisition marks the Atlanta-based group's second location in Florida, following a downtown Tampa restaurant set to open in late 2026.
Spanning interior, courtyard, and rooftop space, the property carries five bars across its floors and what locals widely regard as the finest patio courtyard in the city. Rreal Tacos plans to bring three distinct concepts to the building and expects to employ more than 250 working team members once all floors are open. The ground floor is slated to open first, in early 2027, with the group making a combined eight-figure investment in the acquisition and build-out.
Rreal Tacos is known for coming into historic downtowns and historic buildings, and respecting the building — preserving and celebrating its original character rather than stripping it away. The company is coming to St. Petersburg to put down local roots, grow the community, and become part of the fabric of this downtown.
The acquisition came together with remarkable speed. The same day word spread that Red Mesa Cantina would be closing, Rreal Tacos' CEO, Damian Otero, boarded a flight to St. Petersburg — and was sitting across the table from the building's owner within hours of hearing the news.
The introduction that set everything in motion came from Harrison Gault, a young broker whose connection brought the two sides together and made the deal possible — moving a once-in-a-generation downtown property from rumor to signed deal in record time.
From the very first conversation, the building's previous owner, Dean Kucera, and Rreal Tacos agreed on what mattered most: this landmark should be preserved, not torn down. Both sides deliberately turned away from the obvious alternative — a conventional real estate transaction that would have folded the property into an assembly of adjacent lots and replaced this historic building with a new, different development.
Rather than pursue a deal that would have ended in demolition, Kucera chose to sell to Rreal Tacos precisely because the group committed to keeping the building intact and converting it into a hospitality-based destination experience — three concepts under one roof, the best patio in downtown St. Pete, and a build-out that honors the property's remarkable history. At every stage, both parties shared the same goal: to serve downtown St. Petersburg with an exceptional culinary and hospitality experience while protecting the building that has anchored this corner for more than a century.
The property is a true vertical entertainment block, with room for nearly 800 guests across its levels. Each level was built out for hospitality at scale, anchored by indoor and outdoor bars and crowned by an open-air rooftop overlooking downtown.
Rreal Tacos will operate the entire building, bringing three distinct concepts to its three levels — all under the same hospitality group. The build-out will highlight and preserve the property's historic features rather than strip them away, in keeping with the company's signature approach to adaptive reuse.
Rreal Tacos isn't coming to St. Petersburg as an outsider — it's coming to put down roots. The group is approaching this as a local company: hiring locally, partnering with the people and organizations that make downtown what it is, and investing in a building and a block that matter to this community. The aim from day one is to be a genuine part of downtown St. Pete, not just a business in it.
Most of all, Rreal Tacos wants to bring new energy to this corner of the city. Three concepts, five bars, the best patio in the city, and a rooftop made for sunsets and celebration — all under one historic roof. The vision is a downtown destination where neighbors, visitors, and the whole St. Pete community can gather, eat, drink, and celebrate together for the next chapter of this building's life.
Founded in Atlanta in 2015, Rreal Tacos has grown into one of the Southeast's fastest-growing independent restaurant groups — without following the usual playbook. The company is not a franchise. It has no private equity backing and no outside investors. Instead, the people who run each location own a piece of it: the chefs, general managers, bar managers, and regional managers leading each restaurant hold real equity in it.
Leaders are developed from within, and every expansion is funded by disciplined reinvestment back into the business. That independence shows up in the details guests can taste: handmade tortillas made to order, and an award-winning agave program built around one of the country's most extensive tequila and mezcal selections. It's the same long-term, build-it-to-last approach Rreal Tacos is bringing to St. Petersburg — investing in a single landmark building and opening it thoughtfully, in phases, rather than rushing.
"This building has watched over downtown St. Pete for more than a hundred years. We didn't buy it to change what it is — we bought it to honor it, fill it with life and hospitality for the next chapter of its life." — Damian Otero, CEO, Rreal Tacos
About Rreal Tacos
Founded in Atlanta in 2015, Rreal Tacos is an independent, owner-operated Mexican hospitality group known for authentic flavors from Mexico City — from handmade tortillas to an award-winning agave program — and for bringing vibrant taquerias and bars into historic downtown buildings.
The group operates locations in Atlanta and is expanding into Florida — with its first Florida restaurant opening in downtown Tampa in late 2026, and downtown St. Petersburg following as its second. Rreal Tacos Group plans to employ more than 500 local team members across the region by the end of 2027, with future expansion planned across Tampa, St. Petersburg, and the surrounding area.
www.rrealtacos.com
@rrealtacos
Spanning interior, courtyard, and rooftop space, the property carries five bars across its floors and what locals widely regard as the finest patio courtyard in the city. Rreal Tacos plans to bring three distinct concepts to the building and expects to employ more than 250 working team members once all floors are open. The ground floor is slated to open first, in early 2027, with the group making a combined eight-figure investment in the acquisition and build-out.
Rreal Tacos is known for coming into historic downtowns and historic buildings, and respecting the building — preserving and celebrating its original character rather than stripping it away. The company is coming to St. Petersburg to put down local roots, grow the community, and become part of the fabric of this downtown.
The acquisition came together with remarkable speed. The same day word spread that Red Mesa Cantina would be closing, Rreal Tacos' CEO, Damian Otero, boarded a flight to St. Petersburg — and was sitting across the table from the building's owner within hours of hearing the news.
The introduction that set everything in motion came from Harrison Gault, a young broker whose connection brought the two sides together and made the deal possible — moving a once-in-a-generation downtown property from rumor to signed deal in record time.
From the very first conversation, the building's previous owner, Dean Kucera, and Rreal Tacos agreed on what mattered most: this landmark should be preserved, not torn down. Both sides deliberately turned away from the obvious alternative — a conventional real estate transaction that would have folded the property into an assembly of adjacent lots and replaced this historic building with a new, different development.
Rather than pursue a deal that would have ended in demolition, Kucera chose to sell to Rreal Tacos precisely because the group committed to keeping the building intact and converting it into a hospitality-based destination experience — three concepts under one roof, the best patio in downtown St. Pete, and a build-out that honors the property's remarkable history. At every stage, both parties shared the same goal: to serve downtown St. Petersburg with an exceptional culinary and hospitality experience while protecting the building that has anchored this corner for more than a century.
The property is a true vertical entertainment block, with room for nearly 800 guests across its levels. Each level was built out for hospitality at scale, anchored by indoor and outdoor bars and crowned by an open-air rooftop overlooking downtown.
Rreal Tacos will operate the entire building, bringing three distinct concepts to its three levels — all under the same hospitality group. The build-out will highlight and preserve the property's historic features rather than strip them away, in keeping with the company's signature approach to adaptive reuse.
Rreal Tacos isn't coming to St. Petersburg as an outsider — it's coming to put down roots. The group is approaching this as a local company: hiring locally, partnering with the people and organizations that make downtown what it is, and investing in a building and a block that matter to this community. The aim from day one is to be a genuine part of downtown St. Pete, not just a business in it.
Most of all, Rreal Tacos wants to bring new energy to this corner of the city. Three concepts, five bars, the best patio in the city, and a rooftop made for sunsets and celebration — all under one historic roof. The vision is a downtown destination where neighbors, visitors, and the whole St. Pete community can gather, eat, drink, and celebrate together for the next chapter of this building's life.
Founded in Atlanta in 2015, Rreal Tacos has grown into one of the Southeast's fastest-growing independent restaurant groups — without following the usual playbook. The company is not a franchise. It has no private equity backing and no outside investors. Instead, the people who run each location own a piece of it: the chefs, general managers, bar managers, and regional managers leading each restaurant hold real equity in it.
Leaders are developed from within, and every expansion is funded by disciplined reinvestment back into the business. That independence shows up in the details guests can taste: handmade tortillas made to order, and an award-winning agave program built around one of the country's most extensive tequila and mezcal selections. It's the same long-term, build-it-to-last approach Rreal Tacos is bringing to St. Petersburg — investing in a single landmark building and opening it thoughtfully, in phases, rather than rushing.
"This building has watched over downtown St. Pete for more than a hundred years. We didn't buy it to change what it is — we bought it to honor it, fill it with life and hospitality for the next chapter of its life." — Damian Otero, CEO, Rreal Tacos
About Rreal Tacos
Founded in Atlanta in 2015, Rreal Tacos is an independent, owner-operated Mexican hospitality group known for authentic flavors from Mexico City — from handmade tortillas to an award-winning agave program — and for bringing vibrant taquerias and bars into historic downtown buildings.
The group operates locations in Atlanta and is expanding into Florida — with its first Florida restaurant opening in downtown Tampa in late 2026, and downtown St. Petersburg following as its second. Rreal Tacos Group plans to employ more than 500 local team members across the region by the end of 2027, with future expansion planned across Tampa, St. Petersburg, and the surrounding area.
www.rrealtacos.com
@rrealtacos
Contact
Rreal TacosContact
Wilson Radilla
678-733-5132
Wilson Radilla
678-733-5132
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