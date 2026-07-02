Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation.
Bedford, NH, July 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ness, a global digital engineering and technology solutions provider, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Log-On Software, a developer of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z platforms. The transaction substantially expands Ness’s proprietary software portfolio and positions the company to address the growing demand for performance optimization, automation and hybrid cloud integration within mission-critical IBM computing environments.
As Fortune 500 enterprises balance the adoption of artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud architectures with the need to protect highly secure legacy infrastructure, IBM Z remains a foundational asset for global transaction processing and data management. Rather than undertaking high-risk platform replacements, CIOs are increasingly prioritizing modernization strategies that optimize performance and secure these systems.
Through this acquisition, Ness directly addresses these enterprise requirements by combining its large-scale digital engineering and professional services capabilities with Log-On Software’s specialized utility, performance, and storage management solutions.
Log-On Software’s flagship product suite will join the Ness portfolio, including:
VTFM-ONE: A software-only hybrid dataset backup and virtual tape solution for IBM Z.
QuickSelect for Db2: A high-performance query acceleration tool for Db2 databases.
Total Utility Control for Db2 (TUC): An intelligent automation platform for Db2 database utility management.
"Our acquisition of Log-On Software marks a deliberate shift from regional systems integrator and solutions provider to international owner and developer of enterprise-grade infrastructure software," said Shachar Efal, Chief Executive Officer of Ness. "Log-On has spent over four decades building highly reliable systems software that keeps the world’s largest financial and corporate institutions running. By joining forces, we will invest heavily in expanding the capabilities of these products, integrating advanced automation and hybrid cloud compatibility to help our clients modernize their mainframe estates without compromising operational stability."
Existing Log-On Software customers will continue to receive support, maintenance, and product enhancements under the Log-On brand. The division will benefit from Ness's extensive global R&D footprint and the financial backing of its parent company, Hilan Group.
"Mainframe environments demand specialized expertise and absolute reliability," said Danny Zietouny, Managing Director of Log-On Software. "By joining Ness, we gain the global scale, software engineering resources, and capital required to accelerate our product roadmaps. This transition ensures our enterprise clients will receive enhanced support and faster access to modernized infrastructure tools as they adapt their legacy platforms for the AI and hybrid cloud era."
About Ness
Ness is a global digital engineering, technology services, and artificial intelligence solutions provider. With a workforce of over 5,000 technology professionals, Ness designs and builds digital platforms and software products that help enterprises modernize legacy systems, optimize operations, and build competitive advantages. Ness is a subsidiary of Hilan Group (TASE: HILAN), Israel’s market leader in corporate human capital management and technology services.
For more information, visit: www.ness-tech.co.il
About Log-On Software
Founded in 1983, Log-On Software designs and delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure solutions for IBM Z, Linux, and hybrid computing environments. Its software portfolio offerings include solutions that optimize databases performance, automate storage management, and simplifies database maintenance for global enterprises. Log-On Software maintains offices in Israel and North America.
For more information, visit: www.log-on.com.
As Fortune 500 enterprises balance the adoption of artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud architectures with the need to protect highly secure legacy infrastructure, IBM Z remains a foundational asset for global transaction processing and data management. Rather than undertaking high-risk platform replacements, CIOs are increasingly prioritizing modernization strategies that optimize performance and secure these systems.
Through this acquisition, Ness directly addresses these enterprise requirements by combining its large-scale digital engineering and professional services capabilities with Log-On Software’s specialized utility, performance, and storage management solutions.
Log-On Software’s flagship product suite will join the Ness portfolio, including:
VTFM-ONE: A software-only hybrid dataset backup and virtual tape solution for IBM Z.
QuickSelect for Db2: A high-performance query acceleration tool for Db2 databases.
Total Utility Control for Db2 (TUC): An intelligent automation platform for Db2 database utility management.
"Our acquisition of Log-On Software marks a deliberate shift from regional systems integrator and solutions provider to international owner and developer of enterprise-grade infrastructure software," said Shachar Efal, Chief Executive Officer of Ness. "Log-On has spent over four decades building highly reliable systems software that keeps the world’s largest financial and corporate institutions running. By joining forces, we will invest heavily in expanding the capabilities of these products, integrating advanced automation and hybrid cloud compatibility to help our clients modernize their mainframe estates without compromising operational stability."
Existing Log-On Software customers will continue to receive support, maintenance, and product enhancements under the Log-On brand. The division will benefit from Ness's extensive global R&D footprint and the financial backing of its parent company, Hilan Group.
"Mainframe environments demand specialized expertise and absolute reliability," said Danny Zietouny, Managing Director of Log-On Software. "By joining Ness, we gain the global scale, software engineering resources, and capital required to accelerate our product roadmaps. This transition ensures our enterprise clients will receive enhanced support and faster access to modernized infrastructure tools as they adapt their legacy platforms for the AI and hybrid cloud era."
About Ness
Ness is a global digital engineering, technology services, and artificial intelligence solutions provider. With a workforce of over 5,000 technology professionals, Ness designs and builds digital platforms and software products that help enterprises modernize legacy systems, optimize operations, and build competitive advantages. Ness is a subsidiary of Hilan Group (TASE: HILAN), Israel’s market leader in corporate human capital management and technology services.
For more information, visit: www.ness-tech.co.il
About Log-On Software
Founded in 1983, Log-On Software designs and delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure solutions for IBM Z, Linux, and hybrid computing environments. Its software portfolio offerings include solutions that optimize databases performance, automate storage management, and simplifies database maintenance for global enterprises. Log-On Software maintains offices in Israel and North America.
For more information, visit: www.log-on.com.
Contact
Log-On Software Inc.Contact
Mark Schora
603-458-5300
www.log-on.com
Mark Schora
603-458-5300
www.log-on.com
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