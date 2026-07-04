New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
North Massapequa, NY, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway, North Massapequa, NY 11758.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Malineni to our practice,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, Chief Medical Officer of NY Health. “Her extensive clinical experience, dedication to individualized care, and longstanding commitment to serving our communities make her an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Malineni’s expertise strengthens our mission of delivering exceptional, compassionate care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Malineni has extensive experience managing a wide range of acute and chronic medical conditions in both outpatient and hospital settings. Throughout her career, she has held clinical and hospital-based appointments across the New York metropolitan area, including NYU Langone, North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Malineni earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University and graduated cum laude from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences. She completed her Transitional Internship at Bi-County Community Hospital before completing her Internal Medicine Residency at Henry Ford Hospital.
“I am excited to join NY Health and become part of a team that shares my commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care,” said Dr. Malineni. “I look forward to building lasting relationships with my patients and helping them achieve the best possible health outcomes through personalized, evidence-based treatment.”
In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Malineni has remained dedicated to improving healthcare access through volunteer work serving underserved communities. Her commitment to expanding access to quality medical care reflects her passion for improving the health and well-being of her patients across the communities she serves.
To make an appointment with Dr. Malineni, please call (631) 758-7003. For more information, please visit nyhealth.com.
About NY Health
At New York Health, our mission is to provide exceptional, compassionate, and personalized healthcare across a comprehensive range of specialties. We are dedicated to enhancing the well-being of our communities by delivering accessible, innovative, and patient-centered services that prioritize the health outcomes that matter most to our patients.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Malineni to our practice,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, Chief Medical Officer of NY Health. “Her extensive clinical experience, dedication to individualized care, and longstanding commitment to serving our communities make her an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Malineni’s expertise strengthens our mission of delivering exceptional, compassionate care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Malineni has extensive experience managing a wide range of acute and chronic medical conditions in both outpatient and hospital settings. Throughout her career, she has held clinical and hospital-based appointments across the New York metropolitan area, including NYU Langone, North Shore University Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Malineni earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University and graduated cum laude from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biological Sciences. She completed her Transitional Internship at Bi-County Community Hospital before completing her Internal Medicine Residency at Henry Ford Hospital.
“I am excited to join NY Health and become part of a team that shares my commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care,” said Dr. Malineni. “I look forward to building lasting relationships with my patients and helping them achieve the best possible health outcomes through personalized, evidence-based treatment.”
In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Malineni has remained dedicated to improving healthcare access through volunteer work serving underserved communities. Her commitment to expanding access to quality medical care reflects her passion for improving the health and well-being of her patients across the communities she serves.
To make an appointment with Dr. Malineni, please call (631) 758-7003. For more information, please visit nyhealth.com.
About NY Health
At New York Health, our mission is to provide exceptional, compassionate, and personalized healthcare across a comprehensive range of specialties. We are dedicated to enhancing the well-being of our communities by delivering accessible, innovative, and patient-centered services that prioritize the health outcomes that matter most to our patients.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Michael Scanlon
631-574-8366
nyhealth.com
Michael Scanlon
631-574-8366
nyhealth.com
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