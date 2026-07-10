Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required.
San Diego, CA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Something has escaped into the Gaslamp Quarter. On Friday, July 24, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Comic-Con attendees and San Diegans alike are invited to hunt eleven creatures from Kreepy Cuddles™ the dark-yet-heartfelt character universe from artist and filmmaker Gus Fink, already on shelves at Spencer's, and Spirit Halloween — hidden across the historic landmarks of downtown San Diego. The experience is free and open to everyone; no SDCC badge required.
According to the story, the eleven creatures crossed over from The Other Realm into our world overnight. Each one at a Gaslamp landmark where the veil runs thin, from the district's most haunted Victorian houses to the gas lamps that gave it its name. Eleven original Gus Fink sketches mark the crossing spots, and finders keep the art That is no small prize: Fink does not sell his original artwork — on the rare occasions an original painting changes hands, it commands $25,000 — making this one of the only ways in the world to own an original Gus Fink. Photo clues introducing each creature and its mythology will drop every 20 minutes on Fink's Instagram and TikTok (@gusfink) beginning at 4:00 PM, and every clue leads back to Fink, painting live on 5th Avenue between F and G Streets.
Then there’s the ending no one will see coming. At 8:00 PM, as the sun sets and the Gaslamp's famous lamps take over, Fink finishes his creation and reveals what he has been painting all evening: the twelfth creature, crossing over live in front of the crowd, shown and named for the first time anywhere.
Beneath the creepy-cute aesthetic is the heart of the brand: every Kreepy Cuddles creature wears the scars of its own journey — stitched seams, mismatched eyes, patched-up souls — carrying the message that our imperfections are often our greatest strengths. As the campaign puts it: they were never what you feared. Fink will also give away $500 to one lucky fan and 100 free SDCC-exclusive Kreepy Cuddles collectibles at the easel while supplies last. Fans can follow the hunt with #KreepyCuddlesSDCC, with live coverage from Fink and artist Emi Boz (@emi_boz) across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
“I never sell my originals — but on July 24, I'm hiding eleven of them around the Gaslamp for whoever finds them first. Eleven creatures will have already crossed over before the hunt begins. The twelfth is coming through at sundown, right in front of everyone. They were never what you feared,” said Fink.
The Gaslamp event is the first public step in a planned expansion of the Kreepy Cuddles universe — the beginning of the brand's move from retail shelves into storytelling, with new characters, new lore, and a multi-month narrative campaign rolling out through Halloween 2026 and beyond.
About Gus Fink
Gus Fink is an American artist, writer, and filmmaker whose work blends dark surrealism with raw emotion. Over a 25-year career that began with paintings sold on scraps of cardboard, Fink has built internationally collected toy lines, published comics, designed clothing collaborations, and directed films. His Kreepy Cuddles™ universe — imperfect creatures who wear their scars proudly — is available at Hot Topic, Spencer's, and Spirit Halloween. Learn more at gusfinkstudios.com.
According to the story, the eleven creatures crossed over from The Other Realm into our world overnight. Each one at a Gaslamp landmark where the veil runs thin, from the district's most haunted Victorian houses to the gas lamps that gave it its name. Eleven original Gus Fink sketches mark the crossing spots, and finders keep the art That is no small prize: Fink does not sell his original artwork — on the rare occasions an original painting changes hands, it commands $25,000 — making this one of the only ways in the world to own an original Gus Fink. Photo clues introducing each creature and its mythology will drop every 20 minutes on Fink's Instagram and TikTok (@gusfink) beginning at 4:00 PM, and every clue leads back to Fink, painting live on 5th Avenue between F and G Streets.
Then there’s the ending no one will see coming. At 8:00 PM, as the sun sets and the Gaslamp's famous lamps take over, Fink finishes his creation and reveals what he has been painting all evening: the twelfth creature, crossing over live in front of the crowd, shown and named for the first time anywhere.
Beneath the creepy-cute aesthetic is the heart of the brand: every Kreepy Cuddles creature wears the scars of its own journey — stitched seams, mismatched eyes, patched-up souls — carrying the message that our imperfections are often our greatest strengths. As the campaign puts it: they were never what you feared. Fink will also give away $500 to one lucky fan and 100 free SDCC-exclusive Kreepy Cuddles collectibles at the easel while supplies last. Fans can follow the hunt with #KreepyCuddlesSDCC, with live coverage from Fink and artist Emi Boz (@emi_boz) across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.
“I never sell my originals — but on July 24, I'm hiding eleven of them around the Gaslamp for whoever finds them first. Eleven creatures will have already crossed over before the hunt begins. The twelfth is coming through at sundown, right in front of everyone. They were never what you feared,” said Fink.
The Gaslamp event is the first public step in a planned expansion of the Kreepy Cuddles universe — the beginning of the brand's move from retail shelves into storytelling, with new characters, new lore, and a multi-month narrative campaign rolling out through Halloween 2026 and beyond.
About Gus Fink
Gus Fink is an American artist, writer, and filmmaker whose work blends dark surrealism with raw emotion. Over a 25-year career that began with paintings sold on scraps of cardboard, Fink has built internationally collected toy lines, published comics, designed clothing collaborations, and directed films. His Kreepy Cuddles™ universe — imperfect creatures who wear their scars proudly — is available at Hot Topic, Spencer's, and Spirit Halloween. Learn more at gusfinkstudios.com.
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Dan Miller
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Dan Miller
818-651-1013
www.aristospr.com
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