Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship.
Houston, TX, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. Together, these additions further expand Cooper’s portfolio of mission-critical aftermarket components and strengthen its ability to support customers across the full lifecycle of their engines and compressors.
Wesco has been crafting precision valves and components since 1951, backed by skilled machinists and deep expertise in advanced, heat-resistant materials. Paired with Cooper’s own valve seats, customers can expect a complete valve-train solution from a single, trusted source. Safety Seal has built its reputation on delivering reliable sealing performance for the engines and compressors customers depend on.
“This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our aftermarket product offering, and delivering the high-quality engineered solutions our customers expect,” said Cooper CEO Scott Buckhout. “Together with the talented Wesco and Safety Seal teams, we’re building an even stronger manufacturing platform that will help customers keep their engines and compressors operating safely, reliably, and efficiently for years to come.”
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer ("O.E.M.") and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, CSI®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. Cooper is a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT G3600, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas, and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.cooperservices.com.
About Wesco and Safety Seal
Founded in 1951 and based in Marshall, Texas, Wesco is a precision manufacturer of engine valves and components, backed by skilled machinists and deep expertise in advanced, heat-resistant materials. Wesco has built its reputation on craftsmanship, engineering rigor, and reliable delivery for the engine and compressor markets it serves. Safety Seal manufactures a complete line of high-performance piston rings for industrial engines and compressors used in the Natural Gas and Oilfield industries.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.
Wesco has been crafting precision valves and components since 1951, backed by skilled machinists and deep expertise in advanced, heat-resistant materials. Paired with Cooper’s own valve seats, customers can expect a complete valve-train solution from a single, trusted source. Safety Seal has built its reputation on delivering reliable sealing performance for the engines and compressors customers depend on.
“This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our aftermarket product offering, and delivering the high-quality engineered solutions our customers expect,” said Cooper CEO Scott Buckhout. “Together with the talented Wesco and Safety Seal teams, we’re building an even stronger manufacturing platform that will help customers keep their engines and compressors operating safely, reliably, and efficiently for years to come.”
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer ("O.E.M.") and supplier of parts and after-sale services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, CSI®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and TXC®. Cooper is a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT G3600, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas, and McPherson, Kansas, while on-site services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.cooperservices.com.
About Wesco and Safety Seal
Founded in 1951 and based in Marshall, Texas, Wesco is a precision manufacturer of engine valves and components, backed by skilled machinists and deep expertise in advanced, heat-resistant materials. Wesco has built its reputation on craftsmanship, engineering rigor, and reliable delivery for the engine and compressor markets it serves. Safety Seal manufactures a complete line of high-performance piston rings for industrial engines and compressors used in the Natural Gas and Oilfield industries.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.
Contact
Cooper Machinery ServicesContact
Chioma Eze
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
Chioma Eze
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
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