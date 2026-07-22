DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront.
Santa Fe, NM, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As anticipation builds for the July 24 premiere of The Dink on Apple TV+, the all-star celebrity comedy bringing pickleball to mainstream audiences, DinkyBalls™ today announced its first slate of licensing partners, with product launches planned for Summer and Fall 2026.
The announcement underscores pickleball's rapid growth as both a sport and a lifestyle phenomenon. As Hollywood spotlights the game's colorful culture and personalities, DinkyBalls stands out as the most prominent brand celebrating the personalities of pickleball.
The company's first licensing partners include:
• Giant Step Design, which will develop a full collection of DinkyBalls apparel and fashion accessories.
• The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which will launch a line of officially licensed DinkyBalls bobbleheads, ornaments, and collectible products.
"We're thrilled to partner with DinkyBalls at a time when pickleball is exploding into popular culture," said Josh Gibson, CEO of Giant Step Design. "DinkyBalls has created a brand with enormous personality and broad consumer appeal. We see tremendous opportunity to develop apparel and accessories that let players proudly express who they are on and off the court."
Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, added, "Pickleball fans love collecting, celebrating, and sharing their passion for the sport. DinkyBalls perfectly captures the fun, humor, and personalities that make pickleball so unique, and we're excited to bring that spirit to life through an outstanding collection of bobbleheads, ornaments, and collectibles launching this fall."
"DinkyBalls was built to celebrate the people who make pickleball unlike any other sport," said Dustin DeMeritt, Co founder of DinkyBalls. "We're beyond excited to launch with these two incredible licensing partners and can't wait to announce additional partnerships in the coming months. This is just the beginning of building the premier consumer products brand around pickleball personalities."
Todd Lustgarten, President of Westbridge Consulting, which manages the DinkyBalls licensing program, believes the brand is arriving at exactly the right moment, "Pickleball has gone completely mainstream," said Lustgarten. "It's played everywhere, embraced by every generation, and continues to grow around the world. DinkyBalls is the perfect brand to capture that excitement because it celebrates the personalities that make the sport so much fun. We believe DinkyBalls will become the evergreen personality brand for pickleball, and we're excited by the response we're seeing. We're receiving inquiries for new product categories almost every day."
With products debuting this fall and more licensing announcements to come, DinkyBalls invites manufacturers, retailers, and licensing partners to join one of the fastest-growing lifestyle opportunities in sports.
About DinkyBalls
DinkyBalls is a character-driven pickleball lifestyle brand built around the real personalities of the sport. Founded by Lisa and Dustin DeMeritt, the brand is home to the Dinky Dozen: twelve original characters inspired by players everywhere. Every player knows them. Most players are one of them. Be YOU! Play your way. www.dinkyballs.com
About Giant Step Design
Giant Step Design Co. is a creative licensing and merchandise company specializing in original artwork and officially licensed products. Founded in 2009, the company partners with lifestyle brands, artists, and organizations to create distinctive apparel and consumer goods for online marketplaces.
About Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country.
About Westbridge Licensing
Westbridge Licensing is a brand licensing agency dedicated to building strategic licensing programs that expand brand reach and create meaningful consumer connections. The Westbridge team and its affiliates bring decades of combined experience in licensing, brand development, and global market strategy, with a portfolio spanning character brands, lifestyle properties, and entertainment icons. www.westbridgeinc.com
The announcement underscores pickleball's rapid growth as both a sport and a lifestyle phenomenon. As Hollywood spotlights the game's colorful culture and personalities, DinkyBalls stands out as the most prominent brand celebrating the personalities of pickleball.
The company's first licensing partners include:
• Giant Step Design, which will develop a full collection of DinkyBalls apparel and fashion accessories.
• The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which will launch a line of officially licensed DinkyBalls bobbleheads, ornaments, and collectible products.
"We're thrilled to partner with DinkyBalls at a time when pickleball is exploding into popular culture," said Josh Gibson, CEO of Giant Step Design. "DinkyBalls has created a brand with enormous personality and broad consumer appeal. We see tremendous opportunity to develop apparel and accessories that let players proudly express who they are on and off the court."
Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, added, "Pickleball fans love collecting, celebrating, and sharing their passion for the sport. DinkyBalls perfectly captures the fun, humor, and personalities that make pickleball so unique, and we're excited to bring that spirit to life through an outstanding collection of bobbleheads, ornaments, and collectibles launching this fall."
"DinkyBalls was built to celebrate the people who make pickleball unlike any other sport," said Dustin DeMeritt, Co founder of DinkyBalls. "We're beyond excited to launch with these two incredible licensing partners and can't wait to announce additional partnerships in the coming months. This is just the beginning of building the premier consumer products brand around pickleball personalities."
Todd Lustgarten, President of Westbridge Consulting, which manages the DinkyBalls licensing program, believes the brand is arriving at exactly the right moment, "Pickleball has gone completely mainstream," said Lustgarten. "It's played everywhere, embraced by every generation, and continues to grow around the world. DinkyBalls is the perfect brand to capture that excitement because it celebrates the personalities that make the sport so much fun. We believe DinkyBalls will become the evergreen personality brand for pickleball, and we're excited by the response we're seeing. We're receiving inquiries for new product categories almost every day."
With products debuting this fall and more licensing announcements to come, DinkyBalls invites manufacturers, retailers, and licensing partners to join one of the fastest-growing lifestyle opportunities in sports.
About DinkyBalls
DinkyBalls is a character-driven pickleball lifestyle brand built around the real personalities of the sport. Founded by Lisa and Dustin DeMeritt, the brand is home to the Dinky Dozen: twelve original characters inspired by players everywhere. Every player knows them. Most players are one of them. Be YOU! Play your way. www.dinkyballs.com
About Giant Step Design
Giant Step Design Co. is a creative licensing and merchandise company specializing in original artwork and officially licensed products. Founded in 2009, the company partners with lifestyle brands, artists, and organizations to create distinctive apparel and consumer goods for online marketplaces.
About Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country.
About Westbridge Licensing
Westbridge Licensing is a brand licensing agency dedicated to building strategic licensing programs that expand brand reach and create meaningful consumer connections. The Westbridge team and its affiliates bring decades of combined experience in licensing, brand development, and global market strategy, with a portfolio spanning character brands, lifestyle properties, and entertainment icons. www.westbridgeinc.com
Contact
Westbridge LicensingContact
Todd Lustgarten
323-284-5100
www.westbridgeinc.com
Todd Lustgarten
323-284-5100
www.westbridgeinc.com
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