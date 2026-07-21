On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate
Washington, DC, July 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a virtual morning press briefing streamed by media partner The Root that kicked off Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) released the 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll findings.
At a time in which 600,000 Black women have been disconnected from the workforce and when affordability is at the center of concern of millions for Americans, this year’s poll provides critical insight on how Black women are faring in this economy; how issues like unequal pay impact their lives; and the degree to which these issues and others are affecting their political decision-making.
States Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and National Convener of the Black of the Black Women’s Roundtable, “We found it most appropriate that we release this poll today, on ‘Black Women’s Equal Pay Day’ because Black women have never been paid what their true value has been to America. And now, with the attacks on DEI and a faltering economy, we are truly suffering.
“On the top line, the poll shows that pay inequity has a face; that of a Black woman. The poll shows that the DEI cuts have carried a human cost. The economic strain is wide ranging, touching food insecurity and healthcare. Also, we have found that Black women without degrees face more hardships with regard to day-to-day existence. And education really offers limited protection, with there being greater strains, more pay discrimination and more exposure to DEI cuts.
“However, we have also found that young Black women stay very hopeful. With this, we remain encouraged and resilient.”
Speakers included Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and National Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable, Katrina Gamble, Pollster, Sojourn Strategies, Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. - Principal, Nouveaux Strategies, Mikhiela Sherrod, Ph.D. - Director, U.S. Domestic Programs, Oxfam America and Holli Holliday, Esq., President & CEO, Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote. The media briefing was moderated by Irene Marion, Head of Special Projects, The Root.
The full poll, which is powered by Oxfam America and SEIU, can be accessed by going to https://www.ncbcp.org/reports/BWR-WomensEqualityDaySurveyResults-072126.pdf.
Watch full media briefing:
https://www.youtube.com/live/tcpQL1Ftowg?si=81fPqhdNYsYTvzBF
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
For 50 years, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has been a leading advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black and underserved communities. Through its programs and initiatives, NCBCP works to expand civic engagement, strengthen economic opportunity, protect voting rights, and ensure equitable representation at every level of government. For more information on the NCBCP, visit www.ncbcp.org.
About the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR)
The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the leadership development, mentoring, intergenerational empowerment, and power-building arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). BWR advances just and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, and gender justice, with a focus on health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment as essential pillars of success for Black women and girls.
At a time in which 600,000 Black women have been disconnected from the workforce and when affordability is at the center of concern of millions for Americans, this year’s poll provides critical insight on how Black women are faring in this economy; how issues like unequal pay impact their lives; and the degree to which these issues and others are affecting their political decision-making.
States Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and National Convener of the Black of the Black Women’s Roundtable, “We found it most appropriate that we release this poll today, on ‘Black Women’s Equal Pay Day’ because Black women have never been paid what their true value has been to America. And now, with the attacks on DEI and a faltering economy, we are truly suffering.
“On the top line, the poll shows that pay inequity has a face; that of a Black woman. The poll shows that the DEI cuts have carried a human cost. The economic strain is wide ranging, touching food insecurity and healthcare. Also, we have found that Black women without degrees face more hardships with regard to day-to-day existence. And education really offers limited protection, with there being greater strains, more pay discrimination and more exposure to DEI cuts.
“However, we have also found that young Black women stay very hopeful. With this, we remain encouraged and resilient.”
Speakers included Melanie Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and National Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable, Katrina Gamble, Pollster, Sojourn Strategies, Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. - Principal, Nouveaux Strategies, Mikhiela Sherrod, Ph.D. - Director, U.S. Domestic Programs, Oxfam America and Holli Holliday, Esq., President & CEO, Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote. The media briefing was moderated by Irene Marion, Head of Special Projects, The Root.
The full poll, which is powered by Oxfam America and SEIU, can be accessed by going to https://www.ncbcp.org/reports/BWR-WomensEqualityDaySurveyResults-072126.pdf.
Watch full media briefing:
https://www.youtube.com/live/tcpQL1Ftowg?si=81fPqhdNYsYTvzBF
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
For 50 years, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has been a leading advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black and underserved communities. Through its programs and initiatives, NCBCP works to expand civic engagement, strengthen economic opportunity, protect voting rights, and ensure equitable representation at every level of government. For more information on the NCBCP, visit www.ncbcp.org.
About the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR)
The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the leadership development, mentoring, intergenerational empowerment, and power-building arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). BWR advances just and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, and gender justice, with a focus on health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment as essential pillars of success for Black women and girls.
Contact
NCBCPContact
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
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