MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter?
Roanoke, VA, July 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roanoke-based digital marketing agency releases new guidance on how SEO and GEO work together to keep businesses visible across Google, ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity
As more consumers turn to AI assistants like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity for answers instead of typing traditional search queries, MJI Marketing Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Roanoke, Virginia, is urging businesses to move beyond the "SEO is dead" debate and adopt a combined strategy that pairs traditional search engine optimization with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).
The guidance addresses one of the most pressing questions facing business owners and marketing leaders today: If customers are increasingly asking AI systems for recommendations, does SEO still matter?
According to MJI Marketing, the answer is yes — but only when SEO is treated as the foundation for a broader visibility strategy rather than the entire strategy itself.
"The conversation should not be whether SEO is dead," said Jennifer Villa, owner of MJI Marketing. "The real question is how businesses can make themselves visible wherever people search for information. That includes traditional search engines and the growing number of AI platforms that help consumers make decisions every day."
Search Behavior Is Changing, Not Disappearing
Consumers no longer type short keyword phrases like "kitchen remodeling contractor." Instead, they ask AI assistants complete questions such as, "Who are the highest-rated kitchen remodeling companies near me that specialize in modern farmhouse designs?" The expected result is not a list of links — it is a complete answer.
This shift changes how businesses earn visibility. Instead of competing only for rankings, they are now competing for inclusion within trusted AI-generated answers.
Why SEO Remains the Foundation
MJI Marketing emphasizes that traditional SEO is more important than ever because AI systems rely on information that has already been indexed, organized, and evaluated across the web. Well-structured websites, technically sound pages, authoritative content, and consistent business information continue to provide the signals AI models use to identify trustworthy sources.
Without these fundamentals — including professional website design, technical optimization, and high-quality content marketing — even the most innovative GEO strategy lacks a reliable foundation.
How Generative Engine Optimization Expands the Strategy
Generative Engine Optimization focuses on increasing the likelihood that trusted AI systems reference, summarize, and cite a company's expertise when generating answers for users. MJI Marketing's approach to GEO centers on three pillars:
Authority. AI systems evaluate the consistency of information across news coverage, professional biographies, industry publications, interviews, and independent mentions.
Entity recognition. Modern AI models seek to understand people, companies, products, and services as identifiable entities with clear relationships to one another.
Content quality. Original research, thoughtful analysis, and educational content are more likely to be recognized and cited by AI systems than repetitive, promotional content.
"Businesses already creating helpful content are ahead of the curve," Villa said. "The difference today is that every article, interview, case study, and customer resource contributes to a much larger picture of credibility. AI systems evaluate that broader picture."
The Industries Most Affected
The shift is especially significant for professional service firms, healthcare providers, manufacturers, technology companies, financial advisors, and marketing agencies — industries where buyers conduct extensive research before making purchasing decisions. MJI Marketing works with clients across many of these trust-driven sectors, including contractors, home builders, HVAC companies, medical and dental practices, personal injury lawyers, architects and engineers, financial services firms, and real estate professionals.
SEO and GEO as Complementary Layers
Rather than viewing SEO and GEO as competing disciplines, MJI Marketing positions them as complementary layers within a unified visibility strategy:
SEO helps search engines find and organize information.
GEO helps AI systems interpret, trust, and reference that information.
Together, they increase the likelihood that businesses appear wherever consumers seek answers — and that a company's branding, social media presence, and public-facing content remain consistent across every environment where a customer might encounter the business.
Measuring Visibility in an AI-Driven Marketplace
MJI Marketing also cautions that success can no longer be measured through traditional ranking reports alone. A company may receive qualified leads because it was recommended within an AI-generated summary, referenced in a news article, cited in an industry publication, or surfaced through a traditional search result. Measuring these combined touchpoints provides a more accurate picture of modern digital discovery.
MJI Marketing today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Audit, a new consulting service designed to help businesses understand how they appear across leading AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity.
Businesses can request a complimentary AI Visibility Audit to learn how frequently their company appears in AI-generated answers and identify opportunities to improve visibility across both traditional search and generative AI platforms.
Looking Ahead
The future of search will continue evolving. AI capabilities will improve, search interfaces will become more conversational, and consumers will expect faster, more contextual answers synthesized from multiple trusted sources. Yet MJI Marketing maintains that one principle will not change: reliable information remains the currency of visibility.
"SEO remains the infrastructure. Generative Engine Optimization represents the next layer of opportunity," Villa said. "Together, they provide a practical roadmap for organizations seeking sustainable visibility in an AI-driven marketplace, ensuring that, whether a customer begins with a search engine or an AI assistant, credible businesses have the best possible chance of being found."
Businesses interested in learning how to integrate SEO and GEO can schedule a free consultation with the MJI Marketing team or contact MJI Marketing directly.
About MJI Marketing
MJI Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Roanoke, Virginia, serving startups, small businesses, and mid-size companies across the United States. With more than 15 years of experience, MJI Marketing offers search engine optimization, website design, content marketing, PPC management, email marketing, social media marketing, branding, and full-service marketing plans tailored to each client's goals. The agency is a Google Partner, Shopify Partner, Semrush Agency Partner, and BBB-accredited business. For more information, visit https://mjimarketing.com
As more consumers turn to AI assistants like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity for answers instead of typing traditional search queries, MJI Marketing Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency based in Roanoke, Virginia, is urging businesses to move beyond the "SEO is dead" debate and adopt a combined strategy that pairs traditional search engine optimization with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).
The guidance addresses one of the most pressing questions facing business owners and marketing leaders today: If customers are increasingly asking AI systems for recommendations, does SEO still matter?
According to MJI Marketing, the answer is yes — but only when SEO is treated as the foundation for a broader visibility strategy rather than the entire strategy itself.
"The conversation should not be whether SEO is dead," said Jennifer Villa, owner of MJI Marketing. "The real question is how businesses can make themselves visible wherever people search for information. That includes traditional search engines and the growing number of AI platforms that help consumers make decisions every day."
Search Behavior Is Changing, Not Disappearing
Consumers no longer type short keyword phrases like "kitchen remodeling contractor." Instead, they ask AI assistants complete questions such as, "Who are the highest-rated kitchen remodeling companies near me that specialize in modern farmhouse designs?" The expected result is not a list of links — it is a complete answer.
This shift changes how businesses earn visibility. Instead of competing only for rankings, they are now competing for inclusion within trusted AI-generated answers.
Why SEO Remains the Foundation
MJI Marketing emphasizes that traditional SEO is more important than ever because AI systems rely on information that has already been indexed, organized, and evaluated across the web. Well-structured websites, technically sound pages, authoritative content, and consistent business information continue to provide the signals AI models use to identify trustworthy sources.
Without these fundamentals — including professional website design, technical optimization, and high-quality content marketing — even the most innovative GEO strategy lacks a reliable foundation.
How Generative Engine Optimization Expands the Strategy
Generative Engine Optimization focuses on increasing the likelihood that trusted AI systems reference, summarize, and cite a company's expertise when generating answers for users. MJI Marketing's approach to GEO centers on three pillars:
Authority. AI systems evaluate the consistency of information across news coverage, professional biographies, industry publications, interviews, and independent mentions.
Entity recognition. Modern AI models seek to understand people, companies, products, and services as identifiable entities with clear relationships to one another.
Content quality. Original research, thoughtful analysis, and educational content are more likely to be recognized and cited by AI systems than repetitive, promotional content.
"Businesses already creating helpful content are ahead of the curve," Villa said. "The difference today is that every article, interview, case study, and customer resource contributes to a much larger picture of credibility. AI systems evaluate that broader picture."
The Industries Most Affected
The shift is especially significant for professional service firms, healthcare providers, manufacturers, technology companies, financial advisors, and marketing agencies — industries where buyers conduct extensive research before making purchasing decisions. MJI Marketing works with clients across many of these trust-driven sectors, including contractors, home builders, HVAC companies, medical and dental practices, personal injury lawyers, architects and engineers, financial services firms, and real estate professionals.
SEO and GEO as Complementary Layers
Rather than viewing SEO and GEO as competing disciplines, MJI Marketing positions them as complementary layers within a unified visibility strategy:
SEO helps search engines find and organize information.
GEO helps AI systems interpret, trust, and reference that information.
Together, they increase the likelihood that businesses appear wherever consumers seek answers — and that a company's branding, social media presence, and public-facing content remain consistent across every environment where a customer might encounter the business.
Measuring Visibility in an AI-Driven Marketplace
MJI Marketing also cautions that success can no longer be measured through traditional ranking reports alone. A company may receive qualified leads because it was recommended within an AI-generated summary, referenced in a news article, cited in an industry publication, or surfaced through a traditional search result. Measuring these combined touchpoints provides a more accurate picture of modern digital discovery.
MJI Marketing today announced the launch of its AI Visibility Audit, a new consulting service designed to help businesses understand how they appear across leading AI search platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity.
Businesses can request a complimentary AI Visibility Audit to learn how frequently their company appears in AI-generated answers and identify opportunities to improve visibility across both traditional search and generative AI platforms.
Looking Ahead
The future of search will continue evolving. AI capabilities will improve, search interfaces will become more conversational, and consumers will expect faster, more contextual answers synthesized from multiple trusted sources. Yet MJI Marketing maintains that one principle will not change: reliable information remains the currency of visibility.
"SEO remains the infrastructure. Generative Engine Optimization represents the next layer of opportunity," Villa said. "Together, they provide a practical roadmap for organizations seeking sustainable visibility in an AI-driven marketplace, ensuring that, whether a customer begins with a search engine or an AI assistant, credible businesses have the best possible chance of being found."
Businesses interested in learning how to integrate SEO and GEO can schedule a free consultation with the MJI Marketing team or contact MJI Marketing directly.
About MJI Marketing
MJI Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Roanoke, Virginia, serving startups, small businesses, and mid-size companies across the United States. With more than 15 years of experience, MJI Marketing offers search engine optimization, website design, content marketing, PPC management, email marketing, social media marketing, branding, and full-service marketing plans tailored to each client's goals. The agency is a Google Partner, Shopify Partner, Semrush Agency Partner, and BBB-accredited business. For more information, visit https://mjimarketing.com
Contact
MJI MarketingContact
Jennifer Villa
540-353-5003
https://mjimarketing.com
Jennifer Villa
540-353-5003
https://mjimarketing.com
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