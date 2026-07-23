So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible.
Saratoga Springs, NY, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- "Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes.
So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible.
While fans see the excitement of race day, Real Players takes viewers where few cameras are invited—inside the barns, along the backstretch, and into the daily lives of the grooms, exercise riders, hotwalkers, trainers, farriers, veterinarians, and countless professionals whose passion and dedication fuel one of America's most iconic sports.
So Cool Brands believes that being "cool" isn't about trends or appearances.
It's about character.
It's about showing up before sunrise.
It's about helping others.
It's about perseverance, commitment, resilience, and finding a way to win.
That's why their mission has always been Redefining Cool®.
This partnership brings that mission to life through a new recurring series that highlights "So Cool Moments with the Real Players"
Each episode invites the real people of Thoroughbred racing to share the moments, experiences, and values that define what "cool" truly means to them. Their answers are unscripted, honest, inspiring, and often surprising—revealing the heart behind one of the world's most demanding professions.
So Cool Brands always believed that the coolest people are rarely the loudest—they're the ones quietly making a difference every single day," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder & CEO of So Cool Brands®. "The people working behind the scenes in Thoroughbred racing embody dedication, teamwork, humility, and passion. Their stories deserve to be told, and we're honored to help share them."
Through this collaboration, So Cool Brands and Real Players: Inside the Backstretch will spotlight the individuals whose work often goes unnoticed while inspiring audiences with authentic stories of grit, purpose, and perseverance.
Together, they're inviting fans, families, athletes, and racing enthusiasts to look beyond the finish line and discover the people who truly make the sport extraordinary.
Because real players create real stories.
And that's what being So Cool is all about.
About So Cool Brands®
So Cool Brands® is redefining the beverage category with delicious, zero-sugar hydration beverages designed for families and everyday athletes. Guided by its Redefining Cool® philosophy, the company celebrates people who lead with character, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.
About Real Players: Inside the Backstretch
Real Players: Inside the Backstretch is a documentary-style storytelling platform dedicated to showcasing the authentic human stories behind Thoroughbred racing. Through unparalleled access and trusted relationships, the series introduces audiences to the remarkable people whose passion and hard work power the sport every day.
Real Players. Real Stories. Real Cool.
So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible.
While fans see the excitement of race day, Real Players takes viewers where few cameras are invited—inside the barns, along the backstretch, and into the daily lives of the grooms, exercise riders, hotwalkers, trainers, farriers, veterinarians, and countless professionals whose passion and dedication fuel one of America's most iconic sports.
So Cool Brands believes that being "cool" isn't about trends or appearances.
It's about character.
It's about showing up before sunrise.
It's about helping others.
It's about perseverance, commitment, resilience, and finding a way to win.
That's why their mission has always been Redefining Cool®.
This partnership brings that mission to life through a new recurring series that highlights "So Cool Moments with the Real Players"
Each episode invites the real people of Thoroughbred racing to share the moments, experiences, and values that define what "cool" truly means to them. Their answers are unscripted, honest, inspiring, and often surprising—revealing the heart behind one of the world's most demanding professions.
So Cool Brands always believed that the coolest people are rarely the loudest—they're the ones quietly making a difference every single day," said Ron Berkowitz, Founder & CEO of So Cool Brands®. "The people working behind the scenes in Thoroughbred racing embody dedication, teamwork, humility, and passion. Their stories deserve to be told, and we're honored to help share them."
Through this collaboration, So Cool Brands and Real Players: Inside the Backstretch will spotlight the individuals whose work often goes unnoticed while inspiring audiences with authentic stories of grit, purpose, and perseverance.
Together, they're inviting fans, families, athletes, and racing enthusiasts to look beyond the finish line and discover the people who truly make the sport extraordinary.
Because real players create real stories.
And that's what being So Cool is all about.
About So Cool Brands®
So Cool Brands® is redefining the beverage category with delicious, zero-sugar hydration beverages designed for families and everyday athletes. Guided by its Redefining Cool® philosophy, the company celebrates people who lead with character, determination, and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.
About Real Players: Inside the Backstretch
Real Players: Inside the Backstretch is a documentary-style storytelling platform dedicated to showcasing the authentic human stories behind Thoroughbred racing. Through unparalleled access and trusted relationships, the series introduces audiences to the remarkable people whose passion and hard work power the sport every day.
Real Players. Real Stories. Real Cool.
Contact
So Cool Brands Inc.Contact
Stephanie Brooke
516-459-3973
https://drinksocoolthirstquencher.shop/
customersupport@socoolbrands.com
Stephanie Brooke
516-459-3973
https://drinksocoolthirstquencher.shop/
customersupport@socoolbrands.com
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