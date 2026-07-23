Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books.
Dublin, OH, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. Open Shelf made its public debut at the American Library Association Annual Conference in Chicago last month.
The launch comes as independent publishing continues to transform the book industry. Self-published authors and independent presses now produce hundreds of thousands of new titles annually, dramatically increasing the breadth and diversity of books entering the marketplace. While this growth has expanded opportunities for authors and readers alike, it has also outpaced the capacity of traditional review outlets, leaving many high-quality books without access to meaningful critical coverage.
Open Shelf offers professional reviews through a clearly identified paid service, helping authors and publishers increase the visibility of their books while maintaining a clear distinction from the editorial review programs of Library Journal, School Library Journal, and The Horn Book.
"Some of the most original voices in publishing today are coming from independent authors and small presses," said Bob Gogel, CEO of Media Source. "They deserve access to thoughtful, credible reviews that help readers discover their work. Open Shelf Reviews extends our decades of expertise in book evaluation to a growing segment of the publishing ecosystem while preserving the editorial independence that has defined our legacy publications for generations."
Open Shelf Reviews operates as a distinct brand with its own editorial leadership, reviewer community, workflows, website, and submission process. Reviews commissioned through Open Shelf Reviews are clearly identified as part of a paid review service and have no influence on the editorial decisions of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, or Junior Library Guild.
The service is led by Kimberly Fakih, former Executive Editor of Reviews for School Library Journal, who brings more than two decades of experience in book reviewing and editorial leadership.
"Reviews remain one of the most valuable tools for helping books reach their audience," said Fakih. "Open Shelf Reviews was designed to meet a growing need while reinforcing the trust at the core of our work. Many self-published and small-press titles never receive editorial review coverage. Open Shelf was created to address that gap, expanding opportunities for discovery while supporting the continued growth of Media Source's review services."
Open Shelf Reviews reflects Media Source's ongoing investment in serving every part of today's publishing ecosystem. The service creates a dedicated pathway for independent authors and publishers seeking review coverage while allowing the company's long-established editorial review publications to continue operating under their existing independent selection processes.
Open Shelf Reviews is available now at www.openshelfreviews.com.
About Media Source
Through its family of brands—including Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild—Media Source serves librarians, educators, publishers, and readers across North America and beyond. For 150 years, the company's publications and services have connected books with communities through trusted editorial content, collection development expertise, and innovative library solutions.
The launch comes as independent publishing continues to transform the book industry. Self-published authors and independent presses now produce hundreds of thousands of new titles annually, dramatically increasing the breadth and diversity of books entering the marketplace. While this growth has expanded opportunities for authors and readers alike, it has also outpaced the capacity of traditional review outlets, leaving many high-quality books without access to meaningful critical coverage.
Open Shelf offers professional reviews through a clearly identified paid service, helping authors and publishers increase the visibility of their books while maintaining a clear distinction from the editorial review programs of Library Journal, School Library Journal, and The Horn Book.
"Some of the most original voices in publishing today are coming from independent authors and small presses," said Bob Gogel, CEO of Media Source. "They deserve access to thoughtful, credible reviews that help readers discover their work. Open Shelf Reviews extends our decades of expertise in book evaluation to a growing segment of the publishing ecosystem while preserving the editorial independence that has defined our legacy publications for generations."
Open Shelf Reviews operates as a distinct brand with its own editorial leadership, reviewer community, workflows, website, and submission process. Reviews commissioned through Open Shelf Reviews are clearly identified as part of a paid review service and have no influence on the editorial decisions of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, or Junior Library Guild.
The service is led by Kimberly Fakih, former Executive Editor of Reviews for School Library Journal, who brings more than two decades of experience in book reviewing and editorial leadership.
"Reviews remain one of the most valuable tools for helping books reach their audience," said Fakih. "Open Shelf Reviews was designed to meet a growing need while reinforcing the trust at the core of our work. Many self-published and small-press titles never receive editorial review coverage. Open Shelf was created to address that gap, expanding opportunities for discovery while supporting the continued growth of Media Source's review services."
Open Shelf Reviews reflects Media Source's ongoing investment in serving every part of today's publishing ecosystem. The service creates a dedicated pathway for independent authors and publishers seeking review coverage while allowing the company's long-established editorial review publications to continue operating under their existing independent selection processes.
Open Shelf Reviews is available now at www.openshelfreviews.com.
About Media Source
Through its family of brands—including Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild—Media Source serves librarians, educators, publishers, and readers across North America and beyond. For 150 years, the company's publications and services have connected books with communities through trusted editorial content, collection development expertise, and innovative library solutions.
Contact
Media SourceContact
Jen Jones
864-434-8936
mediasourceinc.com
Jen Jones
864-434-8936
mediasourceinc.com
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