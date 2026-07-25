Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and homeowners across Broward County.
The drive will collect new backpacks, school supplies, and Old Navy gift cards to help ensure that Broward County students have the tools they need to start the school year on strong footing. All donations will be distributed by Broward Voices to families and children the organization serves.
How to participate
Community members can drop off donations at Homeinc's main office:
1830 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Items accepted include: new backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, markers, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, calculators, lunch boxes, water bottles, tissues, hand sanitizer, and any standard school supplies. Old Navy gift cards in any denomination are also welcomed and will go toward providing school clothing for students who need it.
Why it matters
Every year, thousands of Broward County families face financial pressure at the start of the school year. Rising costs of everyday essentials, combined with a Florida housing and insurance environment that has squeezed household budgets across the state, mean that even families who never expected to need help are struggling to cover basic back-to-school expenses.
This drive is Homeinc's way of investing directly in the community where we have lived, worked, and helped families since 2013.
Quote
"Every child deserves to walk into their first day of school feeling ready and confident. Something as simple as a new backpack or the right supplies can change how a child feels about the entire school year. We are proud to partner with Broward Voices — an organization we deeply respect — to make sure more Broward County children have that opportunity."
— Angela Letourneau, Marketing & Accounting Lead, Homeinc
About Homeinc
Homeinc has been buying homes in Florida since 2013 and expanded into Georgia in 2018. The company is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau, holds a 4.9-star average across more than 950 Google reviews, and has purchased thousands of homes across the two states. Homeinc specializes in helping homeowners in difficult situations — foreclosure, inherited property, insurance non-renewal, condo assessments, and hurricane damage — sell quickly with no repairs, no fees, and no commissions. Learn more at homeinc.com.
About Broward Voices
Broward Voices is a local nonprofit serving Broward County families. Visit browardvoices.org for more information about the organization's mission and programs.
Media Contact
Angela Letourneau
Marketing & Accounting Lead, Homeinc
angela@homeinc.com
(888) 850-2636
homeinc.com
The drive will collect new backpacks, school supplies, and Old Navy gift cards to help ensure that Broward County students have the tools they need to start the school year on strong footing. All donations will be distributed by Broward Voices to families and children the organization serves.
How to participate
Community members can drop off donations at Homeinc's main office:
1830 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Items accepted include: new backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, folders, markers, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, calculators, lunch boxes, water bottles, tissues, hand sanitizer, and any standard school supplies. Old Navy gift cards in any denomination are also welcomed and will go toward providing school clothing for students who need it.
Why it matters
Every year, thousands of Broward County families face financial pressure at the start of the school year. Rising costs of everyday essentials, combined with a Florida housing and insurance environment that has squeezed household budgets across the state, mean that even families who never expected to need help are struggling to cover basic back-to-school expenses.
This drive is Homeinc's way of investing directly in the community where we have lived, worked, and helped families since 2013.
Quote
"Every child deserves to walk into their first day of school feeling ready and confident. Something as simple as a new backpack or the right supplies can change how a child feels about the entire school year. We are proud to partner with Broward Voices — an organization we deeply respect — to make sure more Broward County children have that opportunity."
— Angela Letourneau, Marketing & Accounting Lead, Homeinc
About Homeinc
Homeinc has been buying homes in Florida since 2013 and expanded into Georgia in 2018. The company is A+ rated with the Better Business Bureau, holds a 4.9-star average across more than 950 Google reviews, and has purchased thousands of homes across the two states. Homeinc specializes in helping homeowners in difficult situations — foreclosure, inherited property, insurance non-renewal, condo assessments, and hurricane damage — sell quickly with no repairs, no fees, and no commissions. Learn more at homeinc.com.
About Broward Voices
Broward Voices is a local nonprofit serving Broward County families. Visit browardvoices.org for more information about the organization's mission and programs.
Media Contact
Angela Letourneau
Marketing & Accounting Lead, Homeinc
angela@homeinc.com
(888) 850-2636
homeinc.com
Contact
HomeincContact
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
Angela Letourneau
1-888-850-2636
www.homeinc.com
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