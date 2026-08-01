CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States
Tampa, FL, August 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CommLoan, the AI-powered operating system for commercial real estate (CRE) lending, today announced that Brian Brady has joined the company as a CapitalMarkets Director. Brady will work with borrowers and brokers nationwide, placing commercial real estate debt to help clients secure financing through CommLoan's technology-driven platform.
Brady joins CommLoan from Bayshore Commercial, where he built a commercial mortgage brokerage practice with a focus on hospitality lending. He has originated financing across multifamily, single-tenant net lease, industrial, retail, hospitality, and office asset classes, is a licensed real estate broker in Alabama, California, and Florida, and an NMLS-licensed loan originator.
"Brian brings the kind of deep, deal-tested capital markets expertise that makes our marketplace stronger," said Eric Little, CommLoan’s Senior Vice President of Growth. "Brian has funded loans, from ground-up construction topermanent financing, and that depth, combined with Commloan’s nationwide reach, will help more sponsors get matched with the right capital, faster".
"Ive spent my career helping sponsors and real estate brokers navigate tumultuous capital markets and secure financing", said Brady. "CommLoan's technology, especially its CUPID matching engine, gives me the ability tomove faster and with more precision across a much wider set of lenders and loan programs. I am excited to bring that combination to my clients across the country"
At CommLoan, Brady will advise borrowers and brokers on capital markets strategy and help structure and place financing across CommLoan's network of more than 900 lenders and 600,000+ loan programs. His practice will have national reach, with a specialization in hotel and hospitality financing, including ground-up construction.
About Brian Brady:
Brian Brady is a commercial mortgage broker with more than 30 years of capital markets experience, most recently operating under the Bayshore Commercial brand.
About CommLoan:
CommLoan is the operating system for commercial real estate lending, connecting brokers,borrowers, and lenders through AI-powered infrastructure that streamlines the financing process from lender matching through loanplacement. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with over a thousand of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures acrossall property types, including: multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more.
Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is modernizing commercial real estate lending through intelligent automation, data-driven decision making, and institutional-grade intelligence that helps
level the playing field for brokers, borrowers, and lenders.
Brady joins CommLoan from Bayshore Commercial, where he built a commercial mortgage brokerage practice with a focus on hospitality lending. He has originated financing across multifamily, single-tenant net lease, industrial, retail, hospitality, and office asset classes, is a licensed real estate broker in Alabama, California, and Florida, and an NMLS-licensed loan originator.
"Brian brings the kind of deep, deal-tested capital markets expertise that makes our marketplace stronger," said Eric Little, CommLoan’s Senior Vice President of Growth. "Brian has funded loans, from ground-up construction topermanent financing, and that depth, combined with Commloan’s nationwide reach, will help more sponsors get matched with the right capital, faster".
"Ive spent my career helping sponsors and real estate brokers navigate tumultuous capital markets and secure financing", said Brady. "CommLoan's technology, especially its CUPID matching engine, gives me the ability tomove faster and with more precision across a much wider set of lenders and loan programs. I am excited to bring that combination to my clients across the country"
At CommLoan, Brady will advise borrowers and brokers on capital markets strategy and help structure and place financing across CommLoan's network of more than 900 lenders and 600,000+ loan programs. His practice will have national reach, with a specialization in hotel and hospitality financing, including ground-up construction.
About Brian Brady:
Brian Brady is a commercial mortgage broker with more than 30 years of capital markets experience, most recently operating under the Bayshore Commercial brand.
About CommLoan:
CommLoan is the operating system for commercial real estate lending, connecting brokers,borrowers, and lenders through AI-powered infrastructure that streamlines the financing process from lender matching through loanplacement. Through its proprietary platform, CUPID™, CommLoan connects borrowers and originators with over a thousand of active lenders nationwide, allowing users to efficiently compare rates, terms, and loan structures acrossall property types, including: multifamily, retail, office, industrial, healthcare, single-purpose, and much more.
Established in 2014 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, CommLoan is modernizing commercial real estate lending through intelligent automation, data-driven decision making, and institutional-grade intelligence that helps
level the playing field for brokers, borrowers, and lenders.
Contact
CommLoanContact
Brian Brady
813-461-7730
www.CRELoanbroker,com
Brian Brady
813-461-7730
www.CRELoanbroker,com
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