Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Washington, DC, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root.
What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root, will host a virtual media briefing to release Part II of its landmark 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, providing an in-depth look at Black women's political attitudes, voter engagement, and priorities heading into the 2026 midterm elections, afterwhich there will be a Sister Can We Talk Panel which will examine more deeply the results.
Building on the economic findings released on Black Women's Equal Pay Day, this second installment explores how Black women view the current political landscape, confidence in government and elected leaders, motivation to vote, and the issues that will shape their decisions at the ballot box.
The 2026 BWR Power of the Sister Vote Poll is powered by Oxfam America and SEIU.
Where: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s0tYABVMR6u2uBjc2e3HKQ
When: Thursday, August 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon ET
Why: As the nation approaches one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent history, Black women remain one of the country's most influential voting blocs. The latest findings reveal significant shifts in political engagement and party identification since 2024 while examining whether Black women remain motivated to vote despite growing political fatigue, economic uncertainty, and continued attacks on voting rights and racial equity.
The briefing will unveil new data on:
Shifts in party identification and political ideology since 2024
Presidential and Congressional job approval
Black women's likelihood of voting and motivation to participate in the 2026 elections
Confidence in the power of individual votes and the collective political power of the Black community
Trust in government institutions and elected officials
The issues driving Black women's votes, including cost of living, voting rights, racial justice, reproductive freedom, and restoring diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)
Concerns about voter suppression and protecting democracy
Political burnout and the emotional state of Black women in today's political climate
Whether the country and the economy are moving in the right direction
Where Black women consume news & information now
Host: Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic
Participation, National Convener, Black Women's Roundtable
Speakers: Melanie L. Campbell – President & CEO, NCBCP; National Convener, BWR
Katrina Gamble – Pollster, Sojourn Strategies
Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. – Principal, Nouveaux Strategies
Panelists: To Be Announced
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
For 50 years, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has been a leading advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black and underserved communities. Through its programs and initiatives, NCBCP works to expand civic engagement, strengthen economic opportunity, protect voting rights, and ensure equitable representation at every level of government.
About the Black Women's Roundtable (BWR)
The Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) is the leadership development, mentoring, intergenerational empowerment, and power-building arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). BWR advances just and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, and gender justice, with a focus on health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment as essential pillars of success for Black women and girls.
What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root, will host a virtual media briefing to release Part II of its landmark 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, providing an in-depth look at Black women's political attitudes, voter engagement, and priorities heading into the 2026 midterm elections, afterwhich there will be a Sister Can We Talk Panel which will examine more deeply the results.
Building on the economic findings released on Black Women's Equal Pay Day, this second installment explores how Black women view the current political landscape, confidence in government and elected leaders, motivation to vote, and the issues that will shape their decisions at the ballot box.
The 2026 BWR Power of the Sister Vote Poll is powered by Oxfam America and SEIU.
Where: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s0tYABVMR6u2uBjc2e3HKQ
When: Thursday, August 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon ET
Why: As the nation approaches one of the most consequential midterm elections in recent history, Black women remain one of the country's most influential voting blocs. The latest findings reveal significant shifts in political engagement and party identification since 2024 while examining whether Black women remain motivated to vote despite growing political fatigue, economic uncertainty, and continued attacks on voting rights and racial equity.
The briefing will unveil new data on:
Shifts in party identification and political ideology since 2024
Presidential and Congressional job approval
Black women's likelihood of voting and motivation to participate in the 2026 elections
Confidence in the power of individual votes and the collective political power of the Black community
Trust in government institutions and elected officials
The issues driving Black women's votes, including cost of living, voting rights, racial justice, reproductive freedom, and restoring diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)
Concerns about voter suppression and protecting democracy
Political burnout and the emotional state of Black women in today's political climate
Whether the country and the economy are moving in the right direction
Where Black women consume news & information now
Host: Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic
Participation, National Convener, Black Women's Roundtable
Speakers: Melanie L. Campbell – President & CEO, NCBCP; National Convener, BWR
Katrina Gamble – Pollster, Sojourn Strategies
Avis Jones-DeWeever, Ph.D. – Principal, Nouveaux Strategies
Panelists: To Be Announced
About the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP)
For 50 years, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation has been a leading advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black and underserved communities. Through its programs and initiatives, NCBCP works to expand civic engagement, strengthen economic opportunity, protect voting rights, and ensure equitable representation at every level of government.
About the Black Women's Roundtable (BWR)
The Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) is the leadership development, mentoring, intergenerational empowerment, and power-building arm of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP). BWR advances just and equitable public policies that center racial, economic, and gender justice, with a focus on health and wellness, economic security and prosperity, education, and global empowerment as essential pillars of success for Black women and girls.
Contact
NCBCPContact
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
Tyrice Johnson
205-643-4755
NCBCP.org
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