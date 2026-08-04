TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone.
Panama City, Panama, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TradeGlass is now available as an automated, game-theory-based 360° market-analysis platform that synchronizes technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook while keeping every conclusion open to inspection.
Financial information does not arrive at the same time or move at the same speed. Prices change continuously, technical signals develop across multiple intervals, company fundamentals update periodically, macroeconomic data follows scheduled cycles, and news can alter market expectations within minutes.
TradeGlass is designed to organize these asynchronous layers and evaluate how they interact, rather than requiring users to examine each signal through a separate tool or treat any single indicator as decisive.
Its methodology draws on game-theory principles to consider how market participants act with different objectives, information, incentives and time horizons. The platform evaluates whether the evidence surrounding an asset reinforces one interpretation or reveals important conflicts, risks and uncertainties.
“Markets do not move because of one signal,” said Davide Aufieri, founder of TradeGlass. “They move as different participants respond to different information at different times. TradeGlass was created to connect those moving parts and make the reasoning behind a market outlook visible to the user.”
The platform automates the work of gathering, comparing and interpreting multiple forms of market evidence. Unlike a black-box system, however, TradeGlass does not ask users to accept an unexplained score or conclusion.
Each analysis remains fully inspectable. Users can review the supporting evidence, identify where analytical layers agree or conflict, examine the risks surrounding an outlook, and understand what could weaken or invalidate the current interpretation.
Transparency is central to the TradeGlass approach. The principles supporting its methodology are documented in a publicly available whitepaper, allowing anyone to examine the framework behind the analysis rather than relying solely on proprietary claims.
“Automation should reduce research time without removing visibility,” Aufieri added. “Users should be able to understand why the platform reached a conclusion, what evidence supports it and where uncertainty remains.”
TradeGlass is delivered through two complementary product experiences designed for different levels and styles of market engagement.
Terminal provides an advanced desktop environment for users who want detailed charts, technical and fundamental evidence, adjustable analytical preferences, personalized risk settings and deeper inspection of the complete 360° framework.
Radar provides a mobile-first, news-centered experience designed to make market discovery more accessible. It organizes financial stories, macroeconomic developments and unusual market activity visually, then helps users explore which assets may be affected and why the development could matter.
Users can begin by discovering a market event in Radar, investigate its potential implications through DeepDive, and move to Terminal when they want to examine the broader evidence surrounding an asset.
Glassy, the platform’s interactive explanation layer, allows users to question an outlook, compare competing market drivers and explore the reasoning behind the analysis conversationally.
TradeGlass supports stocks, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, forex and commodities. Each market is evaluated using factors appropriate to that asset class rather than forcing every asset into a single universal template.
Users can also personalize their risk tolerance and preferred balance between technical and fundamental analysis. This allows the same market environment to be examined through different decision profiles while preserving access to the evidence behind the resulting outlook.
A free tier is available so anyone can experience TradeGlass before choosing a paid plan. Terminal can be accessed through desktop browsers, while Radar provides a streamlined experience for mobile users.
TradeGlass does not execute trades, act as a broker or manage customer funds. Its market information and analysis are provided for informational and educational purposes and should not be considered personalized financial advice.
About TradeGlass
TradeGlass is an automated, game-theory-based 360° market-analysis platform built around transparency and inspectable reasoning. Through its Terminal and Radar experiences, it organizes technical analysis, fundamentals, macroeconomic context, catalysts, financial news, sentiment and risk across multiple asset classes. Its methodology is documented in a publicly available whitepaper, and a free tier allows anyone to experience the platform.
Media Contact
press@tradeglass.io
https://tradeglass.io/
Financial information does not arrive at the same time or move at the same speed. Prices change continuously, technical signals develop across multiple intervals, company fundamentals update periodically, macroeconomic data follows scheduled cycles, and news can alter market expectations within minutes.
TradeGlass is designed to organize these asynchronous layers and evaluate how they interact, rather than requiring users to examine each signal through a separate tool or treat any single indicator as decisive.
Its methodology draws on game-theory principles to consider how market participants act with different objectives, information, incentives and time horizons. The platform evaluates whether the evidence surrounding an asset reinforces one interpretation or reveals important conflicts, risks and uncertainties.
“Markets do not move because of one signal,” said Davide Aufieri, founder of TradeGlass. “They move as different participants respond to different information at different times. TradeGlass was created to connect those moving parts and make the reasoning behind a market outlook visible to the user.”
The platform automates the work of gathering, comparing and interpreting multiple forms of market evidence. Unlike a black-box system, however, TradeGlass does not ask users to accept an unexplained score or conclusion.
Each analysis remains fully inspectable. Users can review the supporting evidence, identify where analytical layers agree or conflict, examine the risks surrounding an outlook, and understand what could weaken or invalidate the current interpretation.
Transparency is central to the TradeGlass approach. The principles supporting its methodology are documented in a publicly available whitepaper, allowing anyone to examine the framework behind the analysis rather than relying solely on proprietary claims.
“Automation should reduce research time without removing visibility,” Aufieri added. “Users should be able to understand why the platform reached a conclusion, what evidence supports it and where uncertainty remains.”
TradeGlass is delivered through two complementary product experiences designed for different levels and styles of market engagement.
Terminal provides an advanced desktop environment for users who want detailed charts, technical and fundamental evidence, adjustable analytical preferences, personalized risk settings and deeper inspection of the complete 360° framework.
Radar provides a mobile-first, news-centered experience designed to make market discovery more accessible. It organizes financial stories, macroeconomic developments and unusual market activity visually, then helps users explore which assets may be affected and why the development could matter.
Users can begin by discovering a market event in Radar, investigate its potential implications through DeepDive, and move to Terminal when they want to examine the broader evidence surrounding an asset.
Glassy, the platform’s interactive explanation layer, allows users to question an outlook, compare competing market drivers and explore the reasoning behind the analysis conversationally.
TradeGlass supports stocks, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, forex and commodities. Each market is evaluated using factors appropriate to that asset class rather than forcing every asset into a single universal template.
Users can also personalize their risk tolerance and preferred balance between technical and fundamental analysis. This allows the same market environment to be examined through different decision profiles while preserving access to the evidence behind the resulting outlook.
A free tier is available so anyone can experience TradeGlass before choosing a paid plan. Terminal can be accessed through desktop browsers, while Radar provides a streamlined experience for mobile users.
TradeGlass does not execute trades, act as a broker or manage customer funds. Its market information and analysis are provided for informational and educational purposes and should not be considered personalized financial advice.
About TradeGlass
TradeGlass is an automated, game-theory-based 360° market-analysis platform built around transparency and inspectable reasoning. Through its Terminal and Radar experiences, it organizes technical analysis, fundamentals, macroeconomic context, catalysts, financial news, sentiment and risk across multiple asset classes. Its methodology is documented in a publicly available whitepaper, and a free tier allows anyone to experience the platform.
Media Contact
press@tradeglass.io
https://tradeglass.io/
Contact
TradeglassContact
Davide Aufieri
680-202-6397
tradeglass.io
Davide Aufieri
680-202-6397
tradeglass.io
Multimedia
Tradeglass Whitepaper
Public whitepaper outlining the game-theory-based methodology behind TradeGlass, including its 360° analytical framework, treatment of asynchronous market information, transparency principles, and fully inspectable automated analysis.
Categories