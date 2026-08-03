New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience.
Farmington Hills, MI, August 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unmuted Consumer Insights today announced the launch of COMPASS™ Boat Buyer Decision Study, a new syndicated research initiative designed to help boat manufacturers and dealers better understand how consumers make purchase decisions once active shopping begins.
Unlike traditional industry research that focuses on awareness and purchase intent, COMPASS™ examines the middle of the buying journey where buyers compare options, encounter uncertainty, and ultimately decide whether to purchase.
The national study surveyed 2,002 U.S. consumers who either purchased a qualifying boat within the past five years or are actively shopping with the intent to purchase within the next two years.
COMPASS™ explores:
What triggers buyers to actively enter the market
How purchase decisions evolve throughout the shopping journey
Where and why buyers lose momentum
How buyers overcome barriers to move toward purchase
Where manufacturers and dealers have the greatest opportunity to influence purchase decisions
The research also provides insight into:
Which barriers are fixable versus structural
How decision dynamics differ by buyer type and boat segment
How buyers research, compare and evaluate boats
What ultimately builds confidence and accelerates purchasing decisions
"The biggest lesson from COMPASS™ is that buyer interest does not automatically translate into buyer confidence," said Bridget Millar, Founder of Unmuted Consumer Insights. "Even consumers who begin the process feeling confident encounter uncertainty and adjust their plans along the way. Manufacturers and dealers have a significant opportunity to move more buyers forward by making boats easier to compare, easier to experience and easier to purchase with confidence."
Early findings challenge several common assumptions about today's marine buyer, including:
76% of buyers experienced uncertainty after entering the market
71% changed a significant aspect of their purchase during the shopping journey
Buyers reported that difficulty finding the right boat at the right time creates more hesitation than price alone
Friends, family, fellow boaters and in-person dealer visits remain more useful than any other resource
Developed as a syndicated study, COMPASS™ provides manufacturers and dealers access to large-scale consumer research without the cost of commissioning a custom study. Subscribers can purchase a complete study report, a strategic overview, or category-specific deep dives tailored to individual boat segments.
To get on board and get access today, visit our site, www.unmutedci.com/compass.
Unlike traditional industry research that focuses on awareness and purchase intent, COMPASS™ examines the middle of the buying journey where buyers compare options, encounter uncertainty, and ultimately decide whether to purchase.
The national study surveyed 2,002 U.S. consumers who either purchased a qualifying boat within the past five years or are actively shopping with the intent to purchase within the next two years.
COMPASS™ explores:
What triggers buyers to actively enter the market
How purchase decisions evolve throughout the shopping journey
Where and why buyers lose momentum
How buyers overcome barriers to move toward purchase
Where manufacturers and dealers have the greatest opportunity to influence purchase decisions
The research also provides insight into:
Which barriers are fixable versus structural
How decision dynamics differ by buyer type and boat segment
How buyers research, compare and evaluate boats
What ultimately builds confidence and accelerates purchasing decisions
"The biggest lesson from COMPASS™ is that buyer interest does not automatically translate into buyer confidence," said Bridget Millar, Founder of Unmuted Consumer Insights. "Even consumers who begin the process feeling confident encounter uncertainty and adjust their plans along the way. Manufacturers and dealers have a significant opportunity to move more buyers forward by making boats easier to compare, easier to experience and easier to purchase with confidence."
Early findings challenge several common assumptions about today's marine buyer, including:
76% of buyers experienced uncertainty after entering the market
71% changed a significant aspect of their purchase during the shopping journey
Buyers reported that difficulty finding the right boat at the right time creates more hesitation than price alone
Friends, family, fellow boaters and in-person dealer visits remain more useful than any other resource
Developed as a syndicated study, COMPASS™ provides manufacturers and dealers access to large-scale consumer research without the cost of commissioning a custom study. Subscribers can purchase a complete study report, a strategic overview, or category-specific deep dives tailored to individual boat segments.
To get on board and get access today, visit our site, www.unmutedci.com/compass.
Contact
Unmuted Consumer InsightsContact
Bridget Millar
248-252-4730
https://www.unmutedci.com
Bridget Millar
248-252-4730
https://www.unmutedci.com
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