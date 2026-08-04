GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition.
Saint Berthevin, France, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With a broad product portfolio and customer base, Uniteck has established itself as an expert player that adds value through design and assembly in its own workshops. Uniteck will retain its identity and will remain at its Béziers site with its entire team.
GYS has built its success on its excellence in power electronics. "We are very enthusiastic about making our first acquisition alongside the Uniteck team, which shares our values and our engineering approach in this new market segment built around the electrification of off-grid sites and nomadic transport," says Bruno Bouygues. "Our activities are complementary and the synergies will be strong."
"We are delighted to be joining forces with GYS, a major player internationally recognised in power electronics," says Yoann Fourmond, CEO of Uniteck. "With its support, Uniteck will be able to take a new step in its continued growth."
French manufacturers based in France, both companies share the same commitment to manufacturing, and the same conviction that innovation is born close to the production lines. With the same challenger mindset, the GYS Group is proud to bring a new service to its customers in more than 130 countries.
GYS has built its success on its excellence in power electronics. "We are very enthusiastic about making our first acquisition alongside the Uniteck team, which shares our values and our engineering approach in this new market segment built around the electrification of off-grid sites and nomadic transport," says Bruno Bouygues. "Our activities are complementary and the synergies will be strong."
"We are delighted to be joining forces with GYS, a major player internationally recognised in power electronics," says Yoann Fourmond, CEO of Uniteck. "With its support, Uniteck will be able to take a new step in its continued growth."
French manufacturers based in France, both companies share the same commitment to manufacturing, and the same conviction that innovation is born close to the production lines. With the same challenger mindset, the GYS Group is proud to bring a new service to its customers in more than 130 countries.
Contact
GYSContact
Bruno Bouygues
+33243012360
www.gys.fr
Bruno Bouygues
+33243012360
www.gys.fr
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