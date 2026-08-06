Vertis Health Appoints Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration
Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme.
Worcestershire, United Kingdom, August 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Vertis Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Hollie Hastings as Head of Partnerships and Integration.
Hollie is a highly respected figure across Herefordshire & Worcestershire, having worked alongside Primary Care to support GP Practices and Primary Care Networks in implementing national and local contracts, as well as driving transformation, strategy, workforce development, governance and integrated care. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme.
Hollie has held a range of roles within the NHS, including in acute care, community hospitals, commissioning and primary care. Her experience has taken her to regions across the country, including West Sussex, Birmingham and Worcestershire. Hollie now hopes to bring this experience to Vertis and build on the strong foundations established through successful services such as the Covid-19 vaccination centres, the award-winning Your Health roving van service for health inequalities, and, most recently, ADHD Reviews and Assessments services for adults in Worcestershire.
In her new role, Hollie will work closely with GPs and Primary Care Networks in Worcestershire to support with the delivery of the Neighbourhood Health Programme throughout the region.
Claire Goodall, Chief Executive Officer of Vertis Health, said:
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Hollie to Vertis Health. Her depth of experience across primary care, commissioning, and system transformation, combined with her strong relationships across Herefordshire and Worcestershire, makes her a fantastic addition to our team.
Hollie brings both strategic insight and a genuine passion for improving patient outcomes, and I’m confident she will play a key role in strengthening our partnerships and helping us deliver high-quality, integrated services for our communities.”
Speaking about her new role in Vertis, Hollie said: “I am excited to be joining Vertis at such an important time. Vertis has been at the forefront of Primary Care service delivery for some time and has a clear vision for the future of Primary Care in the region.
“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about making a positive difference for patients by bringing people together and building strong relationships. This aligns with Vertis’s GP-led, community focused approach to delivering services.
“For the last twelve years, I have worked alongside Primary Care, so I’m well acquainted with the current landscape. I look forward to using my relationships with local organisations to help ensure a robust Neighbourhood Health service is developed. We have a strong foundation to build on in Worcestershire, and I am excited to bring my experience to Vertis to support partnerships and integration.
“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with General Practice and partners across the system.”
About Vertis Health
Vertis Health is a GP federation in Worcestershire with bold ambitions. Alongside supporting Primary Care Networks, it operates a range of services that help keep NHS spending within the NHS, while generating revenue that can be reinvested back into Primary Care. Over the last 10 years, Vertis been trusted by more than 600,000 patients in Worcestershire to deliver high-quality care across a range of NHS commissioned projects, while helping GP practices and PCNs streamline workloads and dedicate more time to patient care. Visit www.vertishealth.org.uk to find out more.
Hollie is a highly respected figure across Herefordshire & Worcestershire, having worked alongside Primary Care to support GP Practices and Primary Care Networks in implementing national and local contracts, as well as driving transformation, strategy, workforce development, governance and integrated care. Hollie’s appointment marks an important step in Vertis’s commitment to providing effective and reliable services across Worcestershire, with her role focusing on the new Neighbourhood Health programme.
Hollie has held a range of roles within the NHS, including in acute care, community hospitals, commissioning and primary care. Her experience has taken her to regions across the country, including West Sussex, Birmingham and Worcestershire. Hollie now hopes to bring this experience to Vertis and build on the strong foundations established through successful services such as the Covid-19 vaccination centres, the award-winning Your Health roving van service for health inequalities, and, most recently, ADHD Reviews and Assessments services for adults in Worcestershire.
In her new role, Hollie will work closely with GPs and Primary Care Networks in Worcestershire to support with the delivery of the Neighbourhood Health Programme throughout the region.
Claire Goodall, Chief Executive Officer of Vertis Health, said:
“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Hollie to Vertis Health. Her depth of experience across primary care, commissioning, and system transformation, combined with her strong relationships across Herefordshire and Worcestershire, makes her a fantastic addition to our team.
Hollie brings both strategic insight and a genuine passion for improving patient outcomes, and I’m confident she will play a key role in strengthening our partnerships and helping us deliver high-quality, integrated services for our communities.”
Speaking about her new role in Vertis, Hollie said: “I am excited to be joining Vertis at such an important time. Vertis has been at the forefront of Primary Care service delivery for some time and has a clear vision for the future of Primary Care in the region.
“Throughout my career, I have been passionate about making a positive difference for patients by bringing people together and building strong relationships. This aligns with Vertis’s GP-led, community focused approach to delivering services.
“For the last twelve years, I have worked alongside Primary Care, so I’m well acquainted with the current landscape. I look forward to using my relationships with local organisations to help ensure a robust Neighbourhood Health service is developed. We have a strong foundation to build on in Worcestershire, and I am excited to bring my experience to Vertis to support partnerships and integration.
“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with General Practice and partners across the system.”
About Vertis Health
Vertis Health is a GP federation in Worcestershire with bold ambitions. Alongside supporting Primary Care Networks, it operates a range of services that help keep NHS spending within the NHS, while generating revenue that can be reinvested back into Primary Care. Over the last 10 years, Vertis been trusted by more than 600,000 patients in Worcestershire to deliver high-quality care across a range of NHS commissioned projects, while helping GP practices and PCNs streamline workloads and dedicate more time to patient care. Visit www.vertishealth.org.uk to find out more.
Contact
Vertis HealthContact
Adam Gourlay
+441905 671721
www.vertishealth.org.uk
Adam Gourlay
+441905 671721
www.vertishealth.org.uk
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