Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments.
Miami, FL, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CVS Health technology executive and author joins as healthcare confronts the longest data-confidentiality tail of any industry.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today named Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor, effective immediately. Auger spent much of a 35-year technology career at CVS Health, serving as Chief Information Officer of its retail division of more than 10,000 locations and as Enterprise Chief Technology Officer, through the period in which the company grew from a regional retailer into one of the nation's largest integrated healthcare organizations.
Auger will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on healthcare, where cryptographic migration is both harder and more consequential than in most sectors, and on finding legacy cryptography inside large regulated enterprises.
His remit spanned enterprise technology strategy, cybersecurity, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and large-scale healthcare technology deployments. He holds multiple U.S. patents and serves on corporate and advisory boards. He is the author of Unspoken Rules: Weaponized Common Sense for the Real Corporate Game, which argues that organizations run on patterns that are never written down, a thesis that applies directly to the cryptography enterprises are carrying without knowing it. He holds a degree in computer science from Rhode Island College and completed executive studies at the Wharton School.
"Healthcare is the hardest version of this problem and the one with the least room for error," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Ray ran technology through a decade of acquisitions at that scale. He knows what the cryptographic inventory of a system like that actually looks like, which is never what the architecture diagram says."
"A medical record has to stay confidential for a patient's lifetime and past it," said Auger. "That makes harvest-now-decrypt-later concrete for healthcare in a way it is not for most industries. Data taken today is still sensitive in forty years. And these organizations grew by acquisition, so the cryptography is scattered across systems nobody has fully documented. You cannot migrate what you have not found."
The appointment follows NIST guidance signaling that the public-key algorithms most enterprises rely on today will be deprecated around 2030 and disallowed by 2035, and OMB Memorandum M-26-15, issued June 24, 2026, which directs federal agencies to produce post-quantum migration plans within 120 days.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Qtonic Quantum Corp today named Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor, effective immediately. Auger spent much of a 35-year technology career at CVS Health, serving as Chief Information Officer of its retail division of more than 10,000 locations and as Enterprise Chief Technology Officer, through the period in which the company grew from a regional retailer into one of the nation's largest integrated healthcare organizations.
Auger will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on healthcare, where cryptographic migration is both harder and more consequential than in most sectors, and on finding legacy cryptography inside large regulated enterprises.
His remit spanned enterprise technology strategy, cybersecurity, mergers and acquisitions, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and large-scale healthcare technology deployments. He holds multiple U.S. patents and serves on corporate and advisory boards. He is the author of Unspoken Rules: Weaponized Common Sense for the Real Corporate Game, which argues that organizations run on patterns that are never written down, a thesis that applies directly to the cryptography enterprises are carrying without knowing it. He holds a degree in computer science from Rhode Island College and completed executive studies at the Wharton School.
"Healthcare is the hardest version of this problem and the one with the least room for error," said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. "Ray ran technology through a decade of acquisitions at that scale. He knows what the cryptographic inventory of a system like that actually looks like, which is never what the architecture diagram says."
"A medical record has to stay confidential for a patient's lifetime and past it," said Auger. "That makes harvest-now-decrypt-later concrete for healthcare in a way it is not for most industries. Data taken today is still sensitive in forty years. And these organizations grew by acquisition, so the cryptography is scattered across systems nobody has fully documented. You cannot migrate what you have not found."
The appointment follows NIST guidance signaling that the public-key algorithms most enterprises rely on today will be deprecated around 2030 and disallowed by 2035, and OMB Memorandum M-26-15, issued June 24, 2026, which directs federal agencies to produce post-quantum migration plans within 120 days.
About Qtonic Quantum Corp
Qtonic Quantum Corp is a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research and development in Be'er Sheva, Israel, the company is vendor-neutral and is not paid by any vendor to promote its solution. Its platform spans QScout for cryptographic discovery, QStrike for adversarial demonstration, and QSolve for migration advisory, under the principle of evidence before assertion. Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum Corp.Contact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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