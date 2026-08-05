Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities.
Houston, TX, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, today announced the acquisition of Alamo Industries Ltd. ("AIL") and Alamo Turbocharger Services ("ATSI" and, together with AIL, "Alamo"). Alamo is a respected provider of turbocharger overhaul, repair, parts supply, and exchange services, serving customers across the oil and gas, marine, on-highway diesel, agricultural, mining, and power generation markets. The acquisition expands the presence of Cooper's turbocharger division, Turbocharger Solutions International (TSI), in the western United States and Canada, and extends its capabilities into new applications such as marine and small-frame natural gas turbochargers.
Founded in 1978, Alamo is a turbocharger repair and supply specialist operating from facilities in the Calgary and Edmonton areas of Alberta, and in Kent, Washington. Alamo’s team of skilled tradespeople supports large, mid, and small-frame turbochargers, along with components such as wastegates, manifolds, and intercoolers. Alamo has also developed a proprietary marine turbocharger solution, purpose-built for the demands of ocean-going vessels operating in heavy seas.
TSI has served the turbocharger needs of the gas pipeline, petroleum, power generation, marine, and locomotive industries since 1972, and today operates as the original equipment manufacturer for the Cooper-Bessemer, DeLaval, and Elliott turbocharger lines from its facilities in Salina and McPherson, Kansas.
“This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to supporting our customers with mission-critical parts and services when and where they need them most by expanding our capabilities and extending our reach into new geographies,” said Cooper CEO Scott Buckhout. “Alamo's team brings deep turbocharger expertise and a track record of serving customers well, and together we'll be able to offer an even broader range of solutions to keep our customers' engines and compressors running reliably.”
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts, services, repairs, overhauls, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine and compressor brands. The company's O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and Texcentric®. Cooper's portfolio also includes O.E.M. product lines such as ACI Services® and Wesco Valve & Manufacturing. Cooper is a major supplier of after-sale support for non-O.E.M. brands such as CAT G Series, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, with field technicians and onsite services operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.cooperservices.com.
About Alamo
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in the Calgary, Alberta area, with additional operations in Edmonton, Alberta, and Kent, Washington, Alamo is a Canadian turbocharger repair and supply specialist and a supplier for O.E.M. brands including BorgWarner, Garrett, Holset, IHI, and Mitsubishi. Alamo serves customers across the oil and gas, marine, on-highway diesel, agricultural, mining, and power generation industries throughout North America, backed by a dedicated safety program and round-the-clock service.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.
Founded in 1978, Alamo is a turbocharger repair and supply specialist operating from facilities in the Calgary and Edmonton areas of Alberta, and in Kent, Washington. Alamo’s team of skilled tradespeople supports large, mid, and small-frame turbochargers, along with components such as wastegates, manifolds, and intercoolers. Alamo has also developed a proprietary marine turbocharger solution, purpose-built for the demands of ocean-going vessels operating in heavy seas.
TSI has served the turbocharger needs of the gas pipeline, petroleum, power generation, marine, and locomotive industries since 1972, and today operates as the original equipment manufacturer for the Cooper-Bessemer, DeLaval, and Elliott turbocharger lines from its facilities in Salina and McPherson, Kansas.
“This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to supporting our customers with mission-critical parts and services when and where they need them most by expanding our capabilities and extending our reach into new geographies,” said Cooper CEO Scott Buckhout. “Alamo's team brings deep turbocharger expertise and a track record of serving customers well, and together we'll be able to offer an even broader range of solutions to keep our customers' engines and compressors running reliably.”
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is the original equipment manufacturer (O.E.M.) and supplier of parts, services, repairs, overhauls, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine and compressor brands. The company's O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and Texcentric®. Cooper's portfolio also includes O.E.M. product lines such as ACI Services® and Wesco Valve & Manufacturing. Cooper is a major supplier of after-sale support for non-O.E.M. brands such as CAT G Series, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, with field technicians and onsite services operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.cooperservices.com.
About Alamo
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in the Calgary, Alberta area, with additional operations in Edmonton, Alberta, and Kent, Washington, Alamo is a Canadian turbocharger repair and supply specialist and a supplier for O.E.M. brands including BorgWarner, Garrett, Holset, IHI, and Mitsubishi. Alamo serves customers across the oil and gas, marine, on-highway diesel, agricultural, mining, and power generation industries throughout North America, backed by a dedicated safety program and round-the-clock service.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders—market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.
Contact
Cooper Machinery ServicesContact
Chioma Eze
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
Chioma Eze
713-354-1900
www.cooperservices.com
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