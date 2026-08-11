Surrogacy Centre Georgia Raises Awareness About International Patient Safety in Cross-Border Fertility Care
Surrogacy Centre Georgia has released a press statement highlighting the importance of patient safety, ethical practices, and coordinated care for international intended parents seeking fertility treatment in Georgia. The release emphasizes that successful cross-border surrogacy involves much more than IVF treatment, requiring transparent communication, evidence-based medical care, legal compliance, and continuous support throughout the entire journey.
Tbilisi, Georgia, August 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As more intended parents travel abroad for fertility treatment, Surrogacy Centre Georgia is highlighting the growing importance of international patient safety, ethical medical practices, and coordinated cross-border fertility care. The center emphasizes that successful international surrogacy extends far beyond IVF treatment. It requires transparent communication, evidence-based clinical care, legal compliance, and comprehensive support before, during, and after the birth of the child.
Cross-border reproductive care has become an established option for many individuals and couples seeking fertility treatment outside their home country. According to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), patient-centered care, safety, equity, evidence-based treatment, and transparency are fundamental principles for healthcare providers serving international patients.
For patients travelling from India and other countries to Georgia (Europe), navigating medical treatment in a different healthcare system can be challenging without experienced guidance. From initial consultation and treatment planning to legal documentation, pregnancy monitoring, newborn care, and return travel, every stage requires careful coordination among fertility specialists, legal advisors, obstetricians, embryologists, and patient support teams.
"International patients deserve the same standard of safe, ethical, and compassionate fertility care as local patients," said a spokesperson for Surrogacy Centre Georgia. "Patient safety is not limited to the IVF laboratory. It includes informed decision-making, transparent communication, continuity of care, legal compliance, and multidisciplinary support throughout the entire surrogacy journey."
The center encourages intended parents to evaluate fertility providers using objective quality indicators rather than promotional claims. Important considerations include:
· Comprehensive medical evaluation before treatment
· Evidence-based IVF protocols
· Qualified fertility specialists and embryologists
· Accredited laboratory standards
· Transparent treatment plans and cost estimates
· Ethical surrogate screening and medical care
· Psychological counseling where appropriate
· Clear legal guidance aligned with Georgian regulations
· Coordination with embassies and international documentation requirements
· Post-birth neonatal care and discharge planning
International professional guidance also emphasizes that fertility centers should provide equitable care to foreign patients while maintaining high standards of safety, effectiveness, timeliness, and patient-centered communication.
As fertility treatment becomes increasingly global, patients also benefit from understanding practical aspects of cross-border care before travelling. These include visa planning, medical record sharing, interpreter support when necessary, continuity of medications, pregnancy monitoring, emergency contact procedures, travel insurance considerations, and newborn documentation requirements.
For Indian intended parents in particular, early preparation can simplify the process of obtaining birth registration, citizenship-related documentation, passport applications, and embassy clearances after the child's birth. Receiving accurate information before treatment helps reduce uncertainty and improves the overall patient experience.
Surrogacy Centre Georgia also stresses the importance of ethical collaboration between fertility clinics, maternity hospitals, neonatal specialists, and legal professionals. Such multidisciplinary coordination helps ensure that medical decisions prioritize the health and wellbeing of the surrogate, the newborn, and the intended parents throughout every stage of treatment.
Recent guidance from the World Health Organization further reinforces the need for safe, evidence-based, respectful, and patient-centered fertility care, recognizing infertility as a significant global public health concern affecting approximately one in six people during their reproductive lifetime.
Located in Tbilisi, Georgia, Surrogacy Centre Georgia continues to support eligible international intended parents through coordinated fertility services designed to promote clinical excellence, transparent communication, ethical practices, and patient safety in accordance with applicable Georgian laws and internationally recognized standards of reproductive medicine.
For more information, visit Surrogacy Centre Georgia.
About Surrogacy Centre Georgia
Surrogacy Centre Georgia provides coordinated fertility and surrogacy support services for eligible international intended parents seeking treatment in Georgia. Working alongside experienced fertility specialists, embryologists, legal professionals, and maternity care providers, the center focuses on evidence-based medical care, transparent communication, ethical practices, and individualized patient support throughout the fertility journey.
Disclaimer
This press release is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute medical or legal advice. Eligibility for IVF or surrogacy, treatment protocols, success rates, legal requirements, visa procedures, citizenship, and parental rights vary according to individual medical circumstances, Georgian law, and the regulations of the intended parents'
Cross-border reproductive care has become an established option for many individuals and couples seeking fertility treatment outside their home country. According to the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), patient-centered care, safety, equity, evidence-based treatment, and transparency are fundamental principles for healthcare providers serving international patients.
For patients travelling from India and other countries to Georgia (Europe), navigating medical treatment in a different healthcare system can be challenging without experienced guidance. From initial consultation and treatment planning to legal documentation, pregnancy monitoring, newborn care, and return travel, every stage requires careful coordination among fertility specialists, legal advisors, obstetricians, embryologists, and patient support teams.
"International patients deserve the same standard of safe, ethical, and compassionate fertility care as local patients," said a spokesperson for Surrogacy Centre Georgia. "Patient safety is not limited to the IVF laboratory. It includes informed decision-making, transparent communication, continuity of care, legal compliance, and multidisciplinary support throughout the entire surrogacy journey."
The center encourages intended parents to evaluate fertility providers using objective quality indicators rather than promotional claims. Important considerations include:
· Comprehensive medical evaluation before treatment
· Evidence-based IVF protocols
· Qualified fertility specialists and embryologists
· Accredited laboratory standards
· Transparent treatment plans and cost estimates
· Ethical surrogate screening and medical care
· Psychological counseling where appropriate
· Clear legal guidance aligned with Georgian regulations
· Coordination with embassies and international documentation requirements
· Post-birth neonatal care and discharge planning
International professional guidance also emphasizes that fertility centers should provide equitable care to foreign patients while maintaining high standards of safety, effectiveness, timeliness, and patient-centered communication.
As fertility treatment becomes increasingly global, patients also benefit from understanding practical aspects of cross-border care before travelling. These include visa planning, medical record sharing, interpreter support when necessary, continuity of medications, pregnancy monitoring, emergency contact procedures, travel insurance considerations, and newborn documentation requirements.
For Indian intended parents in particular, early preparation can simplify the process of obtaining birth registration, citizenship-related documentation, passport applications, and embassy clearances after the child's birth. Receiving accurate information before treatment helps reduce uncertainty and improves the overall patient experience.
Surrogacy Centre Georgia also stresses the importance of ethical collaboration between fertility clinics, maternity hospitals, neonatal specialists, and legal professionals. Such multidisciplinary coordination helps ensure that medical decisions prioritize the health and wellbeing of the surrogate, the newborn, and the intended parents throughout every stage of treatment.
Recent guidance from the World Health Organization further reinforces the need for safe, evidence-based, respectful, and patient-centered fertility care, recognizing infertility as a significant global public health concern affecting approximately one in six people during their reproductive lifetime.
Located in Tbilisi, Georgia, Surrogacy Centre Georgia continues to support eligible international intended parents through coordinated fertility services designed to promote clinical excellence, transparent communication, ethical practices, and patient safety in accordance with applicable Georgian laws and internationally recognized standards of reproductive medicine.
For more information, visit Surrogacy Centre Georgia.
About Surrogacy Centre Georgia
Surrogacy Centre Georgia provides coordinated fertility and surrogacy support services for eligible international intended parents seeking treatment in Georgia. Working alongside experienced fertility specialists, embryologists, legal professionals, and maternity care providers, the center focuses on evidence-based medical care, transparent communication, ethical practices, and individualized patient support throughout the fertility journey.
Disclaimer
This press release is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute medical or legal advice. Eligibility for IVF or surrogacy, treatment protocols, success rates, legal requirements, visa procedures, citizenship, and parental rights vary according to individual medical circumstances, Georgian law, and the regulations of the intended parents'
Contact
ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre GeorgiaContact
Ravi Sharma
+995591717246
https://www.surrogacycentregeorgia.com/
Info@artbaby.ge
Ravi Sharma
+995591717246
https://www.surrogacycentregeorgia.com/
Info@artbaby.ge
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