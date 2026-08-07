ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses
Princeton, NJ, August 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ISMG, the leading intelligence and education firm dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity and information technology, today announced that it has received a strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading private investment firm focused on the middle market with deep experience building information services and technology businesses.
The announcement comes as ISMG marks its 20th anniversary of service to the global cybersecurity community, signaling the start of the company’s most ambitious chapter yet: a new phase of growth powered by artificial intelligence and a global acquisition strategy that spans all of its businesses.
“Twenty years ago, we set out to give the cybersecurity community something it did not yet have: intelligence and education built for the people who defend the digital world,” said Sanjay Kalra, chief executive officer, ISMG. “This community is the reason we exist: the analyst working an incident at 3 a.m., the CISO explaining risk to a board, the researcher who finds the flaw before an adversary does, and the regulator writing rules for technology that changes by the quarter. Our promise to them does not change with this partnership; our capacity to keep it does.”
One Platform, the Entire Cybersecurity Ecosystem
ISMG operates the industry’s most comprehensive intelligence and education platform, with a network of 38 media properties and over 400 global events annually, serving a worldwide audience of practitioners, regulators, and technology providers and vendors. The company maintains an on-the-ground footprint in every premier cybersecurity hub, including the U.S., the U.K., Israel and India.
ISMG communities serve every constituency that owns cyber risk, from the CIO, operational technology, AI and risk management executives in CyberEdBoard, its invitation-only peer network, to the researchers who gather at Nullcon and Hardwear.io for reverse engineering talks, capture-the-flag competitions and the hardpwn hardware-hacking contest. CyberEd.io, its hands-on training platform, and ISMG.Studio, its editorial-led production arm, complete the portfolio.
“When ISMG started, the industry needed one thing above all: trusted reporting on a threat most boardrooms had never discussed,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager, ISMG. “What the community needs today is different in both scale and kind. Security leaders need intelligence in their own language, sector and region, training for teams that cannot hire fast enough, and communities that cut across borders and disciplines. This next chapter is about meeting that demand everywhere it exists.”
Why Now
The timing of the partnership reflects a structural shift in the global economy, as commerce, energy, healthcare, finance and government increasingly run on software and AI. Gartner forecasts worldwide cybersecurity spending will reach $240 billion in 2026, up 13% in a single year, driven by rising threats, regulatory pressure, and AI adoption by defenders and attackers alike.
Each of those forces expands demand for ISMG’s offerings: new threats drive demand for intelligence, new regulations for education, and new technologies for the communities where practitioners, regulators and vendors convene. Together, they position ISMG to benefit from the global economy’s digitization and the accelerating adoption of AI.
What This Partnership Will Achieve
The partnership marks a turning point in ISMG’s growth trajectory. Throughout its history, the company has been self-funded, building each of its businesses organically from its own operations. Now, as ISMG teams up with an institutional partner for the first time, the company will pursue growth through organic investments and add-on acquisitions.
“ISMG’s rich heritage in cybersecurity is simply unmatched,” said Sean Colligan, managing director of Peak Rock Capital. “Few companies command the trust of a professional community the way ISMG does, and fewer still can build on that trust in the age of AI. We are committed to supporting ISMG’s continued growth through geographic and customer expansion, product innovation, and add-on acquisitions. We are excited to partner with Sanjay, Mike and the broader ISMG team on this next chapter.”
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as placement agent and ArentFox Schiff as legal counsel to ISMG.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, AI and OT. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Peak Rock Capital
Peak Rock Capital is a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock’s equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital.
The announcement comes as ISMG marks its 20th anniversary of service to the global cybersecurity community, signaling the start of the company’s most ambitious chapter yet: a new phase of growth powered by artificial intelligence and a global acquisition strategy that spans all of its businesses.
“Twenty years ago, we set out to give the cybersecurity community something it did not yet have: intelligence and education built for the people who defend the digital world,” said Sanjay Kalra, chief executive officer, ISMG. “This community is the reason we exist: the analyst working an incident at 3 a.m., the CISO explaining risk to a board, the researcher who finds the flaw before an adversary does, and the regulator writing rules for technology that changes by the quarter. Our promise to them does not change with this partnership; our capacity to keep it does.”
One Platform, the Entire Cybersecurity Ecosystem
ISMG operates the industry’s most comprehensive intelligence and education platform, with a network of 38 media properties and over 400 global events annually, serving a worldwide audience of practitioners, regulators, and technology providers and vendors. The company maintains an on-the-ground footprint in every premier cybersecurity hub, including the U.S., the U.K., Israel and India.
ISMG communities serve every constituency that owns cyber risk, from the CIO, operational technology, AI and risk management executives in CyberEdBoard, its invitation-only peer network, to the researchers who gather at Nullcon and Hardwear.io for reverse engineering talks, capture-the-flag competitions and the hardpwn hardware-hacking contest. CyberEd.io, its hands-on training platform, and ISMG.Studio, its editorial-led production arm, complete the portfolio.
“When ISMG started, the industry needed one thing above all: trusted reporting on a threat most boardrooms had never discussed,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager, ISMG. “What the community needs today is different in both scale and kind. Security leaders need intelligence in their own language, sector and region, training for teams that cannot hire fast enough, and communities that cut across borders and disciplines. This next chapter is about meeting that demand everywhere it exists.”
Why Now
The timing of the partnership reflects a structural shift in the global economy, as commerce, energy, healthcare, finance and government increasingly run on software and AI. Gartner forecasts worldwide cybersecurity spending will reach $240 billion in 2026, up 13% in a single year, driven by rising threats, regulatory pressure, and AI adoption by defenders and attackers alike.
Each of those forces expands demand for ISMG’s offerings: new threats drive demand for intelligence, new regulations for education, and new technologies for the communities where practitioners, regulators and vendors convene. Together, they position ISMG to benefit from the global economy’s digitization and the accelerating adoption of AI.
What This Partnership Will Achieve
The partnership marks a turning point in ISMG’s growth trajectory. Throughout its history, the company has been self-funded, building each of its businesses organically from its own operations. Now, as ISMG teams up with an institutional partner for the first time, the company will pursue growth through organic investments and add-on acquisitions.
“ISMG’s rich heritage in cybersecurity is simply unmatched,” said Sean Colligan, managing director of Peak Rock Capital. “Few companies command the trust of a professional community the way ISMG does, and fewer still can build on that trust in the age of AI. We are committed to supporting ISMG’s continued growth through geographic and customer expansion, product innovation, and add-on acquisitions. We are excited to partner with Sanjay, Mike and the broader ISMG team on this next chapter.”
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as placement agent and ArentFox Schiff as legal counsel to ISMG.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, AI and OT. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Peak Rock Capital
Peak Rock Capital is a leading private investment firm focused on the middle-market that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock’s equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital.
Contact
Information Security Media GroupContact
Shane Penner
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Shane Penner
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
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