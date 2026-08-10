From a 20-Year-Old Song to the Shelves of the Waikīkī Aquarium
Children's book "Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead!" now available at the Waikīkī Aquarium Gift Shop and Kona Stories as Duck Island Publishing continues to grow.
Honolulu, HI, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- What started as a silly song written more than 20 years ago has become a children's picture book now making its way into some of Hawaiʻi's most beloved destinations.
Oʻahu couple Roland Gabriel and Darian Chavez, founders of Duck Island Publishing, recently celebrated two exciting milestones as their debut children's book, Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead!, became available at the Waikīkī Aquarium Gift Shop on Oʻahu and Kona Stories on Hawaiʻi Island.
For the couple, these partnerships represent more than retail placements—they're confirmation that there is a place for locally created stories inspired by Hawaiʻi's unique environment, ocean, and sense of community.
“We never set out to start a publishing company,” said Gabriel. “We just wanted to bring one little story to life. That one story became another idea, then another, until we realized we weren't just publishing a book—we were building a home for all the stories we wanted to tell.”
A Publishing House Built from Scratch
Duck Island Publishing was founded by the couple to publish their own creative work, ranging from children's books and poetry to novels and future card games. Like many independent creators, they learned every part of the publishing process themselves—from writing, illustration, formatting, and website development to marketing, public relations, wholesale outreach, and distribution.
“It's been equal parts exciting and humbling,” Chavez said. “Some days we're authors. Other days we're graphic designers, sales reps, website managers, accountants, or customer service. Every lesson has made us better.”
A Hammerhead with Hawaiʻi Roots
Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead! began as a playful song Gabriel wrote more than two decades ago. Years later, he transformed it into a colorful picture book introducing young readers to one of Hawaiʻi's most recognizable ocean animals through humor, rhythm, and playful illustrations.
More Than One Book
Alongside Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead!, Duck Island Publishing has also released Love Feels Sounds by D. Nicole, a poetry collection exploring grief, healing, love, and rediscovery. The publishing house is currently developing a deluxe Hammerhead edition with activity pages, three additional children's books, multiple poetry collections, fiction, and other creative projects.
Looking Ahead
The couple's next goal is expanding into more bookstores, museums, aquariums, gift shops, and community spaces throughout Hawaiʻi while launching direct sales through their own website. They hope Duck Island Publishing will continue growing into a Hawaiʻi-based independent press built on creativity, community, and connection.
“We're still in phase one,” Gabriel said. “We're incredibly grateful for the support we've received from readers and local businesses. Every bookstore, gift shop, and family that shares our books reminds us why we started this.”
About Duck Island Publishing
Duck Island Publishing is an independent publishing house based on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, founded by partners Roland Gabriel and Darian Chavez. The company publishes children's books, poetry, fiction, and other creative works with a mission to publish stories that connect.
Media Contact
Roland Gabriel & Darian Chavez
Co-Founders, Duck Island Publishing
Authors (D.R. WhaleTail & D. Nicole)
Email: hello@duckislandpublishing
Phone: 325-212-5550
Website: https://duckislandpublishing.com/
Instagram: @duckislandpublishing
Oʻahu couple Roland Gabriel and Darian Chavez, founders of Duck Island Publishing, recently celebrated two exciting milestones as their debut children's book, Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead!, became available at the Waikīkī Aquarium Gift Shop on Oʻahu and Kona Stories on Hawaiʻi Island.
For the couple, these partnerships represent more than retail placements—they're confirmation that there is a place for locally created stories inspired by Hawaiʻi's unique environment, ocean, and sense of community.
“We never set out to start a publishing company,” said Gabriel. “We just wanted to bring one little story to life. That one story became another idea, then another, until we realized we weren't just publishing a book—we were building a home for all the stories we wanted to tell.”
A Publishing House Built from Scratch
Duck Island Publishing was founded by the couple to publish their own creative work, ranging from children's books and poetry to novels and future card games. Like many independent creators, they learned every part of the publishing process themselves—from writing, illustration, formatting, and website development to marketing, public relations, wholesale outreach, and distribution.
“It's been equal parts exciting and humbling,” Chavez said. “Some days we're authors. Other days we're graphic designers, sales reps, website managers, accountants, or customer service. Every lesson has made us better.”
A Hammerhead with Hawaiʻi Roots
Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead! began as a playful song Gabriel wrote more than two decades ago. Years later, he transformed it into a colorful picture book introducing young readers to one of Hawaiʻi's most recognizable ocean animals through humor, rhythm, and playful illustrations.
More Than One Book
Alongside Watch Out, Mr. Hammerhead!, Duck Island Publishing has also released Love Feels Sounds by D. Nicole, a poetry collection exploring grief, healing, love, and rediscovery. The publishing house is currently developing a deluxe Hammerhead edition with activity pages, three additional children's books, multiple poetry collections, fiction, and other creative projects.
Looking Ahead
The couple's next goal is expanding into more bookstores, museums, aquariums, gift shops, and community spaces throughout Hawaiʻi while launching direct sales through their own website. They hope Duck Island Publishing will continue growing into a Hawaiʻi-based independent press built on creativity, community, and connection.
“We're still in phase one,” Gabriel said. “We're incredibly grateful for the support we've received from readers and local businesses. Every bookstore, gift shop, and family that shares our books reminds us why we started this.”
About Duck Island Publishing
Duck Island Publishing is an independent publishing house based on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, founded by partners Roland Gabriel and Darian Chavez. The company publishes children's books, poetry, fiction, and other creative works with a mission to publish stories that connect.
Media Contact
Roland Gabriel & Darian Chavez
Co-Founders, Duck Island Publishing
Authors (D.R. WhaleTail & D. Nicole)
Email: hello@duckislandpublishing
Phone: 325-212-5550
Website: https://duckislandpublishing.com/
Instagram: @duckislandpublishing
Contact
Duck Island PublishingContact
Darian Chavez
324-212-5550
duckislandpublishing.com/
Darian Chavez
324-212-5550
duckislandpublishing.com/
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