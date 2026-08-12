Howskey Launches AI Concierge for Strata and Condo Communities, Turning Community Documents into Instant Resident Answers
Building on its AI concierge for short-term rentals, Howskey is extending its vision of an AI brain for every property to strata and condo communities—helping management teams answer resident questions instantly on WhatsApp, 24/7, in any language.
Vancouver, Canada, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Howskey, a Vancouver-based startup, recently launched its AI-powered concierge for strata and condo communities, expanding its property technology platform beyond short-term rentals. The new WhatsApp-based solution gives residents instant answers from their community documents while helping property management companies reduce repetitive inquiries and improve day-to-day communication.
Designed for strata management companies, condo management companies, and HOA management companies, Howskey’s AI Concierge provides each community with a dedicated digital assistant available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Residents can ask questions such as:
* Are pets allowed in the building?
* Where can visitors park?
* How do I book an amenity room?
* What is required for a move-in or move-out?
* Where can I find a renovation or alteration form?
* Who should I contact about an urgent maintenance issue?
The AI Concierge responds through WhatsApp, so residents do not need to download another app, create a new account, or learn how to use a new resident portal. Responses are based on each community’s own approved documents rather than generic internet information, helping residents receive answers aligned with their building’s policies and procedures.
“Every property will have an AI concierge. We’re building it,” said Jaswinder, President and CEO of Howskey. “Strata and condo management teams spend countless hours answering the same questions about parking, pets, move-ins, amenities, forms, and building rules. Howskey gives residents a faster way to find trusted information while allowing management teams to focus on the issues that require their expertise and attention.”
Built Around Each Community's Documents
Howskey enables management teams to upload the documents they already use, including:
* Bylaws and rules.
* Resident guides and move-in instructions.
* Notices and policies.
* Amenity booking procedures.
* Parking and visitor instructions.
* Renovation and alteration forms.
* Meeting minutes and community records.
Each community receives its own AI Concierge configured around that community’s information. Management teams can update documents, review resident questions, refine responses, and monitor issues that are escalated for human assistance.
The platform is designed to answer routine questions automatically while directing urgent, complex, or unresolved matters to the appropriate management contact.
Helping Property Managers Reduce Repetitive Work
For property management organizations, Howskey provides a unified dashboard for monitoring AI Concierge activity across multiple communities. Management teams can review frequently asked questions, identify gaps in their documentation, track escalations, and understand which inquiries are resolved without manual intervention.
“Howskey is designed to improve both sides of the resident experience,” added Jaswinder. “Residents get answers when they need them, and management teams gain visibility into the questions and information requests affecting each community.”
Howskey’s AI Concierge can be launched using existing community documents and is designed to support both individual properties and larger management portfolios.
The service is currently available with a 14-day free trial and per-community pricing. Management companies can learn more or request a demonstration at www.howskey.com/hub.
About Howskey
Howskey is building the future of property operations through AI-powered concierge technology.
The company’s vision is simple: Every property will have an AI concierge. Howskey helps property managers turn their building and community documents into intelligent, always-available resident experiences that answer questions, deliver approved information, and connect residents with management when human support is needed.
To learn more, visit www.howskey.com or explore the AI Concierge for Strata and Condo Communities at www.howskey.com/hub.
Designed for strata management companies, condo management companies, and HOA management companies, Howskey’s AI Concierge provides each community with a dedicated digital assistant available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Residents can ask questions such as:
* Are pets allowed in the building?
* Where can visitors park?
* How do I book an amenity room?
* What is required for a move-in or move-out?
* Where can I find a renovation or alteration form?
* Who should I contact about an urgent maintenance issue?
The AI Concierge responds through WhatsApp, so residents do not need to download another app, create a new account, or learn how to use a new resident portal. Responses are based on each community’s own approved documents rather than generic internet information, helping residents receive answers aligned with their building’s policies and procedures.
“Every property will have an AI concierge. We’re building it,” said Jaswinder, President and CEO of Howskey. “Strata and condo management teams spend countless hours answering the same questions about parking, pets, move-ins, amenities, forms, and building rules. Howskey gives residents a faster way to find trusted information while allowing management teams to focus on the issues that require their expertise and attention.”
Built Around Each Community's Documents
Howskey enables management teams to upload the documents they already use, including:
* Bylaws and rules.
* Resident guides and move-in instructions.
* Notices and policies.
* Amenity booking procedures.
* Parking and visitor instructions.
* Renovation and alteration forms.
* Meeting minutes and community records.
Each community receives its own AI Concierge configured around that community’s information. Management teams can update documents, review resident questions, refine responses, and monitor issues that are escalated for human assistance.
The platform is designed to answer routine questions automatically while directing urgent, complex, or unresolved matters to the appropriate management contact.
Helping Property Managers Reduce Repetitive Work
For property management organizations, Howskey provides a unified dashboard for monitoring AI Concierge activity across multiple communities. Management teams can review frequently asked questions, identify gaps in their documentation, track escalations, and understand which inquiries are resolved without manual intervention.
“Howskey is designed to improve both sides of the resident experience,” added Jaswinder. “Residents get answers when they need them, and management teams gain visibility into the questions and information requests affecting each community.”
Howskey’s AI Concierge can be launched using existing community documents and is designed to support both individual properties and larger management portfolios.
The service is currently available with a 14-day free trial and per-community pricing. Management companies can learn more or request a demonstration at www.howskey.com/hub.
About Howskey
Howskey is building the future of property operations through AI-powered concierge technology.
The company’s vision is simple: Every property will have an AI concierge. Howskey helps property managers turn their building and community documents into intelligent, always-available resident experiences that answer questions, deliver approved information, and connect residents with management when human support is needed.
To learn more, visit www.howskey.com or explore the AI Concierge for Strata and Condo Communities at www.howskey.com/hub.
Contact
Howskey Inc.Contact
Jaswinder Randhawa
778-875-5049
www.howskey.com
Jaswinder Randhawa
778-875-5049
www.howskey.com
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