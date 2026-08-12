Dr. Sarah L. Marshall Named a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Garden City, NY, August 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Sarah L. Marshall of Garden City, New York, has been named a Top Author by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her accomplishments as an author and her outstanding contributions to healthcare, nursing education, patient advocacy, and community outreach. She will be featured in a two-page spread in the fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine.
About Dr. Sarah L. Marshall
Dr. Sarah L. Marshall is a patient and community educator, independent living donor advocate, clinical affiliation coordinator, and assistant clinical professor at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.
She is also the author of “What’s in a Pause: The Career Voyage of a Nurse,” a reflective account of her personal and professional journey. The book explores her family’s history of heart disease associated with iodine deficiency disorders and how the death of her maternal grandmother at an early age inspired her determination to become a registered professional nurse.
Through the book, Dr. Marshall shares her commitment to providing education, raising awareness, and incorporating evidence-based practices into clinical care. Her goal is to help prevent the suffering and loss experienced by families and vulnerable populations affected by iodine deficiency disorders. She also discusses how the discovery of a breast lump and injuries sustained in an automobile accident, which resulted in three brain surgeries, interrupted and ultimately transformed the course of her nursing career.
In addition to her leadership and educational responsibilities, Dr. Marshall is committed to community outreach and public health initiatives. She spearheaded a program providing free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, and Pap tests to uninsured and underinsured women. She also advocates for healthcare concerns that include disease prevention, early detection, improved access to care, and legal protections for vulnerable populations.
Dr. Marshall earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University. “Initially, I studied to become a registered nurse but was interrupted because of a breast lump, which led me to refocus and become a nurses’ aide, followed by a licensed practical nurse. Later, I earned four degrees, ending with my Doctor of Nursing Practice,” said Dr. Marshall.
An active member of the healthcare community, Dr. Marshall is involved with the Sigma Honor Society of Nursing, ANA-NY, ANIA NY Tri-State, and NACLI. In her spare time, she values her family connections and enjoys volunteering with charitable organizations, reading, and traveling.
“What’s in a Pause: The Career Voyage of a Nurse” is available through Amazon.
For more information, visit Dr. Marshall’s LinkedIn profile at:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-marshall-b0030b14/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print publication featuring celebrities and hardworking professional women from diverse industries. Its mission is to provide a powerful network of women who mentor, inspire, and empower one another to become the best they can be. Through valuable services and collaboration with like-minded professionals, members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve while obtaining knowledge from women who have already achieved success.
About Dr. Sarah L. Marshall
Dr. Sarah L. Marshall is a patient and community educator, independent living donor advocate, clinical affiliation coordinator, and assistant clinical professor at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.
She is also the author of “What’s in a Pause: The Career Voyage of a Nurse,” a reflective account of her personal and professional journey. The book explores her family’s history of heart disease associated with iodine deficiency disorders and how the death of her maternal grandmother at an early age inspired her determination to become a registered professional nurse.
Through the book, Dr. Marshall shares her commitment to providing education, raising awareness, and incorporating evidence-based practices into clinical care. Her goal is to help prevent the suffering and loss experienced by families and vulnerable populations affected by iodine deficiency disorders. She also discusses how the discovery of a breast lump and injuries sustained in an automobile accident, which resulted in three brain surgeries, interrupted and ultimately transformed the course of her nursing career.
In addition to her leadership and educational responsibilities, Dr. Marshall is committed to community outreach and public health initiatives. She spearheaded a program providing free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, and Pap tests to uninsured and underinsured women. She also advocates for healthcare concerns that include disease prevention, early detection, improved access to care, and legal protections for vulnerable populations.
Dr. Marshall earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from Chamberlain University. “Initially, I studied to become a registered nurse but was interrupted because of a breast lump, which led me to refocus and become a nurses’ aide, followed by a licensed practical nurse. Later, I earned four degrees, ending with my Doctor of Nursing Practice,” said Dr. Marshall.
An active member of the healthcare community, Dr. Marshall is involved with the Sigma Honor Society of Nursing, ANA-NY, ANIA NY Tri-State, and NACLI. In her spare time, she values her family connections and enjoys volunteering with charitable organizations, reading, and traveling.
“What’s in a Pause: The Career Voyage of a Nurse” is available through Amazon.
For more information, visit Dr. Marshall’s LinkedIn profile at:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-marshall-b0030b14/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is an organization and online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print publication featuring celebrities and hardworking professional women from diverse industries. Its mission is to provide a powerful network of women who mentor, inspire, and empower one another to become the best they can be. Through valuable services and collaboration with like-minded professionals, members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve while obtaining knowledge from women who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories