Securing Your Law Firm Introduces Proprietary Exposure Review to Shield Mid-Sized Law Practices from Escalating Cyber Threat
Free 2-minute diagnostic identifies public domain vulnerabilities, helping law firms satisfy ABA ethical duties, prevent client spoofing, and pass cyber insurance audits.
Detroit, MI, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As cyberattacks targeting the legal sector double year-over-year, Securing Your Law Firm today announced the launch of its Proprietary Exposure Review, a complimentary diagnostic service designed to help small and mid-sized law practices identify public-facing cybersecurity vulnerabilities before attackers or insurance underwriters do.
While major corporate breaches dominate national headlines, threat actors are increasingly shifting focus to small and mid-sized practices. These firms manage high-value corporate transactions, intellectual property, and privileged client communications, but often rely on generalist IT setups that lack specialized security enforcement.
"Law firm cybersecurity isn't just an IT issue - it’s an ethics, malpractice, and business continuity issue," said Tyson Benson, Founder of Securing Your Law Firm. "Managing partners are caught between ABA Model Rule obligations, stricter state breach laws, and aggressive cyber insurance renewal questionnaires. Our Proprietary Exposure Review gives firms an immediate, transparent picture of what attackers can see from the outside - without touching private client files or internal systems."
The new diagnostic analyzes critical external risk factors in approximately two minutes, including:
Email Spoofing Risks (DMARC/SPF): Verifying whether unauthorized senders can impersonate firm partners to clients, title companies, or opposing counsel.
Exposed Digital Infrastructure: Identifying misconfigured remote access portals and exposed network signals that invite targeted ransomware campaigns.
Insurance Alignment: Pinpointing public configuration gaps that lead to denied cyber insurance claims or failed client intake questionnaires.
Alongside the free exposure check, the firm offers the Law Firm Security Baseline, a specialized engagement providing targeted technical hardening, incident response planning, and documented proof of compliance tailored to the legal industry.
While major corporate breaches dominate national headlines, threat actors are increasingly shifting focus to small and mid-sized practices. These firms manage high-value corporate transactions, intellectual property, and privileged client communications, but often rely on generalist IT setups that lack specialized security enforcement.
"Law firm cybersecurity isn't just an IT issue - it’s an ethics, malpractice, and business continuity issue," said Tyson Benson, Founder of Securing Your Law Firm. "Managing partners are caught between ABA Model Rule obligations, stricter state breach laws, and aggressive cyber insurance renewal questionnaires. Our Proprietary Exposure Review gives firms an immediate, transparent picture of what attackers can see from the outside - without touching private client files or internal systems."
The new diagnostic analyzes critical external risk factors in approximately two minutes, including:
Email Spoofing Risks (DMARC/SPF): Verifying whether unauthorized senders can impersonate firm partners to clients, title companies, or opposing counsel.
Exposed Digital Infrastructure: Identifying misconfigured remote access portals and exposed network signals that invite targeted ransomware campaigns.
Insurance Alignment: Pinpointing public configuration gaps that lead to denied cyber insurance claims or failed client intake questionnaires.
Alongside the free exposure check, the firm offers the Law Firm Security Baseline, a specialized engagement providing targeted technical hardening, incident response planning, and documented proof of compliance tailored to the legal industry.
Contact
Securing Your Law FirmContact
Tyson Benson
515-520-9628
https://securingyourlawfirm.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tysonbenson
Tyson Benson
515-520-9628
https://securingyourlawfirm.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/tysonbenson
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