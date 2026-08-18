Health Roads Files Ten Provisional Patent Applications Across Medicaid Revenue Cycle, Interoperability, Program Enrollment, and Social Health Information Exchange
Company-held portfolio spans SocialRCM®, QConnect™, and NextCareEngage™ product lines and its social health information exchange infrastructure; first filing enters production this year.
Newark, CA, August 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Health Roads, Inc. today announced it has filed ten provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The earliest establishes a priority date of November 5, 2025; the remaining nine were filed between June 5 and August 7, 2026.
The filings address a structural issue in Medicaid and social care delivery: health, housing, justice, and human services systems generate operationally critical data in incompatible formats and under separate governance, making it difficult to work with. The work of reconciling that data, along with the billing that depends on it, remains largely bespoke and non-reusable.
Medicaid revenue integrity (SocialRCM® - three filings): translation of payer contract text into executable billing validation code; a conversational agent that reconciles electronic data interchange claim lifecycles and quantifies Medicaid revenue opportunity based on published payer policy; and pre-submission detection of fraud, abuse, and waste using a configurable weighted rules engine with large language model analysis.
Data interchange and entity resolution (QConnect™ - three filings): autonomous agentic adapter generation with self-correcting closed-loop optimization for format-agnostic exchange channels; pre-ingestion canonical entity resolution supporting multi-parent organizational attribution in hierarchical exchange platforms; and origination of standardized health information exchange event notifications from social care systems.
Master person indexing and population analytics (SHIE - three filings): single-best-record survivorship with priority weighting for multi-source enterprise master patient indexes; version-stamped symmetric entity normalization with reversible, simulation-gated re-linkage under closed-loop anomaly governance; and a multi-sectoral data lakehouse incorporating a cross-sectoral star schema and a triangulation-based equity metric framework.
Program enrollment (NextCareEngage™ - one filing): adaptive real-time multi-signal outreach prioritization using large language model-directed machine learning algorithm selection.
The company expects the earliest of the filings, commercialized as Contract2Code AI, to enter production within SocialRCM by the end of 2026 and to become generally available to Health Roads customers thereafter.
“We are not the only company building Medicaid infrastructure, and we would not claim otherwise,” said Rajib Ghosh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Health Roads, Inc. “What we will claim is specificity. Every one of these filings stems from implementation work and the problems we encountered while building production systems, solved in ways we could not buy off the shelf. The first of them, Contract2Code AI, moves into production this year. A portfolio is a record of where the hard problems actually are and of what we intend to protect.”
Health Roads also develops QConnect, its middleware platform for health and human services data interchange, and serves as a systems integrator, integrating population health, case management, and interface engine platforms for health and human services organizations. It has counties and Community Based Organizations across California and other states for its products and associated services.
Provisional applications establish a priority date and permit patent-pending designation. They are not examined and confer no enforceable rights unless and until corresponding non-provisional applications are filed and granted.
About Health Roads, Inc.
Health Roads, Inc. is a Newark, California-based health and human services technology company. The company develops SocialRCM, its revenue cycle management system; QConnect, its middleware platform for health and human services data interchange, and NextCareEngage, its outreach, engagement, and enrollment products spanning the Medicaid revenue cycle, data interoperability, and program enrollment areas.
Media Contact
Michael Linden
Health Roads, Inc.
marketing@health-roads.com
www.health-roads.com
The filings address a structural issue in Medicaid and social care delivery: health, housing, justice, and human services systems generate operationally critical data in incompatible formats and under separate governance, making it difficult to work with. The work of reconciling that data, along with the billing that depends on it, remains largely bespoke and non-reusable.
Medicaid revenue integrity (SocialRCM® - three filings): translation of payer contract text into executable billing validation code; a conversational agent that reconciles electronic data interchange claim lifecycles and quantifies Medicaid revenue opportunity based on published payer policy; and pre-submission detection of fraud, abuse, and waste using a configurable weighted rules engine with large language model analysis.
Data interchange and entity resolution (QConnect™ - three filings): autonomous agentic adapter generation with self-correcting closed-loop optimization for format-agnostic exchange channels; pre-ingestion canonical entity resolution supporting multi-parent organizational attribution in hierarchical exchange platforms; and origination of standardized health information exchange event notifications from social care systems.
Master person indexing and population analytics (SHIE - three filings): single-best-record survivorship with priority weighting for multi-source enterprise master patient indexes; version-stamped symmetric entity normalization with reversible, simulation-gated re-linkage under closed-loop anomaly governance; and a multi-sectoral data lakehouse incorporating a cross-sectoral star schema and a triangulation-based equity metric framework.
Program enrollment (NextCareEngage™ - one filing): adaptive real-time multi-signal outreach prioritization using large language model-directed machine learning algorithm selection.
The company expects the earliest of the filings, commercialized as Contract2Code AI, to enter production within SocialRCM by the end of 2026 and to become generally available to Health Roads customers thereafter.
“We are not the only company building Medicaid infrastructure, and we would not claim otherwise,” said Rajib Ghosh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Health Roads, Inc. “What we will claim is specificity. Every one of these filings stems from implementation work and the problems we encountered while building production systems, solved in ways we could not buy off the shelf. The first of them, Contract2Code AI, moves into production this year. A portfolio is a record of where the hard problems actually are and of what we intend to protect.”
Health Roads also develops QConnect, its middleware platform for health and human services data interchange, and serves as a systems integrator, integrating population health, case management, and interface engine platforms for health and human services organizations. It has counties and Community Based Organizations across California and other states for its products and associated services.
Provisional applications establish a priority date and permit patent-pending designation. They are not examined and confer no enforceable rights unless and until corresponding non-provisional applications are filed and granted.
About Health Roads, Inc.
Health Roads, Inc. is a Newark, California-based health and human services technology company. The company develops SocialRCM, its revenue cycle management system; QConnect, its middleware platform for health and human services data interchange, and NextCareEngage, its outreach, engagement, and enrollment products spanning the Medicaid revenue cycle, data interoperability, and program enrollment areas.
Media Contact
Michael Linden
Health Roads, Inc.
marketing@health-roads.com
www.health-roads.com
Contact
Health Roads, Inc.Contact
Michael Linden
(813) 781-1880
health-roads.com
Use email to contact.
Michael Linden
(813) 781-1880
health-roads.com
Use email to contact.
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