Jennifer Lovick Marshall Featured on a Full Page in the Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Suitland, MD, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Lovick Marshall of Suitland, Maryland is featured in a full-page article in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Ms. Lovick Marshall was selected for this recognition based on her contributions and achievements in education, entrepreneurship, wellness coaching, authorship, and domestic violence advocacy.
About Jennifer Lovick Marshall
Jennifer Lovick Marshall is an educator and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in education. She is also a certified life coach, wellness coach, functional nutrition counselor, skincare creator, author, and domestic violence advocate whose work focuses on helping women rebuild their lives.
For 18 years, Ms. Lovick Marshall served as a secondary English teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland. She also worked for 12 years as an adjunct English professor at Prince George’s Community College. Her decision to become an educator was shaped by her own childhood struggles as a student in reading and mathematics. Teaching became her way of giving back to the community and offering others the support she understood was so important.
Over time, Ms. Lovick Marshall’s work expanded beyond the classroom. As a life and wellness coach, she helps clients address toxic relationships with food, other people, and themselves. Rather than offering a quick fix, she works with adults to understand the root causes of the challenges they are facing and create personalized plans for change.
Her services include one-on-one and group mentoring, relaxation and self-care techniques, and personal strategy planning. She also connects clients with public resources related to housing, food, trauma therapy, employment, financial planning, and income-building workshops.
Ms. Lovick Marshall’s mission is personal. She grew up in a household with domestic violence, and later endured an abusive marriage. The stress affected her mental and physical health, contributing to the development of fibromyalgia, anxiety, depression, chronic migraines, nightmares, weight gain, and brain fog. In 2021, she left the relationship with her husband and began focusing on her healing while helping other women who may feel alone.
In addition to her coaching and advocacy work, Ms. Lovick Marshall created and sells a natural skincare line called Mustard Seed Skincare and is writing two books. Her next goal is to establish a nonprofit organization that will allow her to create a retreat for women with young children who are victims of domestic violence.
Ms. Lovick Marshall is the crowned Ms. Corporate America Maryland's, 2026 Queen, Ms. Suitland. She is a 2025 Charter Member of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., Eta Theta Chapter; and was recognized as a 2022 Marquis Who’s Who honoree as a Multi-Business Owner.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Jennifer Lovick Marshall
Jennifer Lovick Marshall is an educator and entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in education. She is also a certified life coach, wellness coach, functional nutrition counselor, skincare creator, author, and domestic violence advocate whose work focuses on helping women rebuild their lives.
For 18 years, Ms. Lovick Marshall served as a secondary English teacher in Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland. She also worked for 12 years as an adjunct English professor at Prince George’s Community College. Her decision to become an educator was shaped by her own childhood struggles as a student in reading and mathematics. Teaching became her way of giving back to the community and offering others the support she understood was so important.
Over time, Ms. Lovick Marshall’s work expanded beyond the classroom. As a life and wellness coach, she helps clients address toxic relationships with food, other people, and themselves. Rather than offering a quick fix, she works with adults to understand the root causes of the challenges they are facing and create personalized plans for change.
Her services include one-on-one and group mentoring, relaxation and self-care techniques, and personal strategy planning. She also connects clients with public resources related to housing, food, trauma therapy, employment, financial planning, and income-building workshops.
Ms. Lovick Marshall’s mission is personal. She grew up in a household with domestic violence, and later endured an abusive marriage. The stress affected her mental and physical health, contributing to the development of fibromyalgia, anxiety, depression, chronic migraines, nightmares, weight gain, and brain fog. In 2021, she left the relationship with her husband and began focusing on her healing while helping other women who may feel alone.
In addition to her coaching and advocacy work, Ms. Lovick Marshall created and sells a natural skincare line called Mustard Seed Skincare and is writing two books. Her next goal is to establish a nonprofit organization that will allow her to create a retreat for women with young children who are victims of domestic violence.
Ms. Lovick Marshall is the crowned Ms. Corporate America Maryland's, 2026 Queen, Ms. Suitland. She is a 2025 Charter Member of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc., Eta Theta Chapter; and was recognized as a 2022 Marquis Who’s Who honoree as a Multi-Business Owner.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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