Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery Coming to Pala Casino

Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery brings its signature blend of country anthems and heartfelt storytelling to Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort’s Event Center on Saturday, October 24. Fans can expect favorites including “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Gone” and “Hell Yeah,” along with new music from the 2026 EP Home Run. Tickets are on sale now, with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.