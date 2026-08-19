Montgomery Gentry Featuring Eddie Montgomery Coming to Pala Casino
Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery brings its signature blend of country anthems and heartfelt storytelling to Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort’s Event Center on Saturday, October 24. Fans can expect favorites including “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Gone” and “Hell Yeah,” along with new music from the 2026 EP Home Run. Tickets are on sale now, with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.
Pala, CA, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Country music favorite Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery will perform in Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort’s Event Center on Saturday, October 24.
As one of country music’s most recognizable voices, Eddie Montgomery continues to celebrate the enduring legacy of Montgomery Gentry while bringing fans a high-energy concert filled with the duo’s biggest hits and new music. Known for blending rowdy anthems with heartfelt storytelling, Montgomery remains a beloved performer whose unmistakable voice has helped define modern country music.
As one half of Montgomery Gentry, Montgomery earned five No. 1 country radio singles, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. The duo’s catalog includes fan favorites such as “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Gone,” and “Hell Yeah.”
Montgomery continues to tour nationwide while releasing new music, including the 2026 EP Home Run, featuring six songs that showcase hard-working stories, family values and a fresh take on Montgomery Gentry’s debut single, “Hillbilly Shoes.”
“Montgomery Gentry’s music has always connected with fans through authenticity, energy and great storytelling,” said Simon Farmer, Executive Director of Marketing for Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. “Eddie Montgomery continues to deliver that same excitement on stage, and we’re excited to welcome him to Pala.”
Tickets range from $55 to $105 and are on sale now at palacasino.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.
Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
Pala Casino Spa Resort is Southern California’s Entertainment Capital, featuring a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, nine restaurants, two lounges, and live entertainment at both its indoor 2,000-seat Pala Events Center and outdoor Starlight Theater. The resort also boasts a luxury hotel, five pools, two hot tubs, and 14 cabanas. Recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Award for 15 consecutive years, Pala Casino is conveniently accessible via I-5, I-15, and Highway 76.
Contact: Simon Farmer, (760) 510-2292
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, facebook.com/palacasino, instagram.com/palacasino, or x.com/palacasino.
As one of country music’s most recognizable voices, Eddie Montgomery continues to celebrate the enduring legacy of Montgomery Gentry while bringing fans a high-energy concert filled with the duo’s biggest hits and new music. Known for blending rowdy anthems with heartfelt storytelling, Montgomery remains a beloved performer whose unmistakable voice has helped define modern country music.
As one half of Montgomery Gentry, Montgomery earned five No. 1 country radio singles, became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. The duo’s catalog includes fan favorites such as “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Gone,” and “Hell Yeah.”
Montgomery continues to tour nationwide while releasing new music, including the 2026 EP Home Run, featuring six songs that showcase hard-working stories, family values and a fresh take on Montgomery Gentry’s debut single, “Hillbilly Shoes.”
“Montgomery Gentry’s music has always connected with fans through authenticity, energy and great storytelling,” said Simon Farmer, Executive Director of Marketing for Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort. “Eddie Montgomery continues to deliver that same excitement on stage, and we’re excited to welcome him to Pala.”
Tickets range from $55 to $105 and are on sale now at palacasino.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.
Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
About Pala Casino Spa Resort
Pala Casino Spa Resort is Southern California’s Entertainment Capital, featuring a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, nine restaurants, two lounges, and live entertainment at both its indoor 2,000-seat Pala Events Center and outdoor Starlight Theater. The resort also boasts a luxury hotel, five pools, two hot tubs, and 14 cabanas. Recognized with the AAA Four-Diamond Award for 15 consecutive years, Pala Casino is conveniently accessible via I-5, I-15, and Highway 76.
Contact: Simon Farmer, (760) 510-2292
For more information, visit www.palacasino.com, facebook.com/palacasino, instagram.com/palacasino, or x.com/palacasino.
Contact
Pala Casino Spa Golf ResortContact
Simon Farmer
760-510-2292
www.palacasino.com
Simon Farmer
760-510-2292
www.palacasino.com
Multimedia
Eddie Montgomery Portrait
Portrait-oriented promotional image of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, appearing at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort’s Event Center on October 24, 2026.
Eddie Montgomery Square
Square-format promotional image of Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, appearing at Pala Casino Spa Golf Resort’s Event Center on October 24, 2026.
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